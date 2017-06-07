Tech Stocks Are Not Overvalued In This Market

Tech stocks are still, right now, less highly valued in comparison to consumer staples than they were in early 2004.

Tech stocks have recovered only about a quarter of the relative value in the market that they lost during the dot-com crash.

Tech stocks do not look overvalued, in comparison with other stock prices in the market today.

It's no secret that the broader stock market (SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)) has been soaring in 2016 and 2017, and that tech stocks (iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW), Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)) have been leading the way higher this year.

Some observers have cautioned that tech stocks may be stretching to too high valuations now, warning not to expect much more big gains in the 6-12 months ahead. I disagree.

Tech stocks as a sector are very tricky to evaluate in terms of the bigger picture of historical valuations. They burst onto the scene in the 90s, rushed into a booming bull market, and then inflated into a massive bubble. When the bubble burst, they crashed almost as far and as fast as they had risen.

Of course tech stocks have recovered since then, and some of the biggest name survivors have made outstanding gains over the past 15 years. But not all of them: Even among the big name survivors, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) for example still trades at less than half the price of its early 2000 bubble peak.

It is very hard to make historical comparisons to determine whether tech stock prices now are overvalued, fairly valued, or undervalued. Many tech stock indexes have just recently reached or surpassed their old historical peaks in early 2000. But what does that really mean? On the one hand, those were inflated bubble valuations at the time. On the other hand, almost all asset prices in all markets have risen significantly since then.

If you believe that all asset prices in all markets everywhere right now are in an "everything bubble", then sure, tech stocks are overvalued along with everything else. You can sit in a portfolio of, oh, maybe 50% cash, 40% gold, 5% bitcoin, 5% ethereum, and wait for all other assets and markets to collapse. You might do ok eventually. But in the meantime you might miss out on a lot of potential gains before any or all of the bubbles burst.

But if we discount the "everything bubble" analysis of global asset prices, then tech stocks do not look so overvalued at all, in comparison with other stock prices in the market today.

Here is a chart of the ratio of the U.S. technology fund IYW to the S&P 500. It charts only the 200-day moving average to remove the daily noise in the ratio. This is the history from the tech bubble crash up to today:

Key takeaways:

In the bubble the ratio was over 0.9, at the bottom of the crash the ratio fell below 0.45, and now it has risen to around 0.55. (The price ratio itself is now around 0.60.) In other words, tech stocks have recovered only about a quarter of the relative value in the market that they lost during the dot-com crash.

Of course we cannot expect tech stocks to regain ALL of the share of the market that they had in early 2000. But I dare say we can expect their recovery to go a lot higher than a quarter of the way back.

In fact, by other metrics tech stocks have only just recently barely begun to recover their relative valuation after the dot-com crash at all.

Look at this chart of the U.S. technology fund vs. the NASDAQ 100 since 2000:

This ratio only bottomed in early 2016! You can debate whether tech stocks will continue to rally, or whether they will tail off as they did in 2010. But it's hard to argue they are overvalued in comparison to other stocks on the NASDAQ!

Let's look at two more comparisons, with two very different specific other sectors of the stock market: Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP).

Consumer discretionary is typically considered a "risk-on" sector that outperforms on expectations of economic growth. Consumer staples on the other hand is a "risk-off" sector that holds up better when investors have less confidence in economic growth.

And yet the U.S. technology stocks of the IYW fund have barely recovered at all vs. either consumer discretionary or consumer staples stocks since the dot-com crash!

First the chart of tech stocks vs. consumer discretionary:

Again this ratio bottomed only in recent years, and is still at about the same level as it was at the bottom of the crash in 2003.

And now the chart of tech stocks vs. consumer staples:

This chart says it all: Tech stocks are still, right now, less highly valued in comparison to consumer staples than they were in early 2004.

Bottom line: as long as this entire market remains bullish, I think tech stocks have PLENTY of room to run higher and outperform the rest of the market in the 6-12 months ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IYW, QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.