Dividend Champion Portfolio June Update

|
Includes: ADM, CINF, CTBI, CVX, ED, EMR, FRT, GPC, GWW, HP, KMB, KO, MO, NNN, ORI, PBCT, SON, T, TGT, TROW, UBSI, UHT, VFC, WEYS, XOM
by: Scott's Investments

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E, and three-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of May):

Name

Symbol

Yield

P/E

3-yr

Target Corp.

TGT

4.35

11.49

13.7

T. Rowe Price Group

TROW

3.24

13.76

12.4

Altria Group Inc.

MO

3.23

10.19

8.6

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

HP

5.32

999

28.8

Archer Daniels Midland

ADM

3.08

17.54

16.4

AT&T Inc.

T

5.09

18.8

2.2

V.F. Corp.

VFC

3.12

19.93

18.7

Old Republic International

ORI

3.84

12.76

1.4

Weyco Group Inc.

WEYS

3.22

17.98

5.8

People's United Financial

PBCT

4.16

17.82

1.5

W.W. Grainger Inc.

GWW

2.97

17.62

10.4

Consolidated Edison

ED

3.33

19.08

2.9

Sonoco Products Co.

SON

3.08

18.37

5.9

ExxonMobil Corp.

XOM

3.83

33.68

6.6

Emerson Electric

EMR

3.25

23

4.7

Coca-Cola Company

KO

3.25

31.8

7.7

National Retail Properties

NNN

4.74

33.96

3.6

United Bankshares Inc.

UBSI

3.45

19.42

1.8

Community Trust Banc.

CTBI

3.08

15.54

2.8

Universal Health Realty Trust

UHT

3.65

21.94

1.6

Federal Realty Inv. Trust

FRT

3.19

39.72

8.6

Chevron Corp.

CVX

4.17

67.63

3.2

Genuine Parts Co.

GPC

2.92

20.05

6.4

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

KMB

2.99

21.41

6.2

Cincinnati Financial

CINF

2.85

19.31

5

There is turnover in one position this month. Coca-Cola will be sold for a capital gain of 11.36% and original purchase date of 12/7/2016. The proceeds will be used to purchase Archer-Daniels Midland.

The current portfolio is below:

Position

Shares

Average Purchase Price

Initial Purchase Date

Cost Basis

Current Value

Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends

VFC

470

57.39

12/7/2016

$26,973.30

$25,248.40

-6.39%

ED

390

70.41

12/7/2016

$27,459.90

$32,331.00

17.74%

ORI

1145

16.22

4/4/2014

$18,571.90

$22,258.80

19.85%

ADM

762

41.95

6/6/2017

$31,965.90

$31,965.90

0.00%

TGT

391

68.65

6/3/2016

$26,842.15

$21,340.78

-20.50%

MO

400

58.14

1/7/2016

$23,256.00

$30,108.00

29.46%

TROW

300

71.35

7/5/2016

$21,405.00

$21,318.00

-0.41%

HP

341

80.9

10/6/2014

$27,586.90

$18,175.30

-34.12%

WEYS

1088

27.81

3/7/2017

$30,257.28

$29,648.00

-2.01%

T

650

38.13

3/7/2016

$24,784.50

$25,174.50

1.57%

Disclosure: None

About this article:

Expand
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.