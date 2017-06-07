Northern Dynasty: The NAKetship Is Flying Into The Buying Zone

NAKetship update

This is the third article in the NAKetship trilogy. The first article, Northern Dynasty: The NAKetship Is Ready To Blast Off! was published on April 24th when NAK closed at $1.49. It eventually went to reach an intraday high of $2.42 in less than three weeks.

The second article of the NAKetship trilogy, The NAKetship Is Flying Into The Danger Zone, published on May 10th when NAK opened at $2.18, sank to $1.64 only to hit $2.42 two days later, and then of course dropped to $1.47 last week. It was intended to be a heads up warning that there would be a short term burst of turbulence, or a danger zone, which was appreciated by some, but brought out the animal spirits in others on the comment board. Benzinga blamed the article for causing the flash crash that day.

The moral of the story for that day for some was to never, never load a stop loss order in your brokers system because every trading bandido and their mother or brother can see your sell order and pick it off if they are so inclined.

In the most recent article on May 18th, Northern Dynasty: Confessions Of A Speculator, where the closing price was $1.73, there was a warning that NAK was on the edge of a mini nervous breakdown and introduced the concept (at the time) of NAK's twin altitude buying lines:

Back to the past (The following two paragraphs and two charts are from the write up on 5/18)

The following chart shows traders line of buying support. If this support breaks down, it will drop to another support trend line. This is opportunistic buying that will dry up if this support is broken.

The following chart shows the deep money and speculators line of buying support. This is where I plan to add to my position.

Back to the present

Here is the most updated chart and you can see how deep money came off the sidelines last Thursday and Friday pretty much on cue:

The potential causes of Monday's 17% spike

In addition to the washout and the deep pockets of money buying in that were described in the charts above, there were a few other factors at work. The major factors were:

Show me the money effect NAKed shorting effect The sell side effect

Show me the money effect

When looking at a potential bottoming out of any stock, it is good to see decent volume and especially heavy buying during the last 20 minutes of the day, with at least 10 percent of the daily volume trade in those last 20 minutes and then close off the low of the day. It is also excellent to see a bid/ask ratio skewed highly to the bid side. We got those conditions last Thursday and Friday.

This kind of activity generally shows big concentrated money is interested at the given price level. Big money also does not like to be wrong and will tend to buy more in the future to defend their position.

NAKed shorting effect

It's really mind boggling to see on a daily basis how much NAK is sold short naked. As illustrated in the table below, eight out of the last ten trading days show over 50 % of the short volume are naked shorts. It behooves us to be on guard to know what is going on so as not to be caught off guard. Take a look at the following chart and table:

When looking at the chart above, keep in mind that when they show regular volume, they are talking about regular short volume, not the total trading volume of longs and shorts.

When looking at the chart below, keep in mind that when they show volume, they are talking about regular short volume, and where they show short volume, they are talking naked short volume, and the % of vol Shorted is the % of total shorts that are naked shorts.

As a quick overview, naked shorting is when a short sale is made without finding shares to borrow at the time of the transaction. Nothing illegal about it under current regulations as long as the shares are located to borrow within three days or the position is liquidated within the three day window. Even when naked shorting is done in full compliance, it still allows a temporary distortion in the market, since in effect, a naked short seller is able to temporarily "counterfeit" shares, thus is able to engage in "fake selling". For a more detailed official explanation of shorting, naked shorting and illegal naked shorting, you can find out possibly more than you wanted to know on the SEC website.

If you look at the two days before the scheduled EPA announcement on 5/12, the percentages of naked shorting dropped to high teens, and proceeded to grow with a high water mark of 73% on May 30th and 62% on June 1st.

Look at the most recent stock chart above and you will see the breakdown from May 30th through June 2nd where it dropped hard those four days. Now look at the naked short table for those four days...surprise!...they were the most heavily naked shorted four day stretch for a month.

Lets now break down the activity on June 1st, since these trades are supposed to be settled. Total volume that day was 4.3 million, of which 1.8 million was sold short, so 42% of the daily volume was sold short, but as the chart shows, 62% of the total short volume was "naked short selling".

These are all very stupendous numbers because according to the Naked Short Report, the "rule of thumb is if you see more than 20% of your overall volume initiated short on a daily basis as reported by REGSHO and displayed on our website as per REGSHO guidelines and delivered by FINRA you may be under attack."

It matters to us because over the near term naked short sellers in conjunction with short sellers can move a stock down so as to get retail holders to panic sell and make it all worthwhile for themselves. The problem for them occurs when daily short volume exceeds 40% of the total volume, and the majority of those shorts are naked. Deep pockets start liking the lower price, more buyers show up, just as it happened late last week, which in turn puts pressure on short sellers to cover which may have contributed to the 17% spike up on Monday.

