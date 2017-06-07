ShotSpotter - Pre-IPO Valuation With 25% Plus Upside Potential

With ShotSpotter (Pending:SSTI) filing the S-1 statement in anticipation of its IPO, I have decided to value the company in order to see whether the offered price range of $10-$12 is fair. From what will follow, I provide my narrative for the company as well as the valuation, using my usual methodology.

Thesis

The technological progress has made it possible to improve life in almost every possible way. Changing dynamics in one area often create appealing opportunities to apply technological progress for the benefit of both society and businesses. One such area is public security, specifically gun-shot detection solutions. As can be seen from the chart below, there is a clear upward trend in the number of shooting incidents in the US from 2014 to 2016.

Source: Gun Violence Archive

As a result, there is a need to detect and notify the law enforcement authorities of any gun violence as soon as it occurs, so as to mitigate the risk and enhance the security - and ShotSpotter is an avid example of just that. By deploying sensors and using its proprietary software to filter out any noises but the gun shots, the company is able to notify the authorities of the precise location, number of shooters, and weapon type within 45 seconds for outdoor (via the ShotSpotter Flex product) and 10 seconds for indoor incidents (via the ShotSpotter SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure products). SSTI offers its solutions on the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) per-square-mile basis with contracts ranging from one to five years in length. As of March 31, 2017, the company covered 450 square miles of outdoor area along with seven higher-education campuses.

Despite being formed in 2001, the company is still in its infancy, as judged upon relatively low TTM revenues of only $17 million, partly due to the low industry adoption rate in the past and the fact that most of the company's clients are government entities, contracting with which (by company's own admission) "can be complex, expensive, and time-consuming" (S-1/A1, p. 14). However, the rising number of gun violence incidents implies that the industry is bound to grow.

To estimate the potential size of the industry, or Total Addressable Market (TAM) - taking into account the fact that SSTI generates its revenues on per-square-mile basis - I first looked at how much the company generates in the form of revenues per square mile (given lack of information, the fact that SecureCampus and SiteSecure solutions comprised a meager 1% of total revenues in 2016 (S-1, p.53), and the company admitting itself to continue to have Flex as its major contributor to revenues going forward, the analysis that follows will completely ignore the market potential in this area, though with time we should expect it to have a higher revenue pie). Given TTM revenues of $17 million and 450 square miles of covered area reported in S-1 filing (p. 1), it turns out the company charges close to $38K, on average, per square mile per year. However, that figure can be significantly underestimated looking forward, as judged upon 2016 official purchase agreements between SSTI and cities/counties, which have been made available thanks to Open Public Records Act. Those documents (here and here) show that the rate charged on per-square-mile basis for ShotSpotter Flex product in 2016 is $65K per year (excluding one-time installation, training, and application program license fees), growing at 5% per year upon contract extension (there is no way to know for certain but possible reasons for this divergence can be attributed to lower per-square-mile rates in the past and lengthy contracts of five years tied up to that lower rate). Taking into account possible dilutive effects from new competition in the future, I ignored 5% growth rate and took $65K per square mile as the base number. In the next step, I assumed that the company's addressable market would be urbanized (since this is where the crime involving guns is most likely to occur) US areas and some international cities. For the former, my choice was predicated on the premise that having a first-mover advantage and being incorporated in the US, ShotSpotter is well positioned to grow its US business in urban areas country-wide. On the other hand, international expansion is most likely to be limited to cities with higher-than-average rates of gun violence. On this occasion, I took a relatively conservative approach by selecting top ten cities by homicide in each region of the world: North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Oceania). Shifting to some numbers, with 3.53 million square miles of total US land area (US Census Bureau, 2010), of which 3.5% is urbanized (US Census Bureau, 2015), the US market potential can estimated to be more than $8.03 billion. Similarly, top ten most dangerous cities in each region cover about 38,586 square miles in total (city-by-city Google search), or around $2.51 billion in potential revenues. As a result, the total market opportunity, or TAM, is as much as $10.54 billion.

Not surprisingly, this industry potential has already attracted (and will continue to) increased attention from the competitors, given its TAM and virtually no barriers to entry. According to the SSTI's filing, even though the company does not see any direct competitors to its outdoors wide-area products, it lists such companies as Raytheon Company, Safety Dynamics, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, and Thales Group as competing marginally by means of their shot-detection sensors, which offer only point protection (instead of wide-area protection) and are mostly suited for military personnel. Additionally, but even more tangentially, ShotSpotter mentions such companies as Everbridge (critical communications platform) and Axon (developer of smart products for law enforcement market) as competing for government budget.

Valuation

Based on the information provided in the previous section, my short narrative for the company, which will form the basis for each assumption in this section, is as follows: ShotSpotter is a tech company focused on the burgeoning industry of gunshot detection solutions. By the very nature the technology functions, it will allow the company to enjoy local (within a given city) networking benefits (implying that once installed in a city, there is a potential for city-wide expansion), thus positively affecting its market share; though increased competition will noticeably limit both market share and profit margin expansions, and low market adoption rate will put another cap on growth potential. On a separate note, to underpin its growth, SSTI will have to have commensurately high rate of reinvestment through R&D, acquisitions, and PP&E. Finally, being a loss-making company in the still-growing industry, the level of risk in the near future is going to be high, though decreasing at later stages as the company grows and improves its profitability.

