Ambarella's Drone Drag Weighs On FYQ1 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA), formerly known as GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) supplier, reported earnings for its fiscal first quarter after the close of trading Tuesday. The stock was down sharply after-hours due to guidance that fell short of analyst expectations. However, the company managed to beat the reported quarter's revenue and earnings expectations of analysts handily.

Ambarella has sported excellent growth over the past several years because of its participation in the HD video explosion. In fact, I first noticed it due to a high position it held on the Investor's Business Daily (IBD) leaders list. The company correctly describes itself as a leading developer of semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable HD video capture, analysis, sharing and display. Business television more often referred to the company as a key supplier to GoPro , though the two have since split.

Revenue for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2017 grew 12.2%, to $64.1 million year-to-year, from $57.2 million. Importantly, excluding sales to GoPro and AMBA's original equipment manufacturers, revenues grew 16.1% to $62.5 million. Growth was served by IP security auto and non GoPro wearable markets (including police cameras), partially offset by a decline in drone revenues. The company also noted initial shipments into the virtual reality market.

I'm more enthused about the opportunity in the U.S. home security market, considering the recovery of the U.S. real estate market and improving activity in new housing. During the call, the company also talked about better than expected sales into the professional security camera market, where it looks like China growth is helping. I am also enthused about the opportunity in the China auto market, where Ambarella is working with the #2 automaker.

However, there is a problem in the drone market, where growth still serves the industry, but where a surge of low-end product is costing AMBA on revenue and margin. Drone revenues in the quarter were down from the prior year. Where its gear is being employed, it's earnings smaller margins on the low-end. Ambarella believes it has a solution, where it can reduce cost by merging cheap but ancient two chip technology onto a single chip, but that appears to be a year away.

Non-GAAP gross margin narrowed in Q1 to 64.3%, from 64.6% in the first fiscal quarter last year. The margin hit is due to mix, with increased sales into lower margin China security & U.S. home monitoring and decreased sales into wider margin sports cameras.

The company earned $0.39 per share on a non-GAAP basis, better than the prior year period EPS of $0.34, and ahead of analysts' expectations for $0.36. Still, the earnings beat was far less than AMBA holders and watchers are used to, marking just 8.3% above expectations, versus an average of 28% over the last three quarters. The whisper number was $0.41, or crowdsourced estimate at Estimize.com, marking AMBA's first miss there.

The shares were down about 6% in after-market trading last night and will likely open lower this morning. That is mostly because of management's soft guidance for fiscal Q2.

The company is looking for revenues between $69 million and $72 million, short of the analysts' consensus estimate for about $72.35 million on average. Though the growth rate of non-GoPro revenues is expected to exceed that of total revenue, margins are taking a hit due to sales mix and low-end drone demand. Drone market sales are expected to be down again next quarter, some of which is being blamed on timing of product launches. For the full year FY18, the company held onto revenue growth of plus or minus 3%.

Non-GAAP gross margins are expected to narrow to 62%-63.5% in FYQ2, from 64.3% in FYQ1 and 67.1% in Q2 FY17, due to increased sales into China security and a poorer mix in the drone market. For the full year FY18, the company expects gross margins between 59% and 62%. Non-GAAP operating expenses will be higher in Q2, due to R&D headcount and new chip development costs.

I agree with Stone Fox Capital with regard to the red flag they see on the level of share repurchases. They are falling short of corporate goals, but market upheaval & expansion efforts and product development call for capital. Still, stock based compensation costs are substantial here, considering their impact to earnings, and perhaps call for greater repurchases (or earnings) to validate them.

The earnings estimate for next quarter has already started to come down and will fall from $0.49, where it stood before the report yesterday. The same goes for the full year estimates of $2.18 (FY18) and $2.51 (FY19) from 7-days ago. As estimates come down, and considering questions about near-term revenues, margins and earnings, the stock price is rightly finding adjustment today.

Ambarella is in the right space, though fighting for it, and with growing uses for its technology in very large markets in China and the U.S., the stock remains worth keeping in touch with. However, owning it today is not something I would do due to the unsettled state of the earnings outlook. However, in terms of valuation to its earnings growth outlook (admittedly also unsettled), and the markets it is targeting, it's a stock I would keep on the radar. Any official buy, sell or hold recommendation may eventually follow, but that would require far more in depth research beyond just this earnings review.

