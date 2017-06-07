Scotiabank: Strong Growth, Fair Valuation

This article is the final one covering the Canadian banks. If you missed the first 4 on the Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), The Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), or the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), you can find them here.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is the most international of the big Canadian banks. The bank posted solid results, has above average growth prospects in its global markets, and is trading at what is likely the best risk-adjusted value of its peer group today.

BNS has now become a truly international bank, with less than 50% of its earnings coming from Canada today. It still holds 60% of its assets in Canada, with 18% in the Pacific Alliance (Central America), and 12% in the United States. This gives BNS a unique position among the Canadian banks, as their emerging markets exposure is higher than any of its peers.

The bank has been investing heavily into technological improvements. Expenses grew 5% YOY as BNS looks to become a more digital bank which will support business growth. Cost reduction initiatives have kept the expenses in check, but the investments are necessary to keep BNS relevant, specifically in Canada. The goals above are what the bank is shooting for in its digital retail sales and in branch transactions. The numbers continue to move that direction, and I have no doubt we will see them get there over time.

The bank managed a strong return on equity this last quarter, close to 15%. This is strong enough to make BNS the third best, on average, of its peers. RY continually maintains a higher ROE, and CM does as well. However, like I talked about in my article on CM, its upcoming acquisition will be dilutive to its ROE, and could bring it down from its #1 spot.

The bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio didn't change QOQ as strong internal capital generation was negated by share buybacks. Additionally, the ratio came down somewhat from a pension liability revaluation, which occurred for RY, as well. The bank's ongoing cost cutting has paid dividends as it has booked YTD savings of $250 million. This is ~70% of the $350 million guided for on the whole year.

The provision for credit loss ratio improved since last year at this time. This is mainly due to a recovery in the energy sector, as BNS has significant exposure to the oil and gas sector. PCL's can be a good place to look to see the overall health of a bank's loan portfolio.

The last quarter was strong, with net income rising 11% YOY and EPS up 10%. Wealth Management grew earnings by 13%, mostly driven by fees to its mutual funds and brokerage accounts. AUM grew 13% and AUA grew 8%, showing BNS was able to keep pace with peers.

Canadian Banking

Source: Analyst Presentation

BNS executed well in its Canadian Banking segment, continuing its strong trend.The bank drove checking account growth of 10%, and deposit growth of 11%, which is the best of its peers and in-line with TD. Loan growth at 5% is middle of the road, but management has expressed its intention to remain conservative in its balance sheet expansion. Mortgages represent 62% of the loan book, credit cards and personal loans are 24%, and business loans represent 14%. I will break down the mortgage profile more later in the article.

All in all, I think BNS delivered another impressive quarter, which I have come to expect from them. The bank's strongest prospects lie with its international operations, but its Canadian Banking segment continues to perform well.

International Banking

Source: Analyst Presentation

The bank's best growth continues to be found in its International Banking segment. Its loan book is less weighted towards retail, with mortgages only representing 27%, and a full 50% of business and government loans & acceptances. Net income grew 19% YOY, with 3% loan growth and 10% deposit growth. High double digit net income and earnings growth is very possible going forward due to the faster growth of these emerging markets countries. The Central American countries BNS is most heavily invested in are called the Pacific Alliance. They have better credit ratings, lower debt, and generally higher growth rates than many of the other countries in the region.

Source: Analyst Presentation



The strategy for the bank is to invest most heavily in these regions which have proven relative economic stability to lower the risk. Emerging markets growth can be very risky, but BNS has been building market share in these countries, and is well entrenched. Net interest margins near 5% are significantly better than in either Canada or America, which supports better profits on any growth in loans and deposits.

The growth of the middle class will support banking growth as a significant portion of the countries' population doesn't have a bank account. The younger median age in these countries will support strong economic growth going forward, as well. Investors in BNS should keep an eye on the Pacific Alliance countries, and in particular their credit ratings, to keep tabs on how well the bank is doing.

Source: Analyst Presentation

Loan Book

Source: Analyst Presentation

All of the major Canadian banks suffered a credit rating downgrade by Moody's recently. Individual reasons were cited for each bank, but the Canadian housing market and to a lesser extent debt levels are to blame. BNS has a significant mortgage portfolio in its Canadian operations, similar to peers CM and RY (RY most of all). The downgrade could very well be to increased sensitivity due to the American housing crash in 2008 and 2009. There are many differences between the American housing market and the Canadian one, and the price increases in Canada are very localized. All of the banks still maintain strong credit ratings, with TD holding the highest.

54% of its mortgages are insured, and the uninsured mortgages have a loan-to-value ratio of ~51%. This is well in-line with peers, and it insulates the bank from a downturn. Mortgages are less likely to default, on average, than the rotating debt like credit cards and auto loans, and they are even less likely to default when the homeowners have a significant amount of equity. New mortgage originations in Ontario and BC had an average LTV of 53% this last quarter, showing that buyers are still putting a significant amount down despite the high prices.

Source: Analyst Presentation

89% of all borrowers have 75% or lower LTV on their loans, which means that a 25%+ housing downturn would have to occur to put them in a negative equity position. The LTV ratios do lower due to rising prices, but the ratios Canada-wide are low, not just in Toronto and Vancouver. Even though the Value in the LTV may be inflated, it still shows how much of a buffer the average buyer has in the case of a housing downturn.

The governments of BC and Ontario are actively working to keep the housing market in check. From my article on RY:

The government has stepped up in both Ontario and BC to try and curb the massive price increases the two locations have seen recently. Ontario instituted a nonresident speculation tax of 15% as part of its "Fair Housing Plan" in April, which should show through in the next couple of quarters. BC also instituted a 15% tax for foreign buyers of property in the greater Vancouver area last July, which has already helped prices to level off somewhat.

BNS has a significant exposure to both areas, shown in the graphic above. Therefore, it is an important issue to consider and keep an eye on for investors in the bank. Chief Risk Officer Daniel Moore had this to say on the earnings call:

We performed detailed stress testing on our housing and unsecured lending portfolios, which are heavily dependent on unemployment levels and interest rate spikes to drive higher losses. Our scenarios consider housing price declines up to 50% in the key markets of Toronto and Vancouver, with unemployment rates increasing by levels similar to prior recessionary periods. Our housing-related losses are negligible. And while unsecured does experience higher losses, this is still very manageable for the bank.

If you read my past articles, then you have likely seen this graph, but I think it's useful to show the differences between the Canadian and American housing markets whenever discussing the possibilities of a bubble in Canada. The percentage equity in Canada and mortgage delinquencies have been steady and reflect a more conservative housing market. Mortgage interest isn't a tax deduction in Canada, which works to discourage taking on more massive real-estate debt. Any mortgage with less than 20% down is required to be fully insured.

Source: RY Analyst Presentation

BNS is trading near its long-term average today, at a P/E ratio of around 12X. Its dividend yield is right at 4%, which is in-line with the bank's long-term average, as well. This looks to be a decent entry point here, coming down from being overvalued for the first half of this year.

Based on analyst estimates, an investment from today's level would yield an annualized total return of close to 9.5% at the bank's long-term valuation. This puts BNS at the best value proposition today among the Canadian banks, save CM. With the upcoming acquisition for CM, I see BNS as less risky since its growth is already unfolding internationally. I recently initiated a position in both BNS and TD within the last month.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, BNS, C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.