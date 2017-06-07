Why I Love This Market, And Perhaps You Should Too!

If one hates this market, is that emotion going to lead to that investor not investing?

Recently a popular Seeking Alpha author stated and penned the article Why I hate this market and you should too.

Well thanks for telling me what I should think and feel. What can be wrong with waking up in the morning, grabbing that cup of French Press coffee, opening up the laptop to go on my discount brokerage account site to see that the value of the portfolios has gone up, and most weeks some dividends or bond income has been dropped into my lap. Er, our laps. I manage the retirement accounts for me and for my wife. She wakes up and drinks Tea, and she does not check the accounts.

Here's the performance of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the last several years, coming out of the recession. Courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com, here's the result of $100000 invested in January of 2009 to May of 2017. The account value has more than tripled. Of course, past performance does not guarantee future returns.

I know terrible isn't it? Those poor investors who bought and held and added to the (sure if you just want to be average) S&P 500 market ETF SPY. I thought the idea was to make more money, to increase our net worth?

More money is more better. - anonymous

More money gives us more options. Many near retirees became actual retirees thanks to the extended bull market run. And many investors like income, and perhaps mostly seek income. That's been good news as well. Here's Vanguard's High Yield Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:VYM) from January of 2009 through to end of 2016. The chart shows the portfolio income generated from $100,000 with dividend reinvestment. The portfolio ends 2016 with a 8.3% Yield on initial cost. Terrible? Say it ain't so.

Over the last several years, many retirees would have been able to collect increasing dividends, and they might have had the wonderful opportunity to sell shares and units that have increased in price (value) dramatically, to create that portfolio income. I would guess that most retirees Love this market, with a massive capital "L".

Now the author stated he doesn't like this market because of valuations for dividend growth stalwarts, the market is too expensive. It's hard to find value. Many value investors don't like this chart, courtesy of multpl.com. The following chart shows the historical trailing PE ratio for broader US stock market, currently represented by the S&P 500.

And certainly it's a market made up of individual stocks/companies, but many are finding it difficult to find individual companies that are (similar to the broad market) not well above historical norms. The market is certainly 'expensive' due to historical norms, but that doesn't mean for a second that a market correction is looming. It's doesn't mean that stock can't go higher. We might get a correction, we might be experiencing a stock market bull run that will continue to be the greatest stock market run in stock market history. What's next? We simply do not know.

Massive stock market correction? Greatest bull run in history? Something in between?

Who knows? Not me. But I'm prepared for all scenarios. Are you?

None of the above can take away the gains that you might have in your portfolio today. The question might be, what do you do with those gains? Do you have a plan for those gains? Do you have an investment plan, a broader family financial plan? If you don't have a solid plan, June of 2017 might be a great opportunity to create one. The market has delivered a gift. But the market can certainly take back some of that gift, in a hurry. We should be prepared for the next correction, the correction that no one knows of its appearance or timing. We should always be prepared. We should have been prepared in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and today. Always invest within your risk tolerance level.

If you are in the accumulation stage you might simply continue to add monies on a regular schedule recognizing that the market could correct at any time, and at that time you will be able to buy at lower prices. You'll be able to buy more shares and more dividends. Those market corrections are obviously very healthy for the accumulator with many more decades to invest.

If you are approaching retirement you might move enough of those stock market gains to the more 'safer' havens of bonds and cash. Once again, you've been offered a stock market gift. You might take it. Keep in mind that an investor who has been investing in a re-balanced Balanced Portfolio model has been continually moving those stock market gains to the bond component over the last several years. That lower risk basket of bonds has continued to grow for the investor in that Balanced Portfolio. The stock market (correction) cannot take away those gains that have been moved to bonds. Of course bonds carry their own price and income risks and that should be understood.

Take an investor who had a Balanced Portfolio model starting in 2009. The portfolio is 60% SPY and 40% (NYSEARCA:AGG) a broad based bond index ETF. We have a starting value of $100,000 and that investor invests $1000 on a monthly schedule and reinvests all portfolio income. The portfolio is rebalanced annually. The time frame is January of 2009 to end of May 2017.

Here's why I love this market ...

Obviously that investor started with $40,000 in bonds. In 2017, the bond component at 40% of the portfolio is now $157,553. Of course a good percentage of those gains in the bond component came courtesy of increase in stock value. $54,093 of stock market gains were moved to the bond basket. Those gains are now in a lower risk environment. If we continue to experience more market gains (more 'overvalued' stock markets) more monies will continue to be rebalanced from stocks to bonds.

This stock market bull run has been great for investors in US equities. That's why we invest - to create greater wealth.

I am pleased to check our investment portfolios to see greater wealth. I would guess that I am not alone.

I am also emotionally and mathematically prepared for the next major or minor correction. Please remember to always invest within your risk tolerance level. And it is always important to understand any tax consequences.

Thanks for reading, please let us know how you feel about your portfolio, and those (likely) robust portfolio gains?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCE, TU, TRP, ENB, BNS, TD, RY, BRK.B, AAPL, BLK, JNJ, PEP, MMM, QCOM, MSFT, TXN, NKE, CVS, WBA, MDT, ABT, UTX, WMT, LOW, PEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.