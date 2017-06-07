Dividend Champion Portfolio June Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E, and three-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of May):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-yr Target Corp. TGT 4.35 11.49 13.7 T. Rowe Price Group TROW 3.24 13.76 12.4 Altria Group Inc. MO 3.23 10.19 8.6 Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 5.32 999 28.8 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 3.08 17.54 16.4 AT&T Inc. T 5.09 18.8 2.2 V.F. Corp. VFC 3.12 19.93 18.7 Old Republic International ORI 3.84 12.76 1.4 Weyco Group Inc. WEYS 3.22 17.98 5.8 People's United Financial PBCT 4.16 17.82 1.5 W.W. Grainger Inc. GWW 2.97 17.62 10.4 Consolidated Edison ED 3.33 19.08 2.9 Sonoco Products Co. SON 3.08 18.37 5.9 ExxonMobil Corp. XOM 3.83 33.68 6.6 Emerson Electric EMR 3.25 23 4.7 Coca-Cola Company KO 3.25 31.8 7.7 National Retail Properties NNN 4.74 33.96 3.6 United Bankshares Inc. UBSI 3.45 19.42 1.8 Community Trust Banc. CTBI 3.08 15.54 2.8 Universal Health Realty Trust UHT 3.65 21.94 1.6 Federal Realty Inv. Trust FRT 3.19 39.72 8.6 Chevron Corp. CVX 4.17 67.63 3.2 Genuine Parts Co. GPC 2.92 20.05 6.4 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 2.99 21.41 6.2 Cincinnati Financial CINF 2.85 19.31 5

There is turnover in one position this month. Coca-Cola will be sold for a capital gain of 11.36% and original purchase date of 12/7/2016. The proceeds will be used to purchase Archer-Daniels Midland.

The current portfolio is below:

Position Shares Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends VFC 470 57.39 12/7/2016 $26,973.30 $25,248.40 -6.39% ED 390 70.41 12/7/2016 $27,459.90 $32,331.00 17.74% ORI 1145 16.22 4/4/2014 $18,571.90 $22,258.80 19.85% ADM 762 41.95 6/6/2017 $31,965.90 $31,965.90 0.00% TGT 391 68.65 6/3/2016 $26,842.15 $21,340.78 -20.50% MO 400 58.14 1/7/2016 $23,256.00 $30,108.00 29.46% TROW 300 71.35 7/5/2016 $21,405.00 $21,318.00 -0.41% HP 341 80.9 10/6/2014 $27,586.90 $18,175.30 -34.12% WEYS 1088 27.81 3/7/2017 $30,257.28 $29,648.00 -2.01% T 650 38.13 3/7/2016 $24,784.50 $25,174.50 1.57%

Disclosure: None