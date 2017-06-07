This Hot Stock Needs Time To COOL

Summary:

You have to give them credit. When it comes to turning lemons into lemonade the "Wizards of Wall Street" are some of the best in the business. A great example of this is the classic reverse merger into a public shell. Shells are failed public companies that have few or zero real operations. They are often highly coveted by small, unknown private companies that are looking for a cheap and easy way to access capital markets. Likewise, shareholders of the shell are often eager to merge with a company that can provide a fresh and exciting spin on their future to bring life into a stock left for dead. The bankers are all too happy to oblige this combination in exchange for juicy fees. In theory it's a win-win-win.

Take Majesco Entertainment for example (the lemon). Although not technically a shell, in December of 2016 the public gaming company (as in video games) was heading toward what looked to be eventual bankruptcy. Then the "Wizards" got to work by using Majesco's stock as currency to acquire 100% of the shares in a private regenerative medicine start-up called PolarityTE NV and renamed the combined entity PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL). This reverse merger into what was effectively a shell was a reinvention of the company.

Post the reverse merger most of Majesco's executives and board members have been replaced. Denver Lough, a 35 year old reconstructive and plastic surgeon from John Hopkins and the inventor of the PolarityTE's patents has taken the helm as CEO of COOL. Polarity has zero revenue. Its first regenerative medicine "product" is a skin regeneration construct called "SkinTE." To date, SkinTE has only been tested on animals. As far as we are aware Dr. Lough has no experience running a public company. He was recently quoted as saying in regards to running COOL that "it's not all about profits." I'm sure the intentions are noble but this sounds exactly like someone who's about to get a rude awakening in regards to the investment game in our opinion.

According to this SEC filing (pg. 38) Denver Lough received a one time signing bonus of $100k, a $350k annual base salary, a bonus of up to 100% of base salary and received 10 year options to purchase 1,000,000 shares of COOL at $3.15 per share. COO Edward (Ned) Swanson received a $100k one time signing bonus, annual base salary of $300k, a annual bonus up to 100% of base and 10 year options to purchase 846k shares.

CEO Dr. Denver Lough (right) and COO Dr. Edward Swanson (left)

Expensive Management? Check! Expensive signage? Check!

Source: Deseret News

Abracadabra:

In the past few years COOL insiders have masterfully performed a transition of power and ownership in the company to themselves for pennies on the dollar. It appears new common shareholders of COOL may be unaware of just how much management has diluted the company in recent years and how little they now own.

We see three primary reasons for investor confusion including lack of analyst coverage, lack of communication, and a confusing capital structure. Given the state of operations at COOL over the past few years a lack of coverage is not surprising. Even though sell side analysts tend to skew bullish, coverage could have helped reveal the truly dilutive nature of COOL's recent transactions. Regarding lack of communication, the last quarterly conference call the company held was for the third quarter of 2014 as far as we can tell. This means the average investor hasn't had access to the important Q&A portion of the call that usually helps clear up points of confusion for investors. Lastly, and we feel most importantly, is the capital structure.

A superficial analysis of the company shows they currently have 4.9mil shares outstanding and about an $84mil market cap. The massive increase in preferred shares in the past couple of years including the 7.05mil share purchase of PolarityTE has severely diluted COOL shareholders. A more thorough evaluation reveals the company has around 16.6mil shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

All of COOL's preferred shares are convertible to common shares and if the company finds success they likely will be converted to common over time. To be clear, the owners of the preferred shares own a stake in the company that can at a time of their choosing be converted to common shares. We feel any fair valuation assessment of the company absolutely should include these shares. If you don't include them, you essentially are assuming the company fails. Let's take a closer look at these preferred shares.

Dilutive Transactions:

COOL has completed five dilutive convertible preferred stock transactions since late 2014. The financings include Convertible Preferred Series A through E in SEC filings. With the exception of the Series D Stock, all the preferred shares are convertible to common shares at conversion prices that are currently in the money by a large degree. Also with the exception of the Series D Stock all convertible preferred shares have voting rights. All of the figures below are adjusted for COOL's recent 1-for-6 reverse split that took place on August 1 st, 2016.

COOL Convertible Preferred Stock (common shares in mils) Shares Conversion Price Series A 0.781 $4.08 Series B 0.801 $8.40 Series C 0.405 $7.20 Series D 0.156 $600.00 Series E (Lough shares) 7.05 $1.00 Total 9.193 Total In the Money Shares 9.037 Source: COOL S-1A, 3/28/17 & Cliffside Research

As you can see in the above chart over 9mil shares would be added to the share count upon conversion of the convertible preferred stock. The Series A & C Stock also contains a provision that in the event of a common stock offering, the conversion price of the Series A & C Stock is adjustable to the common offering price. This ensures that in the event of a secondary these shares will remain at least at the money.

