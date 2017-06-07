Dividend Champion Portfolio June Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.
The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E, and three-year dividend growth rate and assigned an overall rank.
Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.
The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of May):
|
Name
|
Symbol
|
Yield
|
P/E
|
3-yr
|
Target Corp.
|
4.35
|
11.49
|
13.7
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
3.24
|
13.76
|
12.4
|
Altria Group Inc.
|
3.23
|
10.19
|
8.6
|
Helmerich & Payne Inc.
|
5.32
|
999
|
28.8
|
Archer Daniels Midland
|
3.08
|
17.54
|
16.4
|
AT&T Inc.
|
5.09
|
18.8
|
2.2
|
V.F. Corp.
|
3.12
|
19.93
|
18.7
|
Old Republic International
|
3.84
|
12.76
|
1.4
|
Weyco Group Inc.
|
3.22
|
17.98
|
5.8
|
People's United Financial
|
4.16
|
17.82
|
1.5
|
W.W. Grainger Inc.
|
2.97
|
17.62
|
10.4
|
Consolidated Edison
|
3.33
|
19.08
|
2.9
|
Sonoco Products Co.
|
3.08
|
18.37
|
5.9
|
ExxonMobil Corp.
|
3.83
|
33.68
|
6.6
|
Emerson Electric
|
3.25
|
23
|
4.7
|
Coca-Cola Company
|
3.25
|
31.8
|
7.7
|
National Retail Properties
|
4.74
|
33.96
|
3.6
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
3.45
|
19.42
|
1.8
|
Community Trust Banc.
|
3.08
|
15.54
|
2.8
|
Universal Health Realty Trust
|
3.65
|
21.94
|
1.6
|
Federal Realty Inv. Trust
|
3.19
|
39.72
|
8.6
|
Chevron Corp.
|
4.17
|
67.63
|
3.2
|
Genuine Parts Co.
|
2.92
|
20.05
|
6.4
|
Kimberly-Clark Corp.
|
2.99
|
21.41
|
6.2
|
Cincinnati Financial
|
2.85
|
19.31
|
5
There is turnover in one position this month. Coca-Cola will be sold for a capital gain of 11.36% and original purchase date of 12/7/2016. The proceeds will be used to purchase Archer-Daniels Midland.
The current portfolio is below:
|
Position
|
Shares
|
Average Purchase Price
|
Initial Purchase Date
|
Cost Basis
|
Current Value
|
Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends
|
VFC
|
470
|
57.39
|
12/7/2016
|
$26,973.30
|
$25,248.40
|
-6.39%
|
ED
|
390
|
70.41
|
12/7/2016
|
$27,459.90
|
$32,331.00
|
17.74%
|
ORI
|
1145
|
16.22
|
4/4/2014
|
$18,571.90
|
$22,258.80
|
19.85%
|
ADM
|
762
|
41.95
|
6/6/2017
|
$31,965.90
|
$31,965.90
|
0.00%
|
TGT
|
391
|
68.65
|
6/3/2016
|
$26,842.15
|
$21,340.78
|
-20.50%
|
MO
|
400
|
58.14
|
1/7/2016
|
$23,256.00
|
$30,108.00
|
29.46%
|
TROW
|
300
|
71.35
|
7/5/2016
|
$21,405.00
|
$21,318.00
|
-0.41%
|
HP
|
341
|
80.9
|
10/6/2014
|
$27,586.90
|
$18,175.30
|
-34.12%
|
WEYS
|
1088
|
27.81
|
3/7/2017
|
$30,257.28
|
$29,648.00
|
-2.01%
|
T
|
650
|
38.13
|
3/7/2016
|
$24,784.50
|
$25,174.50
|
1.57%
Disclosure: None