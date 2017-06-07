Key Takeaways From AerCap's First Quarter

With the announcement of earnings on May 9th, there was a lot of good news for AerCap's (NYSE:AER) investors. While the entirety of the conference call was optimistic, there were a few areas that were of particular interest: the possibility of higher share repurchases, the growing gap between book value and share price, and the decreasing age of the fleet. These three factors may help to bring the attention of the market to this easy pitch to swing at, while also creating more value for shareholders.

Excess Capital May Result in Higher Share Repurchases

AER sold 21 aircrafts, with an average age of 15 years, during 1Q17 for a net gain on sale of $47.3M or an 11% gain on sale. One year ago, in 1Q16, AER sold 19 aircraft, with an average age of 14 years, for a net gain on sale of $19.0M. The lucrative nature of these sales did not come from any higher demand for one type of aircraft, but AER is simply seeing a lot more demand for used aircraft. This increased demand may cause the company to sell more aircrafts than was guided for back in November's Investor Day of approximately $900M for 2017.

AER historically has been using their excess capital to buy back stock. They have repurchased more than 50M shares over the past two years. With the likelihood that sales are greater than $1B for the year, AER may buy back more share than was originally planned for. They repurchases 6.6M shares for $293M in 1Q17 and 9.5M shares YTD. There has also been another $300M authorized for share repurchases which will run through September 2017. At AER's current price that would be another 6.7M shares or 3.9% of shares outstanding.

Book Value per Share Continues to Increase.

Book Value has steadily been increasing since the ILFC transaction. As was laid out at back in November, AER has steadily increased book value per share over the eleven quarters as seen in the graphic below. At the time of the ILFC acquisition in 3Q14, book value per share was $36. AER currently has a book value per share of $51.20 as compared to 43.66 a year ago, and 49.33 at year end 2016. A 17% and 4% increase respectively. These increases are not a result of increases in total equity, but the decrease shares outstanding from the share repurchases. Credit Suisse expects AER "to continue repurchasing shares aggressively and to grow book value by ~13- 15% per annum."

(Source: AerCap's November Investor Day Slide Deck)

While the book value has continued to increase over the past two years, the share price has remained in the low to mid $40's. It currently has a Price/Book of 0.89 indicating that the market believes that AER doesn't have the ability to generate future profits and cash flows, but this seems incorrect due to the high utilization rate of 99.7% for 1Q17 indicating high demand, and that 95% of their lease revenues are contracted through 2019. Given these facts, AER should trade on a P/B range of at least 1.1-1.3.

AerCap's Fleet is Beginning to get Younger

To quickly summarize AerCap's trading process and general portfolio management strategy, AER targets midlife aircraft, ranging from 8-15 years, for sale. They primarily lease aircraft during the first 8 years of their life, while also leasing aircraft who have passed the peak selling window of 8-15 years. Historically the average age of an aircraft sold is twelve years, but average sale age of each quarter can vary.

(Source: AerCap's November Investor Day Slide Deck)

AER's fleet has gotten younger over the past year. Its current age is 7.3 years as compared to 7.7 a year ago. With the increased demand in the market for mid-life aircraft that is currently being seen, more mid-life assets could be sold than previously planned. With deliveries from the order book accelerating in 2018 and 2019, In November, AER laid out their current portfolio and where it will be in 2020, and the average age should drop down to about six years. When asked in the Q117 conference call about the target average age to operate at, Aengus Kelly guided that the company was content with the average age where it is in the seven year range. They don't want to have an average age over eight, but at the lower end, they do not want it to be much less than low fives. This range should provide the appropriate risk/return mixture for shareholders.

(Source: AerCap's November Investor Day Slide Deck)

Although with new deliveries on the order book, the average age will continue to decline over the next few years. These deliveries along-side asset sales AER is guiding for an average age in the low six range come 2020. While there are some assets that AER wants to dispose of, Kelly said "it's a combination of looking at the returns from holding the asset versus are we getting the right price to sell it."

Conclusion

While only three positives were outlined above, AerCap has and should continue to generate ROE's in excess of the cost of capital, compound earnings and book value per share for years to come, and buy back stock. Deserving a valuation at least in the 1.1-1.3 P/B range, it trades at a discount at .89 P/B, providing a nice margin of safety ignoring the growth already contracted in through the order book.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.