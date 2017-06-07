Profit From Panic In Fifth Street

Thesis: I do not view BDC's (Business Development Corporations) as an attractive Asset Class. However, the valuation in Fifth Street Financial is attractive. Weak earnings and a dividend cut are already discounted.

Overview:

Corporate Profile

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) is a specialty finance company that lends to and invests in small and mid-sized companies in connection with an investment by private equity sponsors. Our investment objective is to maximize our portfolio's total return by generating current income from our debt investments and capital appreciation from our equity investments. We strive to achieve this objective by capitalizing on our existing relationships with private equity sponsors and developing new partnerships.

Business Development Company's:

Publicly traded income vehicles consisting of higher yielding debt instruments from small and mid sized companies.

As a BDC, FSC is required to payout of at least 90% of annual taxable net income in the form of dividends.

BDC: Less attractive Asset Class:

Attract less sophisticated yield oriented investors

Less stable shareholder base

Large management fees

High expenses

Less liquid assets

Holdings can be difficult to properly value

Management interests can conflict with shareholder interests

Volatility in the shares due to decreases in dividend payouts

Recent Earnings:

Weak earnings, high expenses, and a dividend cut.

FQ2 net investment income of $18.5M or $0.13 per share vs. $23.3M and $0.16 in FQ1.

A $0.02 payout is set for June and one for $0.125 in September. Net asset value per share: $7.23

Results of Operations:

Total revenues: ended March 31, 2017 were $15.6 million, representing a $3.4 million, or 17.9%, decrease from $19.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

from $19.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2016. Management fees for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $13.5 million, representing 86.6% of total revenues.

Total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $12.0 million, and include amounts reimbursed by our funds of $2.1 million and IPO-related compensation charges of $0.5 million.

After adjusting for these items, net expenses were $9.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, which included litigation and other non-recurring legal costs of $1.8 million and severance and other one-time compensation costs of $0.8 million.

Earnings Estimates:

2017: .57 (-21 yoy)

2018: .60 (+5% yoy)

Issues/ Uncertainty:

CEO Turnover:

According to the press release, newish CEO Patrick Dalton's departure is for reasons unrelated to the Fifth Street companies' (FSC, FSFR) operational or financial performance. Taking his place is Bernard Berman, chairman at FSC and FSFR, as well as co-president of Fifth Street Asset Management (NASDAQ:FSAM).

In addition, the Parent company Fifth Street, could be exploring a sale, according to the WSJ.

Valuation:

Net asset value per share: $7.23

As we see, the shares now trade at a sizeable discount to the book value of their assets and portfolio holdings.

Technical Overview:

The shares are incredibly oversold based on the 20, 50, and 200 day moving averages.

I would expect the discount to book value and the insider buying to support the shares at this level.

As we see, the shares trade a huge discount to book value. I would not expect the shares to keep trading at this discount to assets.

Dividends:

The significant yield offered by the shares should provide support the shares as they return to a normal price relative to book value.

A $0.02 payout is set for June

$0.125 in September.

Insider Buying:

As summarized by the table below, FSC has seen 8 different instances of insiders buying over the past six months. I typically look at insider buying as a secondary indicator. However, in this case, I find the insider buying to be significant.

Technical Overview:

Nervous investors have created an opportunity and the shares are incredibly oversold.

Conclusion:

While I am not inclined to view the BDC Asset class as attractive, the potential total return of FSC presents an opportunity. The current discount to book value, oversold technical level, and significant insider buying make the shares attractive at this level.