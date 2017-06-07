BioCryst's Lead Candidate BCX7353 To Treat Hereditary Angioedema Inches Closer To The Market

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is notorious for spiking during viral outbreaks, when it invariably lets lose a storm of content on how it is developing a cure/vaccine/treatment for the virus of the day. As the epidemic subsides, so does the stock - and investors are left to wonder about long term potential of the stock.

While that may be a little simplistic, the company did assuage investor fears when it announced positive data from a second interim Phase 2 clinical trial, APeX-1, evaluating its lead product candidate BCX7353 as a preventative treatment to reduce the frequency of attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema, or HAE. The efficacy, safety and tolerability profile of BCX7353 is observed in this interim analysis and the data strongly supports its development as a treatment for HAE. Enrollment into Part 3 of the trial is still in progress. Completion of Part 3 will enable a full evaluation of the dose response necessary to select doses for a pivotal program.

APeX-1 is a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose ranging trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of BCX7353 as a preventative treatment to eliminate or reduce the frequency of angioedema attacks in HAE patients. APeX-1 has three component parts evaluating 28 days of dosing with BCX7353 versus placebo. Part 1 evaluated a dose of 350 mg once daily. Part 2 will evaluate 250 mg and 125 mg doses once daily and Part 3 will further evaluate 250 mg and 125 mg versus 62.5 mg once daily.

Results from 44 patients who completed 28 days of treatment showed a 73% reduction in HAE attacks for the 125 mg dose, 37% reduction for the 250 mg dose and a 58% reduction for the 350 mg dose compared to placebo. There were no serious adverse effects. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events were common cold and diarrhea. Part 3 of the APeX-1 trial is designed to determine the desired dose as a lower dose 62.5 mg is included in this third part of the trial, the 125 mg dose looks like it may be the most desired dose for preventing HAE attacks.

BCRX has developed a class of kallikrein inhibitors that suppress bradykinin production, which controls acute swelling attacks in HAE patients. HAE is a rare genetic disease which has very less treatment option to avoid swelling of various parts of the body. BioCryst's Structure-guided drug design aims to create a molecule that will bind to the active site of a targeted enzyme, thereby preventing the normal chemical reaction and ultimately halting the progression of the disease.

BioCryst's core development programs include BCX7353 and additional 2nd generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and BCX4430 (Galidesivir), a broad spectrum antiviral for hemorrhagic fevers. BioCryst's discovery team is also designing drug candidates against two undisclosed rare disease targets.

Initial pre clinical experiments suggests BCX4430 can eliminate Zika virus from the blood. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a U.S. government funded program for treatment of Ebola, and Zika. Research and development of a Zika vaccine is mainly conducted on government laboratories. BioCryst is developing BCX4430 in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

In September 2013, NIAID contracted with BioCryst for the development of BCX4430 as a treatment for Marburg virus disease and potentially for other filoviruses, including Ebola virus disease. The total funding from NIAID could be up to $26.3 million over five years, if all contract options are exercised. In March 2015, BioCryst announced that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) has awarded BioCryst a contract for the continued development of BCX4430 as a potential treatment for diseases caused by ribonucleic acid (RNA) pathogens, including filoviruses. This ASPR/BARDA contract includes a base contract of $12.1 million to support BCX4430 drug manufacturing, as well as $22.9 million in additional development options that can be exercised by the Government, bringing the potential value of the contract to $35.0 million.

The first quarter financial results of Biocryst looks promising. For the three months ended March 31, 2017, revenues increased to $9.4 million from $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2016. The increase in revenue was primarily due to a $4.4 million increase in royalty revenue from Shionogi & Co. Ltd., Green Cross Corporation and Seqirus, and a $2.0 million milestone payment associated with the Canadian regulatory approval of RAPIVAB. Research and Development expenses for the first quarter of 2017 decreased to $16.8 million from $20.6 million in the first quarter of 2016, following the termination of avoralstat development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and, to a lesser extent, a decrease in BCX4430 expenses under U.S. Government development contracts.

The competition to develop a treatment option for HAE is fierce as earlier BCRX saw a decline in share price due to positive results from a competitor's treatment for Hereditary Angioedema . Now it has reported positive results from its APeX-1 phase 2 trial, which resulted in a rise in its share price. Like we said before, the company seems to thrive on the hemorrhagic fever outbreaks such as Zika and Ebola. However, the HAE focus will help investors because the company now has a non-virus related product candidate that adds value to it while it works to develop its vaccine portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.