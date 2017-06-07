Valeant: Reconsider Guidance, Reconsider Siliq

"Maybe the single most controversial company in this market today, I'm talking about Valeant" -Jim Cramer

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) has had its name surrounded by valid and deserved controversy for the last two years. The combination of immoral price increases on drugs, a Federal investigation, a Congressional investigation, an SEC investigation, accounting mishaps, possible misleading of investors, loss of exclusivity on drugs, falling earnings, and plenty of negative media attention have all sunk the stock price. It has been proven time and again that prolonged negative or positive media attention has caused certain stocks to fall below or rise above fair value. In this case, Valeant's stock has now fallen to an unsustainable low.

I will review what has caused the stock price to drop below fair value, why the herd mentality is wrong, why Valeant's business is sustainable, and I will evaluate why the market is wrong about Siliq (brodalumab).

I will not rehash everything that got Valeant to its share price today, but I will talk about why it has sold off so much.

The Press Coverage

"There has been a complaint about my saying that Valeant is a sewer, but I thought the complaint would come from the sewers. It never occurred to me that anybody would defend Valeant… I will apologize to the sewer system for my comment. I meant no insult!" -Charlie Munger

"You cant put it on the front page without a problem. When they paid $100 million to get an option on a company to buy it for a dollar, I've never seen that in my life… there is something nefarious behind a transaction like that." -Warren Buffett speaking about Valeant's previous CEO Pearson.

"Valeant epitomizes everything that went wrong with the marketplace," said Jim Chanos.

"Even if you forget about the reputational issues, the dangerous debt load and the loss of credibility, Valeant has a pretty negative outlook for all three of its core businesses." -Jim Cramer

All of these quotes are valid and they are talking about the past. And since the past is what everyone likes to talk about, it is getting priced into the current stock price.

"The more everyone is focused on it, the more it is priced into the marketplace." -Ken Fisher

The Analysts

This chart shows the fair value assigned to Valeant's stock by one of the analysts covering Valeant. The analyst's fair value was way above Valeant's stock price for about 18 straight months as he played catch-up and dropped the fair value again, and again, and again, and again, and again. This chart represents the vast majority of analysts in their price targets for Valeant. In the future, if Valeant rises faster than the analysts price targets, they will play catch up and raise their price target again, and again, and again, and again, and again, etc. People listen to the analysts, but if you pay attention to the data you will find they are trailing indicators.

Ken Fisher likes to cite a study in the Financial Analysts' Journal, which found that professional forecasters are wronger, stronger, and for longer than regular folks. "There is a negative correlation between their (financial analysts) sentiment changes and future returns."

Beware of what the analysts are forecasting. When they are most bearish, you should probably be more bullish.

The problem with the Coverage of Valeant

Valeant is a hot topic. Nothing sells better advertising revenues for news agencies than scandals. It is simply a matter of business. The more they can talk bad about a company, the more money they get, and subsequently the more bad news that gets priced into the Valeant stock.

Charlie Munger was saying Valeant WAS a sewer. He and Buffett were criticizing FORMER CEO Pearson. The new CEO Joe Papa is new and much better. He does not represent the acquisition model of the past. He represents the boring low-growth specialty pharmaceutical company of the future.

Here is my main point about this: These issues are no longer relevant, but they are still priced into the stock valuation.

"The most common cause of low prices is pessimism-some times pervasive, sometimes specific to a company or industry. We want to do business in such an environment, not because we like pessimism but because we like the prices it produces. It's optimism that is the enemy of the rational buyer." -Warren Buffett

CFO and Accounting

The new CFO, Herendeen, is honest and blunt. In his first quarterly conference call last year he said, "We will dig our way out of part of the growth hole… But we will not crawl all the way out of that hole, so it will be a down year."

CFO Herendeen kitchen-sinked the 2017 guidance and plans to be in SEC compliance as the new CFO. Valeant has agreed to alter the way it reports its non-GAAP results beginning with its fiscal 2017 profit guidance. There is a new culture and boss at Valeant. The new CEO Joe Papa and CFO Herendeen are not interested in sugar coating guidance, acquiring companies, being dishonest, or underfunding R&D.

Can Valeant sustain their business?

Valeant's research and development spending is comparable to their competition.

