HD Supply - Selling Waterworks Does Not Create Value

HD Supply (HDS) is set to add another chapter to an already eventful corporate history. The company is selling Waterworks in a $2.5 billion deal, in a move that is understandable given the leverage and pressure from activist investors, but does not seem to create much value. Not only is the selling price mediocre, but the deal exhausts a significant portion of the tax assets and costs $100 million in transaction costs.

Given the challenges the remaining company faces, I am not inclined to buy the big dip in the stock. HD Supply has a lot to prove in its goal of fencing off Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and maintaining margins in a very competitive industry that currently is facing a huge price war.

Changes In Ownership

HD Supply was founded as Maintenance Warehouse back in 1974. The industrial distributor of MRO materials was acquired by Home Depot (HD) back in 1997, which changed the name of the company after merging it with Hughes Supply in 2006.

Home Depot sold HD Supply in 2007 in exchange for $8.2 billion in cash and a 12.5% equity stake in the company. The buying consortium of Carlyle, Bain and Clayton Dubilier & Rice subsequently turned HDS into a publicly traded business again. Shares were floated in the summer of 2013, priced at $18 per share.

The Current Business

HD Supply is a large industrial distributor in North America, focusing on the large and fragmented MRO market. The company serves over half a million customers across 500 locations and through some 14,000 associates who supply customers with nearly 850,000 SKUs.

The total business posted sales of $7.44 billion in 2016 and reported and adjusted EBITDA number of $921 million after allocating $60 million in corporate costs across its three main segments. The business is extremely light in terms of capital, with depreciation and amortization charges totaling merely $87 million.

The company has organized its business across three segments. Facilities management distributes MRO products to hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. This segment is the largest and most profitable. It posted sales of $2.76 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $523 million, and D&A charges amounted to merely $23 million in 2016.

Waterworks distributes water and wastewater transmission products, among other things, to contractors and municipalities for residential and non-residential use. This second-largest segment posted sales of $2.62 billion in 2016, adjusted EBITDA of $234 million and $11 million in depreciation and amortization charges.

The Construction & Industrial business distributes hardware, tools, safety products and remodeling supplies to contractors and trade professionals. This is the smallest segment with $2.06 billion in sales, and $224 million in EBITDA. This segment is a little bit more capital intensive, with D&A charges amounting to $33 million last year.

Shedding Waterworks

Alongside the first-quarter results, HD Supply announced that it has reached an agreement with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to sell its Waterworks business in a $2.5 billion cash deal.

CD&R bought the entire company (HD Supply) back in 2007 from Home Depot, and is very familiar with the distributor of sewer, storm and fire protection products. I wonder if activist investor Jana Partners is happy with the deal or, better stated, the transaction price of the deal. That said, the activist investor had already cut a significant portion of its stake in Q1, probably at prices around $40 per share, levels that would have made for a decent return. HD Supply will use the proceeds to focus on accelerated debt reduction as well as fund organic investments and share repurchases.

So how smart is this move? Waterworks posted sales of $2.62 billion last year, indicating that HD gets a sales multiple of a little less than 1 times for Waterworks. Based on adjusted EBITDA of $234 million, the deal takes place at a 10.7 times multiple and is valued at 11.4 times operating earnings.

Pro-Forma Impact

HD Supply ended the first quarter with $70 million in cash and $3.73 billion in debt, for a net debt load of $3.66 billion. If the entire $2.5 billion proceeds from the deal could be used to reduce leverage, net debt would fall to $1.16 billion. Unfortunately, deal costs alone amount to roughly $100 million, for a pro forma net debt load of $1.26 billion.

Based on the 2016 numbers, the new HD Supply would post sales of $4.8 billion and EBITDA of $687 million. This EBITDA number could rise a bit, assuming that HD can cut its $60 million corporate cost allocation.

That suggests that the pro forma business would operate with a much more manageable 1.8 times leverage ratio, less than half the current leverage ratio at 4 times adjusted EBITDA. It should be noted that leverage is not expected to come down to those levels, as the board has already approved a $500 million share buyback program in connection with the deal.

Management has provided a guidance for the remaining business (ex-Waterworks) on the conference call. It anticipates revenues of $5.0-$5.1 billion and EBITDA of $700-$730 million, with earnings seen between $2.02 and $2.17 per share.

Even if we take into account the 17% drop in the share price to $34 per share, the enterprise valuation of the remainder of HD Supply still surpasses $8.1 billion. This is equivalent to 1.7 times sales and roughly 11.6 times adjusted EBITDA. It should furthermore be noted that the 17% drop in the share price has already been factored in, as the valuation dropped by $1.4 billion in response to the news flow.

If we look at it this way, HD Supply has sold Waterworks on the cheap based on these multiples, especially if we taken into account a decent 8.6% growth reported by Waterworks in Q1. Based on the realistic earnings power at around $2 per share, the company trades at 17 times earnings. While this is more or less in line with the market, we have to give the company credit for having better cash flow conversion on the back of its tax assets.

Final Thoughts

Like many MROs distributors, HD Supply is facing real challenges - the 4 times leverage ratio was potentially a dangerous in a marketplace which is seeing substantial pressure on margins. On the other side, due to the absence of any dividends being paid out to investors, cash flow generation has been good.

The issue is that while reducing leverage is good, the multiples fetched for the Waterworks business are not demanding at all, certainly if deal-related costs are taken into account.

Like peers such as Grainger (NYSE:GWW) and Fastenal, (NASDAQ:FAST) HD Supply is facing margin pressure on the back of increased competition in what historically has been a very profitable industry. These profits are part of the reason why Amazon.com is set to invade the field, which makes me unwilling to pay a market multiple for a business that still carries a reasonable amount of debt.

As a result, I am not a buyer of this dip yet.

