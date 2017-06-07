Rite Aid Investors: Place Yourselves In The Shoes Of All The Other Merger Participants Involved For Additional Profits

The Rite Aid board will likely be broken up and senior management be "given their walking papers" in a failed merger should activists come knocking.

Activists may step in, like sharks "seeing blood in the water" and force asset sales, which should have been accomplished a long, long time ago, without this merger.

Rite Aid will not be allowed to continue "business as usual" should the merger not go through.

For those readers unfamiliar with my prior two Seeking Alpha articles (and you are encouraged to read them), let me summarize my credentials to discuss all things Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD):

1. Seventeen (17)-year Rite Aid shareholder with extensive auditing of stores nationwide, drawing a long held conclusion that the "corporate culture" of the company must change should it remain independent.

2. Holder of as many as 245,000 shares of RAD common stock.

3. Successful implementation of my shareholder Proposal in 2015, prior to the Walgreens merger announcement, dealing with "proxy access" making it now easier to unseat non-performing directors. (For further details on this please see page 28-29 from the 2015 proxy materials-Proposal No.5).

The company fails to tell its shareholders in their Statement in Opposition, that it fought ferociously, by hiring a Washington D.C. law firm, to convince the SEC to exclude this proposal from shareholder vote. The SEC refused their request as having no merit, based on my twice necessary responding papers, and Rite Aid was ordered to include it for the vote in June, or otherwise to face SEC enforcement action.

Prior to this time, but only after wasting shareholder monies on an outside attorney and losing their frivolous SEC complaint, and obviously fearing a landslide in favor of my Proposal, as it would give shareholders important rights that they did not have up until this time, they polled their largest shareholders.

Based on the obvious response they received from their institutional clients, they elected to implement the vast majority of the Proposal and change the bylaws reflecting same two (2) months before the vote. This was a major win for shareholder rights! Their supporting statement is disingenuous at best, especially given the company's current stock price and the board's history of doing little in the shareholder interest, first and only.

4. Numerous operational issues presented to senior management, which led to needed correction and/or personnel changes, despite the company's lethargic response initially. This included replacement of the East Coast and West Coast regional managers over the many years.

5. Previous in-depth meeting with senior management at Corporate Headquarters in November 2008 to discuss unacceptable operational issues. I left that meeting disillusioned and future results confirm this initial conclusion. The corporation's "corporate culture" remains wholly unacceptable.

Mercifully, we expect a piece of the puzzle to be filled in no later than this time next month, when The FTC either rules on the merger or takes no action to block it which automatically approves it. But will it be the final piece of the puzzle, or will the RAD stock price create additional and temporary misery and/or an opportunity for additional profits? And do those profits occur soon or will additional and much more patience be required?

That may well depend on your ability to put yourselves in the shoes of Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Rite Aid, and of course the star of the show, the FTC. Additionally, the finale could in theory, include activists for a surprise finale.

Fred's Holds The Keys To A Merger

We already know Fred's Q1 earnings released Tuesday were not good at a loss of (.06 ) cents The prior estimates, as provided by E-Trade's website are:

(Estimates: -.01/-.03/-.08 (High, Mean, Low)

I believe a blowout good number would have meant we have a merger announcement and both Fred's and Rite Aid stock price would have soared. Alternatively, if the numbers missed, and miss badly, expect the FTC to use this announcement as "the nail in the coffin" to block the deal. So-so numbers simply mean the same 50-50 possibility that the merger goes through. Since the revenues did beat at $532.32 mln vs. the $520.28 mln that Capital IQ had consensus of, at best the 50-50 odds of an FTC consent order just got a little worse, and both Fred's and Rite Aid stock prices speak of the worsening odds.

From every indication thus far, given no verdict just yet, we appear to have a current split decision between the remaining two FTC commissioners; one democrat and one republican. Walgreens' strategy was to avoid issuing compliance and starting the sixty (60)-day decision clock until the last minute, hoping more FTC vacancies would be filled by republicans. That strategy has failed, leaving just the two commissioners.

Therefore, if you are successfully putting yourselves in The FTC's shoes, wouldn't you just wait for the June 6 Fred's earnings release to bring the other commissioner over to your side? Surely, they prefer a 2-0 decision rather than a 1-1 split. However, not so fast, because among the decisions the FTC commissioners must make, is the one dealing with would they prevail in Court when, not if, Walgreens says "here comes the judge"!

Walgreens Will Defend The Merger In Court If Necessary

After over 1 1/2 years of Walgreens' management attention diverted to affecting a successful merger with Rite Aid, I believe it is unlikely that Walgreens will walk away "with their tail between their legs" simply because a mostly vacant FTC commissioner staff dubiously concludes that this merger is anti-competitive. I do not believe this is the case, and that comes from someone, as most of you know, who would prefer Rite Aid remain independent, given the merger offer currently on the table.

Indeed, unless Walgreens' CEO was fibbing to Wall Street all along in the public statements he was making, one can easily get the sense that the FTC kept changing the goal post along the way. If true, a judge may be sympathetic to Walgreens' case, despite the difficulty of any company going up against the FTC in Court. It would just be one more judge "rubbing it in the face" of the current administration, and one more nasty tweet. Simply, beyond the three major drugstore chains, there is still plenty of other prescription drug filling choices available to the consumer, which I believe Walgreens will be able to show.

