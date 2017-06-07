Middleby: An Attractive Opportunity

Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) is a commercial and residential cooking equipment manufacturer that produces everything from bakery ovens to packaging machines. The company is composed of three business segments: Commercial Foodservice, Food, and Premium Residential Appliances. For the 1st quarter of 2017, Middleby reported EPS of $1.26, beating estimate by $0.13. Despite an increase in revenue by 2.7% compared to the same period last year, the company missed revenue estimate by $16.89 million and reported a revenue of $530.29 million, causing the stock price to drop. Considering the opportunities available through key partnerships and the successful strategy of acquisitions undertaken by management, I believe that Middleby is worth checking out for investors looking for a long term investment opportunity.

Opportunity within the Commercial Food Service Equipment Industry

According to IBIS World, Middleby has a marketshare of approximately 22% within the commercial food service equipment industry. This also accounts for 55% of Middleby's revenue. The biggest opportunity for the company lies in the trend amongst commercial restaurants to expand internationally and replace aging equipment in domestic markets. Restaurants cannot control fluctuations in ingredient costs and the increasing minimum wage. When ingredient costs go up, restaurants rarely pass them on to their customers. However, Middleby provides a solution by offering new equipment that reduce cost and increase productivity and efficiency. Middleby's latest commercial food equipment are faster and require less energy and labor to run. For example, Middleby's ventless cooking equipment not only save energy, but they also allow flexibility in the floor layout of the kitchen. This reduces overhead cost from the installation/maintenance of fixed vents and increases overall productivity within the kitchen. For restaurants, this means better margins and lower costs in the long run.

Relationship with Major Customers

Some of Middleby's major customers include McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA), and Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). As international economies grow, multinational restaurants continue to expand into new markets. The global fast food market is expected to reach $617.6 billion in 2019, compared to $477.1 billion in 2016. Out of all its customers, Domino's stands out as a key source of growth for Middleby. Domino's has been performing exceptionally well with 24 straight quarters of sales growth and consistent growth in both operating and net margins. Over 20,000 Middleby brand ovens are installed in Domino's restaurant and Middleby has received The Business Partners Award from Domino's Pizza India for 11 consecutive years. Domino's is the biggest pizza brand in India and the country is the 2nd largest market for Domino's after the United States. Management has also set a goal to open 1,000 more stores in India in the next four years and the company will continue installing Middleby brand ovens in these stores. That's just the story of India. Domino's stated that there is the potential to open 5200 additional stores in 15 of its largest markets, which includes countries like Germany, France, and Mexico. Considering that there's approximately 3 ovens per store on average, over 15,000 ovens will be installed in total. Although it's just a potential figure, it should give investors a good idea of how important Middleby's relationship with Domino's is. Currently, international markets account for 51% of Domino's sales.

Company Debt

Despite acquiring over 40 companies since 2000, Middleby has kept its debt under control and management has kept CAPEX under 1.5% of sales. Debt to equity ratio currently sits at 0.55 and acquisitions from between 2015 and 2016 attributed to an increase of $500 million in revenue. Although the debt to equity ratio fluctuates as Middleby continues to acquire new companies, there's been a general downward trend.

Conclusion

Investors hoping to take advantage of the expanding restaurant industry should consider Middleby as a long term investment. Commercial Foodservice accounts for 55% of the company's revenue and Middleby's ties to major restaurant franchises provide a significant upside opportunity. CEO Selim Bassoul's successful strategy of acquiring competitors and eliminating underperforming products will continue having a positive impact on the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.