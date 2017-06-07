Allison Transmission: Recent Performance Not A Good Sign

Overview

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully-automatic transmissions for medium- to heavy-duty commercial and defense vehicles. The company's transmissions are used by on-highway vehicles used for distribution, construction, and emergencies, by transit and school buses, by motorhomes, by off-highway vehicles that are used for energy, mining, and construction, and by wheeled and tracked military vehicles. However, in 2016, 60% of the company's revenue came from transmissions that were sold for use in highway vehicles.

Furthermore, the company sells its transmission in North America, Europe, Asia, South American, and Africa, although 78% of its revenues came from North America in 2016.

The company has a long history in its field. It created the first fully-automatic transmission for commercial vehicles over 60 years ago, and has since focused on driving the trend toward greater adoption of automatic transmissions in the west. These transmissions require a lot of engineering and the company has to customize each type of transmission based on the vehicle and conditions it will operate in. The company has developed over 100 different models and its transmissions are used in over 2,500 vehicle configurations The company's history and the engineering and expertise required give it a moat against competitors that do not have its long experience or the capital to fund the development of specialized transmissions.

Manuel transmissions are more preferred for long-distance journeys, so the company focuses on selling transmission for vehicles that will experience more "start and stop" activity. For example, Class 8 trucks in North America typically make do with manual transmissions because they cover longer distances with more constant speeds. So, the company has identified a sector of the market it calls the "metro tractor" - Class 8 trucks that are used primarily in urban environments - that do experience more starting and stopping. Much of the company's sales come from OEM's. Outside of North America, automatic transmissions are very rarely used. Nevertheless, the company is the largest manufacturer of fully-automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles outside the continent. This gives it a good position from which to grow in the future.

Earnings

The company's earnings, along with its sales, have not done so well over the past few years. Sales went from $2.1 billion in 2014 to $1.98 billion the next year to $1.84 billion in 2016, prior to which they went up and down.

ALSN Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

As the chart above shows, net income has not done well over the past few years either. It started at over $500 million in 2012, declined drastically, and has then fluctuated above and below $200 million since without showing any improvement.

However, the company's operating income paints a rosier picture. Operating income increased from $420 million in 2012 to $512 million in 2014 and then decreased again to $451 million in 2016. It did fluctuate and hasn't increased by much in 5 years, but it tells a much different story than the one told by the earnings. The reason the two measures tell such a different story is because of the taxes the company has faced over the past few years. In 2012, its earnings were boosted by a $300 million tax benefit, but it has had to pay out money in taxes ever since. Furthermore, its taxes have increased in the aggregate from 2013 to 2016.

Segment Performance

Most of the company's segments did not perform well in 2016. North American On- and Off-Highway sales, as well as hybrid sales, were all down by 9%, 87%, and 16% respectively. The company's defense segment was up only 2% and international off-highway sales were down 66% although international on-highway sales were up 16%. Off-Highway sales were down mostly as a result of falling energy prices that led to a lack of demand for transmissions from the mining and energy segments. Nevertheless, the performance of most of the segments is quite underwhelming.

The 7% decline in net sales from 2015 to 2016 was mostly as a result of lower sales from the North American On-Highway segment, which is a major part of the company's business.

Cash Flows

ALSN Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

Despite the company's suboptimal earnings, its cash flows have been quite good for the past few years, increasing from roughly $500 million to $590 million in the aggregate over the past five years.

Book Value

The company's total shareholder's equity decreased from $1.2 billion in 2015 to $1 billion in 2016. Furthermore, the decrease in equity was more as a result of a decrease in total assets - which went from $4.4 billion to $4.2 billion - than as a result of an increase in liabilities - which went from $3.2 billion to $3.1 billion. The chart below also shows that book value has decreased consistently over the past few years.

ALSN Book Value (Annual) data by YCharts

The country's P/B ratio right now is a relatively high 8.2. So, from the perspective of the balance sheet, the company isn't exactly cheap.

Conclusion

Allison does not seem like a great investment. The company's earnings have fluctuated over the past few years and the demand for its most important products are declining. It's true that its international on-highway segment is doing well - and this segment will be important for the future as the global economy continues to grow - but the international market only represent one fifth of the company's overall revenues. The company's book value is also declining and its debt/equity ratio - at 3.24 - is quite high.

Furthermore, as the chart below shows, the company's stock price has surprisingly increased roughly 50% since one year ago, which makes the stock even less attractive since much of the upside - if there really was any - has already been realized.

ALSN data by YCharts

There are also some larger structural changes to consider. It's likely that, in the long-term, most vehicles - including the kinds that Allison supplies - will be electric. As a transmission company, this might put Allison in a very dangerous position. The biggest drawback to electric vehicles is their distance constraints. An electric car might work great in the city, but it's a hassle to use on long trips. This weakness gives traditional transmissions a chance to compete. However, Allison is disadvantaged in this area. Because manual transmissions are usually preferred for longer distances, it's had to focus on supplying fully automatic gearboxes for vehicles that travel shorter ranges. Unfortunately, these are the types of vehicles that will have more to benefit from electric power. In the long-run, this might mean that the company will lose its footing in a segment from which it generates much of its revenues and in which it feels it has found a solid industry and market to serve.

Despite having a long history and a great position in its industry, Allison does not have a track record of winning in the recent past. Its earning have fluctuated and its book value has gone down consistently and it is heavily indebted. For these reasons, investors are probably better off waiting to put their money elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.