Stated in the 2nd quarter 2016 earnings conference call, Bausch & Lomb's R&D spending was allocated for 3-6% of revenue from 2016 to 2018. Going forward you can assume this spending will continue. CooperVision (NYSE:COO), which is the best comparison to B&L, is sustaining its business with approximate R&D spending at 3.8%, 3.9%, and 3.3% for 2014, 2015, and 2016 respectively. And they have been growing at 6%-10% for the last 5 years.

In the 2nd quarter 2016 earnings CC, Branded RX's R&D was slated for 7-9% of revenue from 2016 to 2018. Again, going forward you can assume this spending will continue. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, a comparison for Branded Rx, has been sustaining its business with approximate R&D spending of 7.3%, 7.76%, and 9.6% for 2014, 2015, and 2016 respectively. Allergan's R&D spending was 7.1%, 8.3%, 15.6%, and 17.6% for 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 respectively.

Although Valeant's R&D is below Allergan for the last two years, it is still in line with Teva. To a degree, Valeant has done some of its R&D through the back door by buying the R&D of others (e.g. Siliq) or through partnerships with small biotechs (e.g. Progenics for oral relistor). Valeant's CEO is committed to continue growing the R&D spending over time, which he stated in each quarterly conference call.

CEO Papa wants to sustain the business for the long term, "The obvious answer is for Valeant to fill its pipeline with drugs it creates in-house. Valeant spent $101 million on research and development in the third quarter when it 'could have put that on hold,' Papa said."

Based on the above comparison, you might conclude that Valeant's R&D spending between Branded RX and B&L can sustain the operations going forward.

The Biggest Concern - Debt

"Frankly maybe it's not solvable, Joe! Maybe it's not! The Balance Sheet! I keep coming back to the balance sheet, Joe!" -Jim Cramer

"Now, I've heard chatter in the markets that Valeant doesn't have the ability to repay all of its debt. Let me respond. We can meet all of our financial obligations through a combination of cash generation from our business, asset sales, and importantly, refinancings." -CFO Herendeen

If management hits their growth guidance, then the cash flows and some refinancings will be more than enough to pay down the debt to a reasonable level.

What if management hits their growth guidance?

"I tell people all the time, if we take care of our debt, and we will! The equity will take care of itself." -CFO Herendeen

CFO Herendeen has a proven track record of conservative guidance. He has not missed yet. He recently bought 24,000 shares in the open market at $10.72 in March 2017.

Management has guided for top-line growth of 4-6% in B&L, 8-10% in Branded RX, and (8%-10%) in Diversified from 2017 to 2020. I want to display what will happen if these modest assumptions become true.

For 2017, I will assume $1.85B as the starting interest expense, an ongoing 6.5% interest payments on all debt (higher than expected), $250m for CAPEX, and $350m for economic expenses (higher than expected). I will assume B&L will grow EBITDA at 4%, Branded RX at 8% until 2020 and 0% thereafter, and Diversified will shrink by 10% each year. This is what happens under those assumptions.

I just want to highlight the compounding effect of paying down debt. It is especially noticeable by 2022. If management's growth guidance turns out to be correct, the debt will not be a concern after 2021. At which time, you might expect management to increase investments to induce even higher growth.

Now let us assume in 2024 that B&L will trade at a conservative 15x EBITDA (COO currently trades around 21x), Branded RX at just 7x EBITDA, and Diversified at 5x EBITDA. That would value Valeant at $23.65b, plus $13.2b, plus $2.1b, for $39b. Minus the $15b in debt, and the equity would trade for $24b or $66 a share assuming 360m shares outstanding. From $12.5 today, this would be a CAGR of 27% for 7 years. Some might consider these assumptions conservative.

Siliq (Brodalumab)

Many SA articles and analysts have given a pessimistic outlook for Siliq. They all think it will be a bust. I will argue the contrary.

Valeant's Siliq will launch in July 2017. In 2014, "Currently, in the United States, psoriasis is a $5 B market, of which 90% are from drugs targeting moderate to severe psoriasis patients where the skin manifestation affect 3% of the body... We expect that the psoriasis market will grow from $5 B in 2014 to 9$ B in 2024."

I built the following spreadsheet to compare the drugs in the psoriasis market. It should help you gain insight into the market.

Note: Humira and Enbrel have much higher sales because they have 5-8 indications and have been on the market longer, but they both have Black Box Warnings.

