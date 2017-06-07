KLA-Tencor Gained Market Share Against All Competitors In 2016 But Is Neglecting An Important Segment

KLA-Tencor focuses on the front end of semiconductor processing, essentially ignoring the back end advanced packaging segment that is led by Rudolph Technologies.

For 2016, Applied Materials was next with an 11.8% share but gained no share against competitors.

KLA-Tencor dominated the process control sector, which includes inspection and metrology equipment, with a 52.1% share in 2016 while gaining 2.3 share points.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) is one of the leading semiconductor equipment companies and is the leader in the Process Control market, which includes inspection and metrology equipment.

Only a few articles in Seeking Alpha have been written by contributers about the company since I wrote about the failed Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) merger on October 19, 2016 entitled "Lam Research's Next Acquisition Opportunity."

I find it surprising because KLAC is often mentioned in the same breath (here and here) as LRCX and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) because of the inter-relationship between the overall semiconductor equipment market and KLAC's stature in the industry in 5th place in semiconductor equipment sales in 2016. I detailed the equipment suppliers in a March 8, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Top 10 Semiconductor Equipment Companies Grew 14.1% In 2016 - Will They Repeat In 2017?"

The company's stock is reacting positively to its Cowen and Company presentation published June 5 on Seeking Alpha.

KLAC owns the process control market according to The Information Network's report "Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing." As shown in the table below, KLA-Tencor's share grew from 49.8% in 2015 to 52.1% in 2016, representing 2.3% share growth.

Market Shares of Process Control Equipment Vendors 2015 and 2016 Total Process Control Market Share 2015 Market Share2016 % Change KLA-Tencor 49.8% 52.1% 2.3% Applied Materials 11.8% 11.8% 0.0% Hitachi High Tech 10.1% 10.7% 0.6% Hermes Microvision 5.0% 3.1% -1.9% Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) 3.5% 3.9% 0.4% Nikon 0.9% 0.8% -0.1% Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) 2.7% 2.6% -0.1% Lasertec Corporation 2.2% 2.3% 0.0% Carl Zeiss 2.8% 2.7% -0.1% Others 11.3% 10.1% -1.2% 100.0% 100.0% Source: The Information Network (theinformationnet.com)

Total growth of the Process Control sector was 7.7%, according to the report. Applied Materials' market share was flat in 2016 YoY while Hitachi High technologies grew 0.6% YoY. Hermes Microvision dropped to a 3.1% share but that was due to a disruption in its operations because of its acquisition by ASML (NASDAQ:ASML).

One would think that as semiconductor dimensions get smaller as manufacturers move to another node, inspection and metrology would become more important. This is because killer defects, which are particles or defects that can reduce yield, become critical at small dimensions.

However, this is not the case. Process Control equipment has become a commodity item, as shown in the graph below. In general, there are no consistencies in growth rates between Process Control revenue growth YoY and WFE growth. For the third year in a row, growth in the Process Control sector lagged the overall WFE market.

I discussed in a recent Seeking Alpha article entitled "Rudolph Technologies Will Emerge As Leading Micro-Cap Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Supplier," that the back end of the semiconductor process is a key growth area.

Process Control equipment vendors for the back end saw revenues of $240 million in 2016. But the market has tremendous upside potential.

Process Control equipment for back end monitor the processes for wafer level packages (WLP). I noted in that article that

"the number of WLP in iPhones has increased over 20 times in the last decade. The original iPhone in 2007 incorporated two WLPs, while the iPhone 7 in 2016 incorporated 44 WLPs."

Yet KLAC had estimated revenues of only $79 million, representing only 3.2% of its total revenue for the sector. Rudolph Technologies (NASDAQ:RTEC) has led the back-end Process Control market for the past eight years. In addition, RTEC has ventured into the lithography market for packaging and display, which I stated in the article above.

Investor takeaway

KLAC dominates the Process Control sector with more than a 50% share. In fact, the company has consistently been in the 50% range of market share for the past 20 years or longer. The company continues to develop and expand new platforms, and expects to increase this expansion from two new units in 2014-2015, to three in 2016-2017, to five in 2018-2019 to meet the needs of advances in 3D technology and maintain its sector lead, according to its recent Cowen and Company presentation noted above.

However, the company does not include back end and advanced packaging among its growth drivers. At the same Cowan and Company conference, RTEC in its slide presentation reports that Fan-Out (referring to Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging - FOWLP) is expected to have a 50% compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) between 2016 and 2020. The FOWLP market is ahead of 2.5 D and 3D, also an advanced packaging technology, with an anticipated 22% CAGR. Both these are the focus of RTEC.

