Canadian Solar 2017 Looks Cloudy

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) positively surprised in Q1 by shipping 1,480 MW of modules - well ahead of management guidance of 1,150 MW to 1,200 MW. Net revenue of $667 M also far exceeded guidance of $570 M to $590 M.

The size of the beat, 26% higher module shipments above the midpoint of guidance and 15% higher revenues above midpoint of guidance, raises an eyebrow given that the guidance was given on 3/21 with 10 days remaining in Q1.

If the beat were real, on such a big beat, one would expect that the Company would provide a strong Q2 guidance and may even increase its annual guidance. But that was not the case.

In what should have been a very strong Q2, due to China tariff expiration, the management only guided for 1,530 MW to 1,580 MW in module shipments. This indicates a meager 5% quarterly growth when rival JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) guided for about a 25% growth.

In addition, the management reduced annual guidance to the range of 6.0 GW to 6.5 GW compared to prior guidance of 6.5 GW to 7.0 GW.

All of this makes the beat very suspicious. Why the inconsistency between the outsized beat and the forward guidance?

The details presented in the Company's disclosures and earnings call tell the story of a management that may have pulled revenues from Q2 to Q1 and may have resorted to creative accounting to lessen the blow of bad news ahead.

Questionable accounting

On April 12, the Company announced that it sold two lucrative power plants for about $99.8 M to Shenzhen Energy. In the PR, the Company announced:

"The transaction was closed in March 2017 and the Company expects to recognize revenue from the sale of the plants when all revenue recognition criteria have been met."

Considering that this PR went out on 4/12, any reasonable interpretation of this language would suggest that there would be no revenue recognition for this sale in Q1.

However, during the Company's Q1 conference call, CEO Shawn Qu stated:

"We also closed the sales of two solar power plants in China totaling 69.5 megawatts for RMB687 million including the associated project assets. These sales are reported as first revenue in our financial statement for Q1 2017."

It appears that revenues were recognized even when revenue recognition criteria were not met.

These two power plants totaled approximately 69.5 MW and were sold for approximately $99.8 M. Backing those two numbers out, the module shipments would likely have been 1,410 MW, and the revenues would likely have been $567 M. In other words, the Company would have beat on shipments and missed on revenues.

The revenue miss would not have been that big, so why did the Company have to recognize these project sales in Q1?

The answer for this question can be seen in the Company's gross margin percentage and profitability (see image below).

Even including the sales of these lucrative projects, Canadian Solar gross margin declined, and the Company posted a net loss of $0.23.

Without these project sales, the Company's gross margins and profitability would have been abysmal.

In addition to the project revenue recognition, we are also skeptical about the module shipments which came so far above guidance that was given with 10 days left in the quarter. We suspect that the Company also pulled in Q2 shipments to Q1 to make the quarter look decent.

All of this came at the expense of a weak Q2. Since Q2 is stronger, the Company bought itself additional time to deliver the bad news.

Looking Ahead

There is little doubt that Canadian Solar module making operation is now producing losses. The Company is not a cost leader, has fallen behind in cost reductions, and, therefore, this development is not a surprise.

Canadian Solar has been investing in new technologies that reduce module manufacturing costs, but the Company will not get full benefit of the new technologies for two more quarters. In the interim, the Company does not make any money on its asset-light OEM business and has to retrench. The Company has taken the manufactured beat to reset investor expectations.

A lossy module business will not only eat into that asset value but, in addition, the Company will have to make considerable capex investments to become more competitive.

In addition to the cost issues, the Company is facing uncertainty with the Suniva Section 201 action in the US market. We have recently estimated that the chance of US International Trade Commission making an adverse recommendation is likely higher than 90%. We believe such a determination can be challenging to Canadian Solar as the Company is more dependent on the US market than rest of the Chinese peer group.

All of the above factors make Canadian Solar a risky Company for rest of 2017. While the Company still has considerable amount of assets in the form of projects, book value can be eaten away when the core business is losing money.

If the Suniva action materializes, the Chinese manufacturers will be stuck with excess capacity that will have to be used in non-US markets which may lead to lower prices and margins and thus further depressing Canadian Solar prospects.

Considering the use of questionable accounting tactics and the above-mentioned risk factors, we believe that investors may be better served by moving to the sidelines on Canadian Solar.

Our View: Sell

Before it is here, it is on the Renewable Energy Insights subscriber platform. For timely and in-depth research and analysis of solar, wind, and battery industry stocks and developing news, please consider subscribing to our Renewable Energy Insights platform.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.