The 7.05mil convertible preferred Series E shares are the shares Dr. Lough received in exchange for selling PolarityTE's "assets" to Majesco. These shares have 2:1 voting rights and ensure that Dr. Lough holds majority control of COOL. Additionally these shares, which you and I can currently buy for the low bargain price of $16.83, are convertible to Dr. Lough into common shares at $1 per share.

In addition to dilution from the convertible preferred shares, we also must consider dilution from options and restricted stock units. The figures below have been adjusted using the treasury method, which assumes the cash from option conversion is used to repurchase shares. Even after making this adjustment another 2.6mil shares are added to our fully diluted share count.

Other Dilutive Securities (common shares in mils) Shares Conversion Price *Vested Options 0.510 $4.74 *Unvested Options 1.891 $3.23 Stock Grants 0.21 Total Other 2.611 *Treasury method at $16.83 per share Source: COOL S-1A, 3/28/17 & Cliffside Research

Once we include these additional dilutive shares to the fully diluted share count it is easy to see that at current levels investors are baking in massive positive expectations for a company with very few hard assets and nearly zero revenue that is likely to continue to burn substantial amounts of cash. Post the reverse merger the stock is up about 460% in six months (the lemonade). Investors are already assuming the new PolarityTE is worth far more than Majesco Entertainment based purely on hope of FDA approval for a pre-clinical product, but it gets worse.

Prior to the acquisition the market valued fully diluted shares of COOL at under $30mil. The current market cap is near $280mil with an enterprise value of $273mil. As a result, COOL is up far more than a measly 467%. It's currently sporting a valuation that is about 830% higher than it was six months ago. Outside of cash the only meaningful assets consist of recently purchased microscopes and related laboratory equipment valued at $1.4mil putting tangible book value of the combined company at 39c per share. The stock is currently trading 43x tangible book value. We feel this is an egregious valuation for a company that has never tested its lead product on a human being.

COOL Cap Structure & Valuation (common shares in mils) Price $16.83 Common Stock Out 4.98 ^Convertible Preferred Stock Series A 0.781 Series B 0.801 Series C 0.405 Series E (Lough shares) 7.05 Vested Options 0.510 Unvested Options 1.891 Stock Grants 0.21 *Fully Diluted Shares 16.63 Market Cap $279.85 Net Cash & Equivalents $6.90 EV $272.95 Tangible Book Value $6.55 Book Value per Share $0.39 Price to Book Multiple (P/B) 43 *Treasury method at $16.83 per share ^Excludes out of the money convertibles Source: COOL S-1A, 3/28/17 & Cliffside Research

Since the company will likely be burning cash for the foreseeable future, we believe they will have to raise a substantial amount of cash for clinical trials, employees, manufacturing, marketing and other expenses. They've already doubled the employee count to at least 20 and plan human trials for SkinTE. That's going to be expensive. They'd be smart to look for financing now and we believe they are. Any financing will likely only further add to dilution. If the company decides to issue equity to raise cash, we suspect they will have to do so at a significant discount to current prices to entice investors into such a high risk, pre-clinical venture.

Who Did This?

In December of 2014 the first preferred stock offering (Series A) took place raising $6mil for COOL. The lead investor on that financing was Barry Honig. Including his common stock ownership Mr. Honig became the largest shareholder of COOL with a 9.3% stake in the company at the time. On September 25, 2015 Barry Honig became CEO of COOL and business partner John Stetson took the CFO role. Mr. Stetson remains in that role today. Michael Brauser, another affiliate of Mr. Honig is also an investor and joined the board.

Mr. Honig is a well known within small and micro cap investor circles. According to this website, Mr. Honig has partnered with Mr. Brauser and others in deals that have been met with significant scrutiny. Some of the deals involved reverse mergers like MGT Capital's attempt to merge with tech titan and entrepreneur John McAfee's company. It's been alleged that in some cases he's taken positions in companies and then paid stock promoters to "pump" the stock.

One example of this is the case of YesDTC, another reverse merger that Barry Honig helped put together. First, we'll state that Mr. Honig has claimed that the allegations related to YesDTC are a lie. Mr. Honig has never been arrested or charged by the SEC for securities fraud as far as we are aware. That said, we are relaying this story because we found a connection to COOL. It is quite possible the connection is completely coincidental but we found it interesting and worth mention.