There are no other drugstore chains of scale like Rite Aid that fills in the gaps so well around the country for Walgreens. And at the bargain basement per share cost of $6.50, as well as maintaining the reputation and integrity of the Walgreens CEO, expect Walgreens to defend in Court a negative verdict from The FTC. Wouldn't you in his shoes? After all, he is spending shareholder monies in Court, not his own, in any event. Some analysts are actually coming around to my point of view on this most recently.

Rite Aid: Nervous Bride Patiently Waiting At The Alter

And still waiting for the groom to show up. Since they are the ugly duckling in the family, they will do just about anything to have the wedding take place. After all, the senior management wants to get millions more rich, at shareholder expense, as this is one of the more shareholder unfriendly public companies that will cross your paths.

Rite Aid knows, get this merger with Walgreens to happen. Otherwise, a "shotgun wedding" could take place taking decisions completely out of their own hands, and millions in "change in control" dollars could slip through their fingers forever. More on this below. However, what the last two years have proven, it is difficult to find one successful acquirer for the whole store base and/or additionally so, when poor negotiations from the very start has led to today's vanishing of shareholder equity. I have been singing for years that the company's performance did not properly match its stock price and now you see why.

No Merger Equals Hello Activists

Maybe even another suitor? Although a smaller odds prediction on this, again place yourselves in another suitor's shoes. Why make a competing offer now, when you can just wait and see if the FTC/Court gets rid of Walgreens first. Why get into a bidding war with Walgreens now, when you can wait and go it alone.

Remember, Rite Aid can entertain competing offers up until the Special Shareholder Meeting to vote on the merger. Clearly, Rite Aid has intentionally held up the definitive proxies, waiting for additional events to first occur, likely an FTC decision. It should be pointed out that Rite Aid is also attempting to have the merger vote, if approved by the FTC, happen within the regularly scheduled Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Under Delaware rules, that meeting must occur no later than July 20, but I suspect Rite Aid will not care about these little legalities. Additionally, I also believe that if it becomes necessary for Walgreens to defend in Court for a few extra months past the July 31 deadline, Rite Aid will also grant this request in attempting to still make the merger happen. Why do I say that? Because Rite Aid does not want this soap opera to end with an uncomfortable finale, as discussed below.

Rite Aid Must Fear A Board Break-Up/Management Removal

Rite Aid is the poster child for greed, cronyism and mismanagement, with most, if not all, directors in the back pocket of senior management. When the board ignored the majority vote of its shareholders in 2015 (Proposal NO.4), before the Walgreens announcement was made, to immediately stop acceleration of stock options for future performance that would not occur in a "change in control" or merger, could the current fiasco not be far behind? The (financial) interests of our board/management do not line up properly with its shareholders. Indeed, once you receive the definitive proxies in the mail, the SEC will highlight this fact in bold letters.

This merger has placed an unwanted spotlight on the company, which I expect (if activists are given an opportunity) will end up costing directors and senior management their jobs. Simply put, this author will not allow "business as usual" should the merger not occur. I will work day and night to find a deep-pocketed activist/hedge fund to convince them that Rite Aid represents a goldmine to them if the company is finally managed properly, and as importantly that there are substantial and valuable assets that should have been sold long ago.

Indeed, Rite Aid's former and previously largest shareholder, Jean Coutu, holding thirty (30%) percent of the common shares then wanted the West Coast stores sold. The remaining board members refused to act; a new board will act to get the stock price back up.

Should a proxy fight for director seats begin, the "dirty laundry" accumulated on the board to replace as many directors as possible could be divulged. Currently, without any further research, I count four (4) directors in danger of easy removal due to various issues, proving that they are unfit to represent shareholders. These facts would be a dream come true for any activist/hedge fund to win a proxy fight, and easily. However, again I remind you "I can lead the horse to water, but I cannot make it drink"!

As luck would have it, on my return flight from Las Vegas last night, I sat next to an investment banker (whose name and firm I have no permission to name here) who is ready, willing, and able to introduce me to "players" who routinely step into mismanaged companies and fix them, after taking a big position, demanding board seats, either with their blessing or through a proxy fight.

In either case, good things start happening, in most cases. Given the degree of prior unethical conduct, intentional omission or embellishment of material facts in the proxy biographies or a simple inability to meet their fiduciary responsibilities to their shareholders, many directors would simply be voted out, once these compromising facts are divulged, should that become necessary.

I discuss the above with you because I believe in shareholder rights and believe we should get what we are paying for in the huge salaries we pay to have a company run properly. So, this is the future I see with this company, but give absolutely no assurance that the above will come to pass. I have been wrong before, believing the $9 merger would occur.

More importantly, I will make no further comments on any of the above in the event that the FTC decides to block the merger, should that occur. Should that event occur, please understand that I believe Walgreens has a good case to make in Court to have the FTC overruled, which I expect they are already discussing with their attorney, in the event the FTC sues to block this merger.

There is life even after Rite Aid could be left at the altar. Should there be no merger, currently I give that a little worse than 50-50 odds now as I write this article, Rite Aid directors and senior management will likely and finally for the first time be held accountable. That is a pleasant thought, despite the unbelievable damage they have done to shareholder equity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long only Rite Aid shares; never short. Will neither buy nor sell shares until after an FTC decision or favorable Fred's earnings. All compensation received from this article and my full investment in Rite Aid goes to local animal rescue.