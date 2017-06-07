The Extent Of Amazon's Overvaluation

Low interest rates is one of the main drivers of the valuations of story stocks.

What if these 10 companies are consolidated into a one holding company? What stock would investors choose?

Over the last few months, we have been harsh critics of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) valuation. While we like the company, and believe that it reshaped the way we buy things, we don't love the valuation and believe that its wildly unreasonable.

To show the extent of Amazon's expensiveness, we compared it to its biggest 10 competitors.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Target (NYSE:TGT), CVS Healthcare (NYSE:CVS), Lowe (NYSE:LOW), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), all combined, have 9x the revenue that Amazon generates and their combined market cap is just 1.8x that of Amazon.

These companies also have ~17x (!) Amazon's net income and nearly 5x its cash from operations.

Critics believe that high revenue growth of Amazon gives the company an edge over all these companies combined. Simply, that's naïve.

While Amazon's growth rate (22.61%) is nearly 7x the weighted average growth rate of the other 10 companies (3.1%), the gross addition to revenue from those 10 companies is more than the growth rate of Amazon by a considerable amount.

The 10 competitors combined have a revenue of $1.3 trillion. On the other hand, Amazon has a revenue of $142.5 billion. A 3.1% growth for these companies combined adds $40 billion (on a 3.3% profit margin) yearly while a 22.6% growth rate for Amazon (on a 1.8% profit margin), if sustainable, adds $32 billion in revenues, 25% lower.

The bottom line

Investors buying at par the $1,000/share level need to know what they are paying for. We always use Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2000s as an example; the market was right at that time about the company's future supremacy, but when they decided that it's still too early for the company to reach the hopes of investors, the stock dropped and it took investors more than 15 years to breakeven on their investment.

And that's what's happening now with Amazon. The market is right about the future of this company, being the leader in e-commerce. But it's still too early to value the company at current metrics. The company is being valued just 45% cheaper than the other 10 companies stated above and yet it only has 10% their revenues.

The ultra-low interest rate policy that is still in process, given the current low Treasury yields, is pushing investors to invest in companies that doesn't have a reasonable valuation. Once interest rates go higher, investors will divert away from these stocks as other alternatives become more attractive.

Only when the tide goes out you do discover who's been swimming naked - Warren Buffet.

