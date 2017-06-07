Dividend Investors Should Start Digging For Value In Firms Other Than Finning

Source: LinkedIn

Thesis

Sporting a strong dividend history, Finning (OTCPK:FINGF) represents a dividend trap whose dividend is unsupported by underlying fundamentals.

Background

Finning International Inc. has positioned itself as the largest dealer of products made by Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the world. They have been successfully delivering products and services for the past 80 years, and Finning derives its revenue through direct sales and rentals of products, as well as service and parts for maintaining those products. As a dealer of Caterpillar products, their primary customers are in various heavy industries such as infrastructure, mining, forestry, and applications of power systems.

Analysis

Fundamentally, Finning's balance sheet is arguably the strongest of its underlying fundamentals. While assets have decreased slightly in the past 5 years from $5.12 billion to $4.91 billion-a 4.06% decline-its liabilities have dropped even more, from to $3.01 billion from $3.55 billion, a 15.27% decline. Moreover, its current ratio has strengthened by considerably. Since we prefer to see current ratios exceeding 1.50x, at 2.74x, there is a large margin of safety.

Dividend growth has been fairly strong, at 7.33% compounded annually over the past five years. However, that is the only strong point when looking at top line growth, bottom line growth, and dividend growth. Top line growth has declined 3.99% compounded annually, and EPS growth has declined 33.13% annually, both over the past five years.

Upon inspection, there is also a very large dip in EPS in F2015, which forced EPS into negative territory. Reviewing Finning's annual report, this dip was due to $338 impairment loss from related to Finning's shovels and drills distribution network, as well as a write-down in goodwill of the Company's South American and UK & Ireland operations (Source: Annual Reports). When we adjust for this one time charge, things look slightly better, illustrated in the following graph:

However, adjusting for the one-time charge only pushes the EPS number into positive territory over the past 5 years; it does not help with the decline in revenue growth, nor with the overall drop in EPS.

The F2015 write-down is visibly noticeable in the stock price, evidenced by the sharp 35% drop between F2014 and F2015. That said, it is comforting to see that the share price recovered nicely in F2016, closing up 4.20% above the F2014 price. Overall however, share price performance is flat, with a measly 1.71% compounded annual growth from F2012 to F2016. And while the dividend has grown nicely, it has been at the expense of the payout ratio. In F2016 the payout ratio was a whopping 192.11%: Finning was paying out almost double in dividends, than it brought in through earnings. What is more astonishing is that in F2015 the dividend went up by 5.88%, even in the face of negative EPS.

If we adjust for the write-down, we see a slight improvement in the dividend payout ratio in F2015, as illustrated in the graph above. However, this only serves to further emphasize the upward trend in the dividend payout ratio, which is increasing exponentially over time. As the table below illustrates, the dividend payout ratio went from a minor year over year increase of 6% between F2013 and F2012, to a whopping 176% increase between F2016 and F2015.

F2013 F2014 F2015 F2016 6% 19% 89% 176%

Prior to F2015, based on price multiples alone, Finning was a great pick. When we review companies we like to see either the P/E less than 15, P/BV less than 1.5, or a combined P/E and P/BV of less than 30. Finning's P/E was consistently under 15, until the shock to bottom line earnings in F2015. Since the F2015 earnings were -$0.94 in F2015, Finning is still trying to reclaim lost ground: its earnings in F2016 were only $0.38. However, as discussed earlier, Finning's share price in F2016 has reclaimed all of its losses from F2015, and come in at 4% higher than the F2014 share price. However, the reversion of share price to pre F2015 levels was not matched by a reversion of earnings, and as a result the P/E in F2016 was a whopping 69.18!

For completeness, we can compare Finning's share price to the Graham price, and examine the Graham price multiple. Similar to the price multiples reviewed in the previous section, prior to F2015, Finning's share price was trending close to its Graham price. Within this context, while not ideal, Finning was not tremendously overpriced. As we have seen repeatedly above, the F2015 write-down had a profoundly negative effect on Finning's valuation, so much so that the theoretical Graham price was $0.00! The most recent fiscal year does not bode well either: with the low earnings, the graham price is a paltry $9.83, which is overshadowed by the market price of $26.29 by a factor of 2.67x. In that light, Finning is severely overpriced.

Closing remarks

Based on a review of Finning's most recent five years of fundamental data, we do not consider Finning to be a worthwhile investment at this time; if anything, it is a dividend trap. While Finning sports an impressive 7.33% compounded annual growth in its dividend, with the most recent fiscal year demonstrating a 192% dividend payout ratio, the dividend itself does not appear safe. Finally, being overpriced by 2.67x when measured against its Graham price, and with a relatively low yield of 2.78% (2.71% based on the June 6, 2017 closing price of $26.90), better value can be found elsewhere.

However, while not illustrated above, Finning has been a major dividend payer since at least 2002 (see the notes below), and has increased its dividend every year since then. Moreover, being in business for over 80 years, one could conclude that Finning has weathered many market and economic downturns, while still returning value to shareholders vis-à-vis increasing dividends. With that in mind, Finning deserves at the very least to be added to a watch list: if it manages to bring its bottom line earnings up, and improve its valuation relative to its Graham Price, it could be a worthwhile addition to a dividend growth portfolio.

Notes

All figures in Canadian dollars.

This article uses the CART (Cursory Analysis Research Template) model, and is meant to be a first-stage screen to identify companies for further research. More information on CART may be found at this link.

Finning Dividends since 2002

2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 $0.150 $0.180 $0.200 $0.220 $0.280 $0.360 $0.430 $0.440 $0.470 $0.510 $0.550 $0.600 $0.690 $0.730 $0.730

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.