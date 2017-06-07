2.81% Yield With Strong Growth

Mix this fund with VDC and you have a good dividend yield with far less volatility.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Founder of The Mortgage REIT Forum, with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

The WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DES) is a dividend ETF which follows an index created by WisdomTree. Here's what the index does according to the WisdomTree website:

"The WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the US dividend-paying market. The Index is comprised of the companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed. The index is dividend weighted annually to reflect the proportionate share of the aggregate cash dividends each component company is projected to pay in the coming year, based on the most recently declared dividend per share. This index was established with a base value of 200 on May 31, 2006."

Who would want this strategy?

DES has seen great returns, but the fund carries a lot of volatility with its market allocation. The current P/E ratio of the index is 23.06 which is too high for me to consider it a good investment currently.

DES does some things very well, but I personally look for less volatility when investing in ETFs. Since the beginning of this fund, there have been some very large swings. I wouldn't want to see a large swing downward with a P/E ratio over 20.

When looking at this fund, I'd want to mix it with something like the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) at a 50/50 ratio. If we were to go back to June 2006, this would have taken the annualized volatility from 25.8% to 18.8%. There would also have been total returns of 182.9% over this period because of VDC's defensive nature during the 2008/2009 drawdown.

Sector breakdown

Here are the sector weightings from Morningstar:

Over 18% of the fund is allocated to industrials which has been a great sector over the last several years. The fund also has a lot of its allocation in cyclical and not even 20% allocated to defensive sectors. This is a major reason for how the stock has performed and the volatility which has come with it. Industrials could very well continue to be a great sector to be in for the next few years.

For great returns to continue for the industrial sector, it would require a significant investment in military tools. Whether that is domestic spending or international spending on weapons. However, if an investor wants to take a highly diversified approach to the industrial sector, my favorite of the ETFs for that allocation was the SPDR S&P Aerospace and Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Yield

The current yield is 2.81% which is on the higher end from the dividend ETFs I've covered.

Up, down, up, down

Since the inception of the fund on June 16, 2006, there have been total returns of 133.3%. DES had these returns while having a significant lower max drawdown compared to the S&P 500. This seems like a natural consequence of the heavier allocations seen in the Consumer Cyclical and Industrial sectors:

DES:

Max drawdown -65.5%

SPY:

Max drawdown: -55.2%

DES took over 10% more in a max drawdown than SPY did and still came out with comparable returns. For a riskier investment seeking a high dividend yield, DES has performed well over a material amount of time. My only significant hesitation in the holdings is that I'd want to choose my own investments in the real estate sector.

Holdings

Here are the top 30 holdings:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:VGR) Vector Group Ltd. 1.70% 7.33% (NASDAQ:PEGI) Pattern Energy Group Inc. 1.43% 7.36% (NYSE:CVI) CVR Energy Inc. 1.31% 9.76% (NYSEARCA:DON) WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund 1.18% 0.00% (NYSE:CVA) Covanta Holding Corp. 1.17% 6.78% (NYSE:GME) GameStop Corp. 1.16% 6.65% (NYSE:PBI) Pitney Bowes Inc. 1.16% 4.90% (NYSE:NWE) NorthWestern Corp. 0.93% 0.00% (NYSE:KRO) Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.92% 3.28% (NYSE:SEMG) SemGroup Corp. 0.83% 5.66% (NYSE:SJI) South Jersey Industries Inc. 0.82% 2.98% (NASDAQ:ILG) ILG Inc. 0.82% 2.23% (NYSE:UFS) Domtar Corp. 0.81% 4.42% (NYSE:CXW) CoreCivic Inc. 0.80% 0.00% (NYSE:AVA) Avista Corp. 0.79% 3.33% (NYSE:PNM) PNM Resources Inc. 0.72% 2.53% (NYSE:PBF) PBF Energy Inc. 0.70% 6.02% (NYSE:GEO) Geo Group Inc./The 0.68% 0.00% (NYSE:CMP) Compass Minerals International 0.66% 4.41% (NASDAQ:CCOI) Cogent Communications Group Inc. 0.65% 4.35% (NYSE:MDP) Meredith Corp. 0.64% 3.80% (NYSE:NYLD) NRG Yield Inc. - Class C 0.61% 6.01% (NASDAQ:WSTC) West Corp. 0.61% 0.00% (NYSE:AVX) AVX Corp. 0.60% 2.67% (NASDAQ:HSNI) HSN Inc. 0.58% 4.19% (NYSE:GES) Guess? Inc. 0.58% 7.22% (NYSE:APFH) AdvancePierre Foods Holdings 0.55% 1.59% (NYSE:CCP) Care Capital Properties Inc. 0.54% 0.00% (NYSE:GATX) GATX Corp. 0.54% 2.75% (NYSE:MDC) M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.54% 2.97%

Glancing over this list should provide quite a few holdings that won't be familiar to investors. That is the point of the index. It finds dividend yields from smaller companies that most dividend investors won't be manually covering. Combine that with the relatively low allocation per company and you have a viable way to diversify without giving up income.

Among the companies I recognize immediately is Guess. It should be no surprise the company is struggling, as virtually everything in American retail has been slammed. Jozef Bystricky argued there was no turnaround story. After looking through his piece, I have to agree with some key parts of the thesis. The turnaround relied on factors such as renegotiating leases, but the malls I'm investing in are not too accommodating to those requests. Even the lower tier malls such as Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) and CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) have been able to maintain competitive pricing on signing new leases. I don't expect the malls to be overly eager to make concessions on rental rates unless the tenant can bring in huge traffic volume.

On the other hand, we also see companies like Vector Group in the mix. Vector Group offers an exceptional dividend yield of over 7.2% and exposure to the tobacco market. Since Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is preparing to use the IQOS technology developed by Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) domestically, pending FDA approval, there should be strong demand remaining for tobacco products despite a decline in use of traditional products.

On the other hand, analyst Short Only argues that the dividend is unsustainable. I looked into the premise that cash flow from operations is insufficient to cover the dividend, but the Yahoo charts don't look so bad:

It is worth a closer look for analysts focusing in on the company. For our purposes, I just want to illustrate that the exceptionally high yields on these companies (compared to the market as a whole) will generally be indicative of various difficulties they are facing. That is frequently the cost of high yields.

One More Note on the Holdings

Just to ensure my data was accurate, I checked the source. This is from the holdings listed on the fund website. I'm not entirely thrilled with the concept that the ETF holds another ETF as one of its top holdings.

Expenses

The expense ratio right now is at .38%. This fund has a lot in total assets though, and I doubt they feel the need to reduce the expenses currently. As long as people are willing to pay it, no real reason to lower it.

Conclusion

This has been a good fund for anyone who doesn't mind the risk. I think the expense ratio could be lower, but this is also a great fund to take the holdings and simulate the returns in an investor's portfolio. This is something I'd want to do since I know the real estate sector so well and real estate is almost 15% of the ETF. The defense sector has been doing very well and could continue to see strong growth. With the current P/E ratio of the fund, I think it's too high to take the risk with the high volatility which comes with the sector allocation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B, CMO-E, ARI-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.