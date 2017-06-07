There is the normal, and expected, talk in the financial press, orchestrated in part by the ECB and the EU, that Santander (NYSE:SAN) has rescued Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESF) (OTCPK:BPESY). I am not sure that "rescue" is the appropriate word, as they bought them for 1 euro. I would also imagine that the political pressure was intense and that it was not only a "forced sale" but a "forced buy."

What is particularly striking about this is what actually happens to the CoCo or Tier One bonds. The Financial Times reports that they are trading at approximately 2 cents this morning and there you have the answer. The very unpleasant answer. They were trading at approximately 50-55 cents yesterday, Bloomberg data shows, and this morning, after the European Stability Mechanism was enacted:

"WIPE OUT."

It had long been the bond market's viewpoint, given the prices at which CoCo bonds traded, that this event was never going to happen and certainly not in the manner that has taken place overnight. Personally, I had refused to transact in these securities as I thought the risk/reward ratio was so extremely tilted towards the risk side of the equation, so much so that I wanted nothing to do with them.

I have made my viewpoint very clear to a number of large financial institutions and the results are in this morning; no value, none, nada, zip and nothing. Unlike senior debt, where something is likely obtainable if some catastrophe occurs, here your investment is gone and I mean GONE because it is virtually certain, under the first triggering of a CoCo bond default, that your investment is worthless and perhaps your job as a money manager falls into the exact same category.

Coco bonds, in my estimation, are far riskier than high yield debt, even "CCC" high yield debt, because if they fail you have nothing but the electronic line item left, that shows that you own these bonds. I think the rating agencies have done a lousy job in assessing the risk of CoCo bonds and I believe investors have done a lousy job in considering the actual risks, as well.

In the case of a default, as demonstrated this morning, it is an "all-in game." Either you get the coupon or you get nothing. It is Roulette in the bond market and no one thought that the double zero would ever show up at the end of the spin. Surprise, Surprise!

You are history in the making!

U.S. crude oil production will reach a record annual average of 10 million barrels a day in 2018, the Energy Information Administration forecast on Tuesday. The previous record was 9.6 million barrels a day in 1970. America is on its way to becoming self-dependent, in energy, but we need to "ramp it up," in my opinion.

The government, in my estimation, just has not gotten it yet. If they had actually figured it out then you would see some concentration on the subject. There is far more here than meets the eye, if you consider things carefully.

You would think that Mr. Tillerson would be all over this but, apparently, he thinks other agenda items are more important. With all due respect, I am not sure that I would agree. Our oil policy should be a cornerstone of this administration, in my view.

I do not think the correct strategy is to become self-dependent first and export oil and natural gas later. I would be engaged in a combined program from the onset. The amount of taxes that could be obtained from taxing imported oil and providing tax credits for exporting oil could not only pay for Mr. Trump's agenda but go a long way to balancing the budget, if not reducing the deficit. My strategy also is the longer-term play for stopping terrorism as we bankrupt many of the OPEC nations and cut off their ability to fund themselves, much less anyone else.

Further, since America now has the largest oil reserves in the world, I would be doing anything and everything possible to increase our production, and as soon as possible. I would provide tax incentives for research and development in the energy sector and I would even consider special tax incentives for any company that grew their production over last year's production.

There are political and economic considerations here, of course. It must all be crafted carefully, no doubt. Yet, the overriding consideration is to use our newfound energy clout to our advantage, which includes additional revenues and taxes for the country, while it cuts off the jihadists, economically, at the knees.

For the markets, I will also state, not much could be better than to put this plan in action. Additional revenues for the American oil industry, more taxes for the government, balancing the budget, paying for the tax cuts and you have just won at the Big Bingo Game.

Equities would be on a flight to the moon and yields would decline dramatically as we balanced the budget. We all should be all over this idea! We should be going for GREAT!