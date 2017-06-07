Express Scripts Comments Could Crush Mallinckrodt Stock

It's time for Mallinckrodt longs to reevaluate their position and time for shorts to look at what could be a real developing opportunity.

The comments were not made by analysts or investors, but rather by Express Scripts, who works closely with Mallinckrodt on getting Acthar prescribed and reimbursed.

By Parke Shall

We think the market has been inefficient about new news that have come to light about Mallinckrodt, and we believe the stock will head meaningfully lower.

For months, we have been writing about the potential negative effect of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) relying solely on Acthar Gel to generate cash for its business. Time and time again, in several articles that we have written, we have expressed concern that MNK relies too much on this one drug to keep its business operating and, further from that, we have questioned whether or not Acthar was sustainable as a long-term a profit center for the company.

A recent critical report on MNK published by Citron Research has furthered our belief that MNK's best days may be behind it and the future may turn into a Valeant (NYSE:VRX) style roll up unwind, wherein asset sales must take place but likely will not generate enough cash to deal with the company's full debt load. From that point, dilutive equity raises or a restructuring could be the only options.

Today, we want to explain why we found Citron's report to be so important and why we believe it could very well be a long-term negative for MNK going forward.

Citron released a report just two days ago that claimed that Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), formerly a ally of MNK, was out badmouthing MNK's main drug, Acthar. For years, questions have been raised about Acthar's efficacy in indications other than infantile spasms. These indications make up a large majority of Acthar's business and questions of whether or not the drug has efficacy have been highly contested and debated. It's important for the company because involves a drug that generates most of their profit. It's important for investors because they want to understand what the real potential risk profile of the company is going forward.

For years, MNK has been able to get Acthar approved even by insurance carriers who have policies stating that the drug isn't medically necessary for some indications. They have done this with the help of pharmacy benefit managers like ESRX who have helped MNK get prescriptions filled and have also benefited from the insurance payments.

The two companies have worked hand-in-hand and have found a great deal of success together. However, recent scrutiny on ESRX has forced the company into a position where they perhaps are starting to feel as though they need to keep a watchful eye on their public relations. Given that MNK's drug has come under such significant scrutiny, and ESRX is embarking on a PR campaign to not mislead the public, the Citron report exposed some pretty ugly quotes from ESRX regarding Acthar.

Some of the quotes include,

This is extraordinarily important because it is no longer just those in the investing community and those in the analyst community who are questioning MNK's drug. Not only is it worse that somebody else in the industry is being critical of the drug but it is far worse that this industry name is someone who had worked so closely with MNK in the past. Ostensibly one could argue that ESRX is actually in the best position to make a judgment about Acthar because it has worked so closely with the drug with MNK for years.

With ESRX calling out the drug, this makes it more likely that analysts and those in the medical community are going to start to look at it with a little bit more scrutiny as well. If this were a portfolio drug at a strong and diversified company, this wouldn't be too big of a deal. But the fact is that Acthar, with its historical margin nort of 90%, is likely a strong, if not the sole, contributor to MNK's bottom line.

So with the cash flow stream or income stream potentially being called into question, the focus then turns to the balance sheet. MNK has somewhere between $8 billion and $9 billion in long-term liabilities and the company paid $372m in interest expense over the TTM period.

Any significant drop off in Acthar sales could be devastating to the company. While we will stop short of saying the company is going to zero, which Citron said in its latest report, we do think there could be meaningful downside for the stock if the Acthar unwind continues.

The market had already put a price on MNK that is indicative of a risky stock. However, we think valuation could collapse similar to the way it did with VRX if the story starts to unwind further. The similarities between Valeant and MNK are there when it comes to non-GAAP accounting, but Valeant ostensibly actually had the upper hand because they at least had a portfolio of drugs that MNK lacks. We think when an unwind happens to MNK's stock price it could be swift and it could be meaningful. Given the new information that's been disclosed, we think MNK should be trading significantly lower and we are short the stock.