Efficacy

Siliq has the highest PASI 100 clearance results at week 12 of any treatment for Plaque Psoriasis.

Black Box Warning

Some dermatologists think highly of Siliq, despite the Black Box Warning.

"It seems to me the benefit for this drug has tremendous potential for these patients who are absolutely miserable," said Harvard's Lynn Drake, who sits on the FDA's Dermatologic and Ophthalmic Drugs Advisory Committee, last summer. "I think we have a drug here that is at some levels a bit of a game changer." As for the six suicides: "It's a suggestion, not a signal."

Over 100 dermatologists who were surveyed found that, "Indeed, though the fate of Siliq is yet to be revealed, two-thirds of dermatologists agree that the associated suicide risk is a huge deterrent to their use. Despite this, half agree that if the product is priced cheaper than Taltz and Cosentyx, they will prescribe it prior to those agents." Note that Siliq is priced 25% and 21% cheaper than Taltz and Cosentyx, respectively.

Sales Potential for Siliq

CEO Papa stated that he will not require a large salesforce for the launch of Siliq, because there are approximately 1000 physicians in the US who prescribe treatments for psoriasis.

From the statement above, using the sample size of approximately 100 dermatologists surveyed out of the approximately 1000 physicians in the psoriasis treatment space, you have a 99% confidence level with a 12% margin of error on the treatment decisions. Since half of dermatologists would prescribe Siliq over Taltz at the lower price, you might conclude that a minimum of 44% of prescribing physicians will prescribe Siliq over Taltz and Cosentyx.

Take a quick look at Taltz sales. In May 2016, Eli Lilly launched Taltz in the US. By April 2017, Taltz's quarterly results showed Taltz's "U.S. revenue was $87.8 million, an increase of $28.4 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting strong launch uptake". Taltz is at a $350 million annual run rate within a year of its launch and its Q4 to Q1 growth rate is 47%.

Thus, you might conclude that if a minimum of 44% of dermatologists will prescribe Siliq over Taltz due to a 25% cheaper price, then Siliq's quarterly revenue (without factoring profit sharing with Astrazeneca) by July 2018 would be $29 million ($87.8m * 44% prescription share * 75% cheaper sales price), or $116 annualized. This is just factoring the market share that Siliq might take from Taltz. I like to use Taltz in this comparison because it is a newly launched drug, it targets IL-17A (like Siliq), it only targets plaque psoriasis, and it has the closest efficacy to Siliq.

Future Competition

A recent SA article highlighted the future competition for Siliq.

The article highlighted the new results of guselkumab, "To my knowledge this is the highest PASI 75 response rate that's been seen in a phase III study of any biologic in psoriasis," the dermatologist said.

There was something not mentioned in the article. In the study for guselkumab, it found "Additionally, at week 16 and 24, 34.1 percent and 44.2 percent of patients receiving guselkumab achieved PASI 100 responses, respectively." This means that Siliq was able to achieve better PASI 100 clearance results in 12 weeks than guselkumab at week 16. It took twice as long (24 weeks) for guselkumab to achieve similar results to Siliq's week 12 results for PASI 100.

The author also mentioned risankizumab as an upcoming competition that might launch in 2019 or later. Indeed, the results for PASI 100 were 1% higher than Siliq at 45%. It was also found that:

"In the 18-mg and 90-mg risankizumab groups and the ustekinumab group, 5 patients (12%), 6 patients (15%), and 3 patients (8%), respectively, had serious adverse events, including two basal-cell carcinomas and one major cardiovascular adverse event; there were no serious adverse events in the 180-mg risankizumab group... This trial was not large enough or of long enough duration to draw conclusions about safety."

More trials will be needed to draw better results, and I will leave it up to you if you want to draw conclusions about the safety. Siliq will have been in the market about 2+ years before this drug would hit the market. If given FDA approval it will likely be priced higher than Siliq if it has higher efficacy and no black box warning. Due to Siliq's lower price it will likely keep a market share.

The Impact of Plaque Psoriasis

"Novartis today released new results from the largest global survey to date of people with psoriasis."

"The majority of people surveyed (84%) were suffering discrimination and humiliation, while almost half (43%) of patients felt psoriasis had affected their relationships and made it difficult to form intimate relationships... with many being stared at in public (40%) as a result of their medical condition."

