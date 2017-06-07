4 Strong Buy BlackRock Mutual Funds

As of March 31, 2017, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) had a total of $5.4 trillion assets under management across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate, and advisory strategies. It caters to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors through a wide range of products and services.

BlackRock's offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. In order to strike a balance between risk and opportunities, BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions.

Below, we share with you four top-ranked BlackRock funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond Fund Investor A (MUTF:BPRAX) seeks maximization of real return. BPRAX invests the lion's share of its assets in inflation-indexed bonds which have varying maturities issued by domestic as well as foreign governments, their agencies, and domestic and foreign corporations. It may also invest almost one-fifth of its assets in non-investment grade bonds or securities of issuers based in emerging market. BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond Fund Investor A has returned 2.5% over the last one-year period.

BPRAX has an expense ratio of 0.62% compared with the category average of 0.71%.

BlackRock California Municipal Opportunities Fund Investor A1 (MUTF:MDCMX) invests a bulk of its assets in California municipal bonds. MDCMX invests at least half of its assets in investment grade securities. The fund may also invest in fixed rate as well as variable rate obligations. The fund seeks to offer income free from Federal and California income taxes. BlackRock California Municipal Opportunities Fund Investor A1 has returned 1.8% over the last one-year period.

As of April 2017, MDCMX held 180 issues, with 2.57% of its assets invested in Antelope Valley Calif Cmnty Co Go 5.25%.

BlackRock Latin America Fund Investor A (MUTF:MDLTX) seeks growth of capital for the long run. MDLTX invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies of any market capitalization based in Latin America. BlackRock Latin America Fund Investor A has returned 21.8% over the last one-year period.

William Landers is the fund manager of MDLTX since 2002.

BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund Investor A1 (MUTF:MDNKX) invests a large portion of its assets in investment grade New York municipal bonds which include short-term tax-exempt obligations, such as municipal notes, variable rate demand obligations, and insured municipal bonds. MDNKX seeks to keep average portfolio duration of zero to 10 years. BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund Investor A1 has returned 1.7% over the last one-year period.

MDNKX has an expense ratio of 0.78% compared with the category average of 0.82%.

Original Post