The sell side effect

The third and final reason NAK jumped so fast on moderately higher volume is from the sell side report issued by Cantor Fitzgerald. Thank you and kudos to Jake022 for bird dogging the Cantor Fitzgerald report.

Interestingly, mentioned in the report was the repeated phrase "Owning NAK/NDM ahead of a JV (Joint Venture) partnering announcement, we believe is an excellent asymmetric risk/reward trade."

Cantor Fitzgerald are recommending the accumulation and holding of NAK/NDM and waiting for what they are saying as an imminent JV announcement.

The primary audience intended for this article is for those interested in asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities, where the upside reward multiple and potential is greater than the downside risk. This is one of many articles that were designed to discover the most optimal potential entry points for buying into NAK. For everyone else, these articles may or may not be of interest or value to you.

Going forward, here are the positives for a leg up from here:

We bounced up hard from the long term upward trend line

The MACD is recharged to support a higher stock price

Short covering is likely to continue

We are perfectly balanced, neither oversold or over overbought

Sell side is selling the concept of partnering as imminent

With the rumblings of rumors of a JV partner being bandied about, there is really nothing in the way of a fairly quick run up at least to $2.20-2.50. If an official JV partner announcement comes out, we will go parabolic from where we are.

The debate over whether the Pebble mine will be built

It's a fierce debate with lots of passion and vested interests on multiple fronts. There are powerful entities at the state and federal level that can potentially hinder or expedite the progress of permitting and developing the mine. However, the real debate that really matters is taking place right now in the schools and homes of Alaska as to how the youth are taught to balance and prioritize economic development alongside environmental stewardship.

The one major hurdle that many people don't understand outside of Alaska in regards to Pebble becoming a working mine is that because of a state law passed by a previous ballot initiative in 2014, the Alaska Bristol Bay Mining Ban Question, Ballot Measure, which passed with 66% of the vote, for ANY mine to go to production in the Bristol Bay Region it has to go to a state wide ballot and be approved by state voters. Some anti Pebblers use that ballot measure result to claim 66% of Alaskan voters are against the mine, but the ballot really only proves that the majority of Alaskans understandably want a voice in the process, in which case it is surprising the result was not higher. Since permitting is a multi year process, many of the voters of tomorrow that will decide the fate of Pebble then are today's Alaskan youth.

I have read hundreds of times that Pebble mine is low grade, and the project is uneconomic. I ask myself the question, "what is the source of this information?" Our collective problem in the information age is that someone without a relevant track record can write something (for profit motive or otherwise) and then it is electronically repeated and stored enough to be accepted as truth. The concept of introducing repetitive information to make it easy to masquerade as truth is nothing new and was perfected during World War II.

David Lowell is a world renown geologist and mine discoverer who has discovered more world class economic mines than any single person alive. He has studied the Pebble site, studied the core samples and believes it has world class potential of the magnitude of a Grasberg quality mine.

When David Lowell was asked what he thinks about "all of the critics and shorts out there and all of the so called geologic "experts" who are saying the project is worthless? ... (who) claim that the project is not economically viable or there's nothing of value at Pebble... what would you say to those individuals?" David Lowell replied, "I would say try to get back in a mining college and learn more."

That is very interesting because the world's preeminent mining research institute and degree program happens to be at the University of Arizona, and they named the program the Lowell Institute of Mineral Resources. Feel free to read more of the interview with David Lowell about Pebble mine done by Katusa Research.

This is what David Lowell had to say about ore quality of Pebble, "Pebble's published ore grade of the deposit is higher than the ore grade in many of the Arizona, New Mexico mines, and higher than the number of big mines in production today like Highland Valley."

Much of the negativity over the viability of Pebble mine has been told and retold so many times it is accepted as truth, even though some sources of negativity readily admit they publish such information while disclosing they will make money on a declining NAK share price because they are short or own puts.

The best way to consider the potential economic validity of a project like Pebble is to measure how serious and fierce the opposition is. If it can't be economically viable, there is no need to expend energy in opposition because an uneconomic project without subsidies will never become viable because it will never be profitable.

NAK itself tells its own story about the reality of Pebble. If it were a certainty the mine would never be built the stock price would be trading close to zero. If it were a certainty the mine would be built the stock would be trading for far more than ten times its present value.

Conclusion

The debate of Pebble mine will go on for many more years, misinformation will run rampant, and NAK stock price will continue to be a crude gauge of how much of a reality Pebble can hope to be.

Volatility will continue, shorts are lined up to get crushed in the near term but it is doubtful they will give up for good and they likely will return with a vengeance unless and until a JV partner is announced. NAK will drift upwards from the fuel of the current narrative of JV rumors. An actual official JV announcement will lead to an explosive parabolic ride. For now, it appears we are on the verge of a mini melt up but yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, my opinion, man.

