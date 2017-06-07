Dividend Investing Is NOT Rocket Science (Part 3)

That said, there is one common trait that every successful investor shares (and you don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure it out).

As a matter of fact, the majority of professional investors fail to beat the returns of the broader market indices every year.

Today we are continuing our four-part series that will highlight our four key principles to building and managing a successful Dividend Portfolio. It all comes down to creating an investment plan and sticking to it.

And the beauty is that any investor can do it!

Four Pillars of a Proper Investment Plan

Our Dividend Investors Club members experience level ranges from complete newbie to seasoned veteran. However, investment planning (and portfolio management) is a common theme in our discussions, regardless of how experienced you are. Below are our four pillars of a proper investment plan (in order of importance). We are covering each in a separate article (see links below for previous articles).

Asset Allocation/Position Sizing (i.e., how much should you buy of each dividend stock?) Exit Strategy/Risk Management (i.e., when should you exit a stock or hedge your dividend portfolio?) Stock Selection (i.e., which dividend stocks should you choose for your portfolio?) Entry Strategy (i.e., when should you buy a specific dividend stock?)

Most investors fail to succeed because they either do not have a plan or they do not have the discipline to stick to their plan, plain and simple. We passionately believe that if you make these four key principles the heart of your investment plan, you will achieve long-term success. In addition, we strongly encourage investors to physically write down their rules of investing. This will increase the odds that you will actually follow your rules, which ultimately will increase your odds of success.

Part 3: Stock Selection

We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis to determine which stocks to buy and when to buy them. For dividend stocks in particular, we have a proprietary rating system that ranks over 500 U.S. dividend stocks on a daily basis. Our Parsimony Rankings range from 1 (lowest) to 10 (highest). These rankings can also be thought of as percentile rankings (i.e., if a stock has a ranking of 10, it is in the top 10 percentile of all stocks in our universe for that particular ranking).

Our rankings are derived by ranking each stock based on 30 key fundamental and technical data points across four rating categories:

Dividend - Measures the stock's historical dividend stability and growth and the company's ability to continue to make (or raise) its current dividend (e.g., current yield, consecutive years with dividend increases, dividend growth rates, payout ratio). Safety - Measures the stock's overall financial health (e.g., sales, EPS, and cash flow growth, ROC, leverage, historical volatility, beta). All else being equal, companies with stable revenues, earnings and cash flow and strong balance sheets tend to be safer investments with more stable dividend growth. Value - Measures the stock's relative valuation compared to historical trading levels (e.g., P/Sales, P/E, P/B, EV/EBITDA, shareholder yield). We use multiple valuation metrics to derive our Value rating as multi-factor models have proven to be better indicators of long-term value than single-factor models. Momentum - Measures the strength of the stock's trend (e.g., 6-month and 12-month relative strength, moving average trends, industry relative strength). Stocks that outperform tend to continue to outperform.

This rating system helps us to quickly screen for great stocks (i.e., stocks with high Dividend, Safety and Value ratings), and also helps us identify potential areas of weakness.

Depending on what kind investor you are, some ranking categories will be more valuable to you than others, but all 4 rankings are important to analyze before making an investment decision.

We encourage investors to come up with the own strategy for stock screening that best suites them.

Let's take a look at a specific example and breakdown all the ranking categories.

AT&T Inc. (T)

Source: Dividend Investors Club / Parsimony Investment Research

AT&T currently has high rankings for Dividend (8), Safety (8) and Value (8)...and a low ranking for Momentum (3).

Dividend

Our Dividend ranking measures the stock's historical dividend stability and growth and the company's ability to continue to make (or raise) its current dividend.



AT&T's high dividend ranking is clearly driven by its high dividend yield (5.06%) and its long history of dividend growth (33 consecutive years).

That said, it was dinged a little by its dividend growth rates (only 3.6% annual growth over that past 10-years - and shrinking) and higher relative payout ratio (93.8%).

Safety

Our Safety ranking measures the stock's overall financial health (e.g., sales, EPS, and cash flow growth, ROC, leverage, historical volatility, beta).

AT&T has had a relatively stable operating history, with some nice earnings growth over in recent quarters.

AT&T's Safety ranking also benefits from its low historical volatility (only 14.9% over the past 5 years) and low beta (0.49).

Value

Our Value ranking measures the stock's relative valuation compared to historical trading levels (e.g., P/Sales, P/E, P/B, EV/EBITDA, shareholder yield). We use multiple valuation metrics to derive our Value rating as multi-factor models have proven to be better indicators of long-term value than single-factor models.

As you can see from the table below, AT&T currently trades at a discount relative to its historical averages across a variety of valuation metrics.



Momentum

Our Momentum ranking measures the strength of the stock's trend (e.g., 6-month and 12-month relative strength, moving average trends, industry relative strength).

It should be noted that most stocks with high Value rankings will also have a low Momentum ranking (for obvious reasons). Since we have a value bias in our investing philosophy, we tend to use our Momentum ranking to weed out potential "value traps".



AT&T's low Momentum ranking is driven by its underperformance relative to the broader market (over the past 1-year and 5-year periods). However, as shown in the table above, the broad underperformance appears to be industry related.

A huge positive sign that we see from AT&T from a Momentum perspective is the fact that it has outperfomed its industry peers (over the past 1-year and 5-year periods). This gives us comfort that AT&T is likely not a value trap and more a victim of sector rotation.

Summary

Hopefully this analysis of AT&T give you a good idea of how we approach stock selection and some of the metric we use. We encourage investors to come up with the own strategy for stock screening that best suites them.

We'll be covering our Buy Zone analysis and Action Ratings in part 4 (entry strategy).

Author's note: We will be continuing this very important series over the next few days, so please make sure to "follow" us and you will be alerted real-time when the next article is published.

About the Triple Income Formula Course

As you know, we are partnering with Seeking Alpha on a new investing course that teaches you how to use our Triple Income Formula - seeks to maximize income through high-quality dividend stocks and conservative option strategies (cash-secured puts and covered calls). The course goes deep into stock selection as that is one of the key drivers of the formula's success. I encourage you to enroll in the course if you are interested in learning more about analyzing dividend stocks. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.