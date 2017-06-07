Netflix - Party On Or House Of Cards?

Source: makeuseof.com

Overview

As a subscriber to Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), I have enjoyed countless hours of entertainment. However, I have never taken a net long in the stock; looking back, that was a poor choice especially with a run up of over 65% in the last 52 weeks. I always had trouble with their very thin margins and sky high Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio (currently at 217). However, Netflix continues to march along reach new highs and subscribers and their international expansion is promising. Clearly, they are a leader in paid streaming content. Although, I continue to believe that much (if not all) of their future success has been priced into the stock price. What follows is a short term trade idea, as well as fundamental and technical analysis of the company.

Source: Zacks

Technicals

Netflix reached a new 52 week high of 166.82 on June 6, 2017. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above its 50 which is neutral to bullish. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. In addition, the stock is above its 20 and 50-day moving averages (respectively at 160.27 and 152.77). In general, I continue to be neutral on the stock and will continue to watch it from the sidelines; however, I believe that the downside is substantial if they miss their sales and/or earnings per share targets (EPS) or if the overall market experiences a (long overdue) correction.

If the stock closes below 158.8, the next level of support is 151.5 and 147.2. If the overall market corrects, Netflix could see a retracement to the 120s.

Source: Fidelity.com

Trade Idea

While I'm reluctant to commit any large amounts to this stock either long or short, I will consider trading the options around the strike price.

For a very short-term trade, one might consider the following.

June 9 weeklies expiring this Friday - in two days.

Iron condor: Sell to open 167.5 calls / buy to open 170 calls combined with a bull put spread by also selling the 165.50/162 put spread for a net credit of 0.70. Net money to you is 0.70, which is your maximum gain per share. Your maximum loss is the difference between the strike prices (170-167.5 or 162.5-160) less the premium received of 0.70 equaling 1.80. A ratio of 1.80/.70 or 2.57.

Break even under the condor scenario is 168.20 and 161.80. As such, the stock would have to move up 1.8% or down 2% before the position would start to be in a loss position.

Milestones

Netflix has accomplished many milestones, a few of which are highlighted below. The number of Netflix streaming subscribers has been growing each year and now over the 100 million mark. They have been expanding globally into key markets of Mexico, Canada, and Brazil and now just under half of all subscribers are outside the U.S. Highlighted below shows that their international streaming 'contribution profit' turned positive for the first time reaching $43 million. In addition, more people have access to Netflix than to a DVR - this is significant as it appears that the underlying technology is changing - somewhat akin of the cassette player / DVD / streaming trend we have seen over the last 20 years. These achievements are bullish for the company as they appear to be positioned well in the technology space as well as internationally.

Source: statista.com

Source: statista.com

Source: statistica.com

Growth Story

In 2016, Netflix earned $8.83 billion in revenues. Domestic streaming revenues were $5.08 billion (57.5% of total revenue). Revenues from international streaming were $3.21 billion (36.4% of total revenue).

While Netflix reported 1Q17 earnings of $0.40 per share, $0.02 ahead of consensus estimates, they slightly missed on their revenue numbers of $2.64 billion vs. the estimate of $2.68 billion.

However, earnings grew more than six times while revenues increased nearly 35% on a year-over-year basis. Consolidated contribution profit margin (revenues minus the cost of revenues and marketing cost) was 26.9%, compared with 19.4% in the same quarter last year.

Operating margin increased to 9.7%.

Netflix's growing subscriber base is the key to their rapid revenue growth. Netflix recorded almost 5 million net new additions (which was under their target of 5.2 million, net). Their international expansion is working (but not adding any material profit) - 3.53 million net new subscribers for 1Q17. International streaming revenues increased to $1.046 million or 10.3% over the previous quarter. The company expects to add another 2.60 million international subscribers in 2Q17 throughout the 130 countries (and counting) where Netflix does business. In addition, they are adding new content in regional languages to keep the brand appeal around the world.

Source: netflix.com

Source: fidelity.com

According to a recent survey, Broadband Households (BB HH) penetration for the company is close to 50% and is expected to hit 55% by 2024. While it appears that the easy and close-to-home subscriptions have already been won, the international story looks like the next growth story for Netflix.

According to the article, international subscriptions presently represent only 5.7% of international BB HH which would appear to indicate that there is a very solid growth story to be grabbed if the company can adapt its content to include not only American centric programming, but also country and language content that is appealing to the international users - it appears this is starting to occur. While international BB HH penetration is estimated at 13.3% for 2024, projections for Netflix subscribers are north of 233 million by 2024.

Challenges

As with all success stories, Netflix is facing competition from Hulu, Amazon, and HBO all of which are ramping up their streaming services as well as stepping further into original programming. Hulu has collaborated with Sony (NYSE: SNE) to broaden its content offerings. As competition increases, one might expect a cannibalizing of subscriptions as well as downward pressure on revenue per subscriber. Key to Netflix's success is the ability to provide new and exciting content to keep their subscription base growing.

Netflix needs to continue to be able to effectively manage their costs as margins inevitability will get squeezed as they expand internationally, face higher license fees, see increased competition, and plan for large spending in marketing and content. Their international expansion has seen increased costs in marketing and technology. They plan to spend over $1 billion in 2017 on marketing and $6 billion original content programming and licensing. While these might pay off for them in the long term, it most likely will hurt net income in the short term.

Of course, the biggest challenge that Netflix continues to face (and I would argue, not take seriously) is that of Free Cash Flow (FCF). Can the market continue to be awed by subscriber growth while pushing aside FCF concerns? Apparently, yes, for a little longer. It is hard to understand the market's prolonged acceptance of their FCF burn. Netflix reiterated that it expects to have a negative FCF of $2 billion in 2017, versus $1.7 billion in 2016 due to growth in original content. Netflix expects negative free cash flow for many years to come - eventually, valuation rules and common sense will bring the stock down to a more reasonable P/E and Price to Sales. However, I have been saying that for a few years as I watch the stock continue to make new highs.

Source: Morningstar.com

Source: csimarket.com

Insider Activity

While not a perfect indicator, it is interesting to view (legal) insider trading activity over a time period. Some investors believe there is a direct correlation to insider trading activity and the future stock performance. This will be a topic for another article. However, I generally don't think that insiders are that much better than the public in determining the direction of a stock. Many times, insiders exercise shares for a number of reasons, some of which have nothing to do with where they think the stock is headed.

While there are consistent insider sales, the volume is minor compared to the number of shares that are held by insiders. As such, the activity seen in these trades does not appear to point to a stock reversal.

Source: gurufocus.com

Summary

While a great source of entertainment, I continue to hesitate to invest long term in Netflix. Much, if not all, of their future success has been priced into the stock price. As it is priced so richly, even the slightest misstep in revenue growth could sink the stock. FCF issues continue to be a concern as the burn rate cannot stay at these high levels indefinitely.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I read and write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you would like to stay informed with articles like these, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this report and select "Get email alerts." If you have additional insights on the topic or contrasting views, please kindly share them in the comments section.

This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principle. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NFLX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.