That being said, I will now move on to the assumptions linked to that narrative:

Growth - With TAM estimated to be at about $10.54bln and SSTI's TTM revenues of only $17mln (or a paltry 0.16% share), there seems to be huge market potential for the company. However, taking into account the risk of low industry adoption rate, strict government budget allocation, increased competition, and only local networking benefits, I will assign a 5% market share, or $530mln, in year 10 of my investment horizon in the model. That will translate into a five-year CAGR of 60%, linearly declining afterwards for the next five years to a terminal growth rate of 2.14% (10-year T-Note rate on June 6, 2017);

I view ShotSpotter as a software company, since it primarily spends its R&D dollars for the development of shot-detection software, while its hardware - the sensors - are manufactured by a third-party contractor. Consequently, following Damodaran's industry classification and online aggregate data resources, the target pre-tax operating margin (adjusted for operating lease and R&D expenses) that I will apply in my model for "Software (system and application)" industry is 15%. Specifically, current adjusted pre-tax operating margin of -20% will linearly adjust during the 10-year horizon to the target rate in the terminal year (note that I was cautious about how quickly the economies of scale could kick-in to push up margins - hence gradual linear approach to margin adjustment and not accelerated); Reinvestment - growth comes at a cost, as any company has to reinvest some of its proceeds to support future growth. In the case of ShotSpotter, 2016 and TTM 2017 years showed an incremental sales to reinvestment ratio of around 2.0. In the valuation, however, I will use a more conservative rate of 1.5, given that future revenue growth (which is higher than historic one) will have to be supported by even higher reinvestments.

Quite obviously, reinvestments do not end after year 10, and we have to make an assumption for that as well. The terminal period reinvestment rate will be computed, based on:

Sustainable growth = ROIC * reinvestment rate

Given an assumed sustainable growth rate during the terminal period equal to 2.14% (10-year treasuries) and an ROIC of 8% (which assumes the company will not be able to sustain its competitive advantage in the long-term and, thus, achieve an ROIC equal to the terminal period WACC of 8% (global medium)), will give a reinvestment rate of:

Reinvestment rate = 2.14% / 8% = 26.75%;

Risk - given that SSTI is a young growth technology company, for the first five years (transition period) I will use the 99th percentile of the US WACC of 10.06%; for five years afterwards, as ShotSpotter's operations become more international, that rate will decline and move towards the global median WACC of about 8%.

Apart from these major assumptions, I have also considered the following:

There is a 10% chance of failure and the company will be able to recover 0% of its value, given that much of further growth depends on the level of competition and the industry adoption rate;

Net operating loss carry-forwards of $130.20mln as of December 31, 2016 (S-1/A2, p. 29), which will accumulate and shield pre-tax income from income taxes, once the company becomes profitable;

Net IPO proceeds of $26.6mln (S-1/A2, p.9) to be added to the 2017 cash balance of $2.41mln, since the company clearly states that all of the net IPO proceeds will be used to pay all outstanding debt as well as for investment and operating purposes;

Share count of 9.533mln, computed as: 6.313mln shares already outstanding; 2.8mln shares offered by SSTI as part of the IPO; 0.42mln shares as an over-allotment option to underwriters, which I believe will be exercised;

Marginal tax rate of 30% in the terminal period;

Value of debt of $14 million. Note that even though SSTI has a total book value of outstanding debt of $13.07 million as of March-end 2017, the company does have off-balance sheet net operating lease commitments (S-1/A2, 2017, p.F-34), which I have capitalized by discounting to the present the future minimum net lease payments at 11.33%, as reported by the company of its borrowings under 2015 Term Note (S-1/A2, 2017, p.61).

The table below presents the model output results:

The estimated value per share is $14.88, or more than 25% above the mid-range IPO price. As usual, I have performed the Monte Carlo analysis to look at the range of possible per-share values, with making the following assumptions:

Growth by applying a uniform distribution (equal likelihood of occurrence), with lower value of 39% (recent TTM growth rate) and higher of 81% (upward bound commensurate in magnitude to the lower one);

Margin by applying a triangular distribution, with the likeliest assumption as my base-case of 15%, minimum value of 10%, and maximum of 20%;

Correlation of 0.5 between growth rate and profitability;

Reinvestment by applying a triangular distribution, with the likeliest assumption as my base-case of 1.5, minimum value of 1.0, and maximum of 2.0;

WACC by applying a normal distribution with a mean of 10.06% (base-case assumption for the transition period) and standard deviation of 0.52%, such that 95% of values fall within a range of 9.02% - 11.09%, with lower bound being a 95th percentile;

Correlation of -0.5 between sales to reinvestment ratio and growth rate.

As can be seen, the median value per share is almost $14, which is close to my base case value of $14.88. From the percentiles table we can also see that there is a 60% chance the IPO offering at mid-range price of $11 is undervalued. On the cautionary note, however, there is a mere 0.2% chance SSTI is worthless.

Conclusion

In valuing ShotSpotter, I have tried to be cautious on several fronts by applying a low market share (with concerns over the market adoption rate, competition, and only local networking benefits), linear margin adjustment over time (letting economies of scale kick-in not immediately, given my fear of low rate of market adoption), and relatively high risk (by putting the WACC the 99th percentile). Nevertheless, the resulting value is more than 25% higher than the mid-range IPO price, with 60% probability of the IPO offering undervaluing the company. Moreover, from the simulation chart above we can see a positive right-hand skew in the predicted values, thereby signifying the fact that the "true" value per share might be even higher, should the company be more successful than assumed herein in utilizing its potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.