In 2014 the CEO of YesDTC Joe Noel submitted to a plea deal for his involvement in securities fraud. In the plea, Mr. Noel claimed that Barry Honig wanted to use promoters to drive up shares of YesDTC and then sell them. To do so, Mr. Honig allegedly introduced Mr. Noel to David Zazoff. Mr. Honig allegedly described Mr. Zazoff as a "magic maker," who could get YesDTC's stock to rise. The plea claims that Mr. Zazoff promoted the stock in the spring of 2010 and the stock rose significantly in May of 2010 and that he again promoted it in 2011.

Fast forward to February of 2017, just two months after Majesco's merger with PolarityTE. The website Market Exclusive (marketexclusive.com) wrote what we consider to be a very bullish piece on COOL. We found the depth of the article a bit odd for a company that was so early stage. The author was listed as "Steven Sullivan". When you click on Steven Sullivan's name in the piece it brings you to this page (image below in case it's later "corrected").

At the bottom of the article was a link titled " About Marketexclusive.com Contributors." Editor-in-chief "Steven Sullivan" is noticeably absent from the list of contributors. The fifth name down is David Zazoff. Oddly, his name is in the largest font and it's the only profile with a photo.

We find it strange that a website that David Zazoff contributes to happened to write a bullish article on COOL shortly after the reverse merger took place. It could be a coincidence. Maybe there is a real Steven Sullivan that likes to call himself David. Admittedly there is nothing wrong per say with Steven Sullivan or David Zazoff writing a bullish piece on COOL. But let's suppose the real writer of that piece is David Zazoff. Why the cover up? Do you think it's a coincidence?

SkinTE, Competition and Concerns:

COOL is initially seeking approval for an autologous (tissue from the patient) skin regeneration construct called SkinTE. COOL believes they can regenerate fully functional skin with all of its layers, including epidermis, dermis, hypodermis and all appendages including hair and glands. To achieve this feat they are utilizing Dr. Lough's patented technology that regenerates tissue while maintaining polarity of the cells. In addition to skin the company believes the technology can be applied to other tissues including bone, fat, muscle, nerves, capillaries and even organs. If true, we agree that the technology could be a major scientific breakthrough. However, the development of these products will take significant capital. We believe COOL will need substantially more capital than the $6.9mil currently on the books to get FDA approval and market the initial SkinTE product.

In addition, several alternative competitive products are already on the market including Integra Bilayer Wound Matrix, GRAFTJACKET, EpiFix, Apligraf, Dermagraft, Grafix and Epicell. COOL is quick to point out the competitive advantages of SkinTE over these products but these products are approved and in the market and SkinTE hasn't even begun clinical trials.

SkinTE also won't be the first autologous epidermal product on the market. That title goes to Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) maker of Epicel, an autologous epidermal product that is already on the market. Vericel was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences. Aastrom (Vericel) bought Epicel and the rest of Sanofi's cell therapies in April 2014. Sanofi had acquired Epicel as part of the Genzyme acquisition in 2011. Genzyme had been marketing Epicel and a couple other autologous cell therapies since 1988.

Vericel paid $6.5mil for global commercial rights to all three approved and well-marketed autologous cell therapy products. VCEL's current market cap is less than $100mil or approximately 1/3 of COOL's current valuation. VCEL had revenue of $54.4mil in 2016. Still, the company has been unable to turn a profit. Why should an investor believe COOL can ever turn a profit when a similar product in the same category that has been marketed by major drug companies since the 80's is unprofitable? Does it make sense that a pre-clinical company with no approved products and only $6.9mil in cash should be worth three VCEL's?

To further drive home the point that getting approval does not guarantee success, consider Dermagraft. Dermagraft was first approved in 2001 and is a product made of living human cells. Shire acquired it in 2011 for $750mil from Advanced BioHealing. Three years later Shire abandoned its ambitions as a regenerative medicine powerhouse by disposing of the business due to changes in Medicare reimbursement and disappointing results. The company booked a $650mil loss in the process. It was later discovered that Shire had to bribe clinics and doctors to use the product and submitted "hundreds of millions of dollars of false claims for Dermagraft," according to the DOJ. Dermagraft and Apligraf, both now owned by Organogenesis, were expected to be huge sellers in the 90's but the sales never came through and the "finicky" living cells were plagued with quality control issues. Why wouldn't COOL face the same issues?

In the end we find far more questions than answers when it comes to PolarityTE's management, technology, investor base, capital structure and products. After the hype has worn off investors will be left deciding if COOL can ever reach profitability. Based on our research the odds are against them. Using VCEL as a comp, we feel COOL should currently be valued at no more than $100mil. That gets us to a valuation of $6 per share representing 64% downside to current valuation.