"Majority (84%) face discrimination and humiliation and over a third (38%) also report being diagnosed with a psychological condition due to their psoriasis."

"With the survey showing 16% of people admit to hiding themselves away from the world as a coping mechanism."

CEO Papa stated at the May 22nd investor conference, "If you talk to patients that have psoriasis, the number one issue they always talk about, and the reason why they move from product A to product B to product C, is they are not getting complete (PASI 100) clearance of the skin."

Let me ask a couple rational questions:

If 84% of patients faced discrimination and humiliation and 43% found that it affected their relationships and made it difficult to form an intimate relationship, then do you think patients care a lot more about achieving PASI 75 (see above picture on right) or PASI 100?

Will Siliq's highest PASI 100 efficacy and lowest price offset the negative effects of the black box warning label and REMS?

Not a bust

Chantix had a black box warning for suicide which required REMS from 2009 to 2016 and the drug had less than a 30% success rate for smokers (vs Siliq's 36%-44% PASI 100 rate). Sales for Chantix never dipped below $650 million in revenue or less than a few hundred thousand prescriptions a year from 2009 to 2016 while carrying the black box warning for suicide and the REMS complication. You just might conclude that a lot of people did not care about the black box warning for suicide and that the REMS did not influence physicians much.

Humira and Enbrel both have black box warnings for infections and a REMS, yet they are number 1 and 4 in the market share for psoriasis.

Siliq has the lowest price injectable in the market, which now makes it competitive to Taltz, per the survey mentioned above. Efficacy matters to patients and the price matters to insurance companies. The launch of IDP-118 within a year will likely be aided by synergistic sales of Siliq.

Perhaps not a Blockbuster?

I am not sure that it will be a blockbuster, at least not for 5+ years, because the CEO won't advertise like Humira and Stelara. And the black box warning could make half of all dermatologists not choose Siliq as the first choice. Profit sharing is a big question mark. It could be 5% or 50%, I have no idea. The CEO stated in a recent investor presentation that he plans to launch the product to the trial patients first, then grow their market share from there, and therefore the launch will be slow at first.

If the profit sharing with AZN is a very high 50%, my guess is that by the end of 2019 Siliq will be making $100 - $400 million in annual post-profit-sharing revenues for Valeant and be growing at 20% or much higher.

After highlighting Siliq's competition, its efficacy, the psoriasis surveys, dermatologist quotes, and the growth of Taltz, I am confident that Siliq will not be a bust.

Risks

Downside Risk for Longs

I will consider selling Valeant if I think the EBITDA will fall below $3 billion for over 2 years or the free cash flow left over for debt payments will be less than $600 million for more than 2 years. At that point, the risk will have increased and my thesis may change. These sell points exclude a large divestiture.

There are several things that could deteriorate the business and bring EBITDA below $3 billion. In my opinion, two or more of these have to happen without any positive events to counteract them. The dermatology unit continues to deteriorate and Siliq is a bust. The new salesforce fails and the GI unit deteriorates. Interest rates increase dramatically or the debt markets freeze up in 2019 when the CFO attempts a refinancing of the debt. Litigations cause Valeant to pay damages in excess of $1 billion, however unlikely. The US or world markets enter a recession.

Upside Risk for Shorts

Valeant does ok and continues normal business operations making $3.6 billion or higher in EBITDA every year to 2024. Siliq becomes a blockbuster. Vyzulta is successful. Oral Relistor becomes a blockbuster. Xifaxan returns to its original sales growth now that the salesforce is in place. Interest rates stay low and the CFO refinances debt with lower yields. Valeant sells assets for accretive prices. Valeant is bought out. The media stops displaying negative stories about Valeant.

Conclusion

The future of Valeant is dependent on Valeant paying down debt. The debt pay down is depended on cash flows. The cash flow are dependent on management's 2018-2020 guidance and delivery of drugs. Management made conservative guidance for B&L, Branded RX, and the Diversified segments. The stock has not priced in this guidance. At an approximate market cap of $4.4 billion, Valeant trades around 1.2x the 2017 EBITDA. That is bankruptcy levels. The market's expectations for Valeant has priced the stock at an unsustainable low price.

The next bull market of Valeant will be born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and eventually die on euphoria.

