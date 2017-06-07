From Paris To Chongqing - Long On Daqo

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris Accord on climate change. This move has been, for the most part, met with widespread criticism. Companies including Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) came out strongly against Trump's action. It follows that U.S. listed renewable energy stocks have also correspondingly suffered, but with the march toward renewable energy seemingly locked in globally, renewable energy companies employing more U.S. citizens than fossil fuel companies, and the costs of renewable energy production declining sharply, going long on renewables is something to consider. In this article, we run the rule over one company that has seen its share price drop further since Trump's Paris retreat, but one which may be set for longer term gains: Daqo Renewable Energy Corporation (NYSE:DQ).

DQ vs. SPX - 5 year share price. Source: Bloomberg

Since Trump's withdrawal announcement, shares in Daqo dropped 6.4%, likely primarily on market sentiment. Daqo presently trades at $19.99, and its market capitalization is a small $212.679m. Over the year to date, DQ's share price is up 3.58%, although over the last twelve months it is down a disappointing 11%. That said, prior to the company's recent share price plunge, this figure was a still unimpressive, albeit positive, +1%. 12 month share price highs were reached in March, when Daqo was valued at just under $27 per share (+20%), and given the company's excellent earnings report, it does seem to be undervalued at present. Daqo, based in Chongqing, is a Chinese polysilicon manufacturer that producers wafers and modules for photovoltaic product manufacturers in the solar power sector.

DQ - Promising Data.

Source: Stockflare

Immediately after Daqo's earnings report was released on the 9th of May, DQ saw its share price skyrocket 7.27% in just two days. Since then however, the company's valuation has fallen by a startling 15.5%. This serves to demonstrate the fact that Daqo's share price is currently significantly more volatile than that of the S&P 500, and that any investment in the company ought to be made with this in mind. What marks Daqo out as interesting is where it fits in the market. Daqo is essentially a basic infrastructure company for the solar market, and it currently is one of the lowest-cost providers around. This marks Daqo out as one of those behind the scenes companies that can post excellent growth, without always grabbing the headlines, and acquisitions like that can prove prudent.

Daqo Revenues + Income. Source: Bloomberg

DQ currently trades at less than four times its estimated 2018 EPS, and has an extremely low P/E ratio of 4.23, which certainly indicates investor nerves about the company, but also represents an extremely low purchase price relative to earnings, given the company's solid financials. With the solar market set to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% for the foreseeable future, Daqo is one of the companies with a chance of capitalizing. 2017 price targets set by Craig Hallum ($40 per share), and Roth Capital ($35), further add to the argument that DQ may be very much undervalued. Should Daqo come close to the $35 per share mark over the next twelve months, the company will have seen its share price climb by an outstanding 77%.

Daqo EPS History + Forecast. Source: FT

Daqo's most recent earnings report was, as has already been noted, strong. EPS figures outperformed expectations by a strong$0.76 per share. The company's sales grew by 45.3% year-on-year, and its revenue growth has followed a CAGR of 4.7% over the past five years. The company's average operating margin of 33.1% is also excellent, as is its free cash flow level of 15.1%, and judged against Nasdaq held estimates, the company has posted an average earnings surprise of 129% over the past four quarters, despite Q4 2016 returning a negative surprise of 26%. The company is popular with institutional investors such as Ecofin. Profit margins over the past three years are consistent, and in fact increasing, with this year's 18.98% double that of 2015's 9.12%. The company's current debt levels are a worry, with a debt to capital ratio of 46.58%, but given Daqo's solid year-on-year growth, repayment is unlikely to be an issue. Indeed, almost every major metric for Daqo is up, which suggests that sooner or later DQ is a stock that will climb. Production volume is up 100%, and sales are up 91.2%, gross profits against the first quarter of 2016 are up 152%, EPS figures one year on are also up, by a superb 210% to $2.36,

while production costs are down 16%. DQ, which expects its profits to continue to climb, in line with the rise in demand for renewables, and the rising wealth of its parent nation China, is essentially in excellent health. The data is good, costs are falling, income is rising, but the stock is undervalued. Daqo, purely on the basis of its financial performance is certainly worth considering as a long-term bet.

Share Price Forecasts FT. Source: FT

In terms of recent share price performances, DQ is on the back of a 10 day falling trend, and volume is increasing, albeit also on falling prices. Levels of support are estimated at 18.77 and 18.74, with levels of resistance at $22.18 and $23.55, whilst DQ's daily average volatility has been, of late, a high 4.91%. In the short term DQ looks set to continue to fall, however given its fundamentals, there is likely to be a longer term climb in Daqo's share price, marking it out as one, at the very least, to watch: a stock that can be bought at a heavy discount, with a strong long-term upside. Indeed, with the IEA forecasting that power generation from renewables is set to rise by 40% by 2021, the global renewables market expected to surge in value to $777.6bn by 2019, and renewables an essential part of our future energy mix, increasing your exposure to the renewables market seems wise, and although Daqo is a risky proposition, it is certainly an interesting one.

Renewable Energy Forecast to 2035. Source: Scientific American

EIA Forecasts for renewable electricity generation until 2035. Source: EIA

Global renewable electricity production by region through to 2018. Source: Scientific American.

(Oisin Breen, Research)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.