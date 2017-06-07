Financially Fair Divorce: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Constant fighting between spouses is a frequent prelude to divorce. The couple want to end the pain of conflict, but all too often the fighting merely intensifies - yes, gets worse - throughout a bitter battle over a financial settlement, let alone custody of the children. Even afterwards, the bitterness may persist every time kids are handed over from one parent to another, or there is disagreement over who takes a kid to an appointment, or over arrangements for what is supposed to be a joyous event, such as a child's wedding.

With this high potential for discord, it would behoove a divorcing couple to do everything possible to reach an amicable financial settlement (if they could not avert the divorce itself).

Financial advisor Russ Thornton writes on today's Seeking Alpha that in his experience in helping divorcing clients, a big barrier to fairly settling financial difficulties is divorce-planning software, in particular what he regards as the clumsy handling of investment return assumptions, which "can cost you a lot of money."

Interestingly enough, I happened to encounter another article, from renowned economist Laurence Kotlikoff making seemingly the opposite point, that the divorce-planning software is precisely the solution, as its algorithms can dispassionately provide an equitable financial settlement. The two arguments don't necessarily conflict. Thornton named three popular software programs as culprits, whereas Kotlikoff designed his own newly released software tool, which perhaps does not use fixed return assumptions. I'd be interested to hear from them both on this point.

But what I did find interesting is that Kotlikoff, a professor of economics at Boston University, very much attacks the problem from the classic perspective of the economist, which emphasizes "utility maximization" - in simple terms, spending - as the end all and be all of our financial lives.

I don't always see eye to eye with the economics profession, but it seems to me that in this specific area, the economist may be the right surgeon to perform the marital amputation known as divorce. I say this because, however unequal the divorcing couple may be in their salaries, bonuses, inheritances and so forth, they entered the marriage with a commitment to a shared life. The economically weaker partner would therefore seem to have good grounds to expect a financial division that offers the same level of consumption on the basis of income and assets.

If you're going to make a break, it might as well be as quick and clean as possible so as to preserve as much post-divorce peace as possible, allowing each individual to rebuild their lives rather than stew in the cauldron of mutual recrimination commonly observed in divorcing couples.

When both sides are already apt to distrust each other, and the number of areas where each can seek advantage are legion - the amount of living space, the mortgage loan and its APR, income, benefits, taxable investment accounts, 401(k)s, IRAs, insurance policies and benefit amounts, tax bills and marginal tax rates - a software program designed to show each side that he or she is getting an equitable outcome would seem to be a blessing.

Money is a common source of the fighting that leads to divorce. And though the two sides may feel that there are issues of "justice" at stake requiring lopsided terms, the bruising financial fight that an unbalanced settlement will cause is likely to ensure that both sides lose far more than was necessary.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, here are today's financial advisor-related links: