Planet Fitness: Poised For Growth Over The Next 5-10 Years

Planet Fitness has been able to achieve positive same store sales growth over the past 40 quarters. I expect this trend to continue through a number of measures.

I believe Planet Fitness is an attractive candidate for growth for the foreseeable future. Relative to other more traditional fitness operators, Planet Fitness is positioned to address a materially larger demographic. The numbers are almost unbelievable at first sight; the company recently surpassed a 10 million membership base and has ~7,300 average members per store. While revenue growth has modestly slowed from historical levels, as is common amongst high growth companies, I believe there remains significant runway and areas of underappreciation.

Business Overview

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is a franchisor and operator that operates through three segments: franchises, corporate-owned stores, and equipment. The franchise and corporate-owned segments are self-explanatory but the equipment segment entails equipment sales to franchisee stores. Planet fitness aims to provide a quality fitness experience in what they refer to as a "Judgement Free Zone." Locations are typically 20,000 square feet, have a large selection of high-quality Planet-Fitness branded equipment, and staff trainers that offer free instruction to all members through their PE@PF program. This only costs $10/month for the standard membership plan which is an incredible value. A second membership tier, PF Black Card, is offered for $19.99/month which gives members additional perks such as access to all Planet Fitness locations, able to bring one guest, massage chairs, tanning equipment, etc. Additionally, there are enrollment fees that range between $0 to $59 and annual fees of $39. The low price point appeals to a very broad population and while Planet Fitness has been able to attract a variety of gym users, their target markets are occasional gym users and those new to fitness. Often times members join that are turned away from more traditional gym memberships that may be too expensive or have an uncomfortable, too rigorous environment.

Planet Fitness Can Compete in the Fitness Industry

Planet Fitness is positioned to address a significantly larger demographic than other more traditional gyms. According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association ("IHRSA"), in 2015 there were 36,130 clubs in the U.S. with ~55 million members. In 2015, Planet Fitness' store count grew by 22.4% and member count by 20.0% compared to the U.S. health club industry which only grew by 4.8% and 2.2%, respectively. Numbers have not yet been released for 2016. The IHRSA projects U.S. health club industry revenues will grow ~3% annualized over the next five years driven by increased awareness of health and exercise.

Store Count and Membership Update

Planet fitness opened 54 stores during the first quarter of 2017 bringing the total store count to 1,367 of which 58 are corporate owned and 1,309 are franchisee owned. Additionally, 1.2 million members were added during the first quarter increasing total members to more than 10 million making planet fitness the largest fitness center operator in the US by number of members. This comes out to an average of just over 7,300 members per location which I think is remarkable. I discuss in greater below how they are able to accommodate this many members per location.

Growth Will Continue

I believe Planet Fitness is an excellent long candidate to hold over the next 5-10 years and will continue to grow for the following reasons:

Geographic Expansion - The franchisee and corporate-owned stores are located across the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Canada. They have a proven business model across a wide range of demographics. As you can see in the chart below, penetration is low outside of their original Northeast market which allows for the opportunity to grow. Planet Fitness states based on internal and third-party analysis there is potential to grow the store count in just the U.S. to over 4,000. Source: Planet Fitness Can Accommodate Higher Membership Volumes - Given their target market of occasional and first time gym users, locations feature a large, but focused range of equipment whereby they are able to accommodate higher member volumes. Planet Fitness has an average of 7,300 members per location while more mature locations have upwards of ~10,000. This represents material capacity for growth amongst newer, less-established locations. PF Black Card Conversions - They expect to further convert existing standard memberships ($10/month) into PF Black Card memberships charging $19.99/month by enhancing the added value. Some of these enhancements include hydro-massage beds and access to special promotions. Through these efforts PF Black Card members as a percentage of the total membership base increased from 45% in 2012 to 59% in 2017 whereby over the same period average monthly dues per member increased from $14.49 to $15.79. New Franchisee Royalty Increases - Planet Fitness' current franchise agreement requires monthly royalties of 5% of monthly dues and annual memberships. As of year-end 2016 only 52% of stores were paying this rate, due to lower royalty rates in earlier historical agreements. Planet Fitness' royalty rate will increase as new franchises are opened and existing franchisee agreements are renewed. The average royalty rate has increased from 2.05% in 2012 to 3.66% in 2016. Franchise System Built for Growth - The franchise system is easy to operate and is able to scale much more rapidly than a company owned model. The model has minimal costs as well as predictable and stable cash flows resulting in less earnings volatility. In 2016, approximately 90% of new stores were opened by existing franchisees proving the attractiveness of the model. Equipment Sales - Franchisees are obligated to purchase equipment directly from Planet Fitness. Equipment sales will grow as the U.S. store count increases. For international Planet Fitness locations, franchisees must purchase equipment from approved vendors where Planet Fitness receives a commission. Franchisees are required to replace equipment every four to seven years.

The charts below indicate Planet Fitness' significant growth rates from December 31, 2012 to December 31, 2016:

An increase from 606 stores in 2012 to 1,313 in 2016 reflects a CAGR of 21.2%.

An increase from 3.7 million members in 2012 to 8.9 million members in 2016 reflects a CAGR of 24.2%.

An increase in company adjusted EBITDA from $1.3 million in 2012 to $150.6 million in 2016 reflects a CAGR of 30.9%.

An increase in company total revenue from $159.7 million in 2012 to $378.2 million in 2016 reflects a CAGR of 24.1%.

An increase in company net income from $25.4 million in 2012 to $71.2 million in 2016 reflects a CAGR of 29.4%.

While not shown in the charts below, Planet Fitness provided guidance in their first quarter earnings update and expects total 2017 annual revenue between $405-415 million, system-wide same store sales growth of 7-8%, and adjusted net income of $73-76 million.

Source: Planet Fitness

For these reasons I am long Planet Fitness and I believe for the reasons I mentioned above, the company has significant room for growth over the next 5-10 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PLNT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.