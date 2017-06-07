Macy's: Wait And See

I just spent three hours I will never get back. I listened intently as Macy’s (NYSE:M) tried to shore up investor confidence in its plan to counter the scourge of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Did I buy any after watching the presentation? No. The market reacting so negatively to the company reaffirming what they said during previous quarters is not encouraging, and the shares are trading at 7 year lows. The stock can’t find a basement and I have no interest in catching a falling knife. The company reeks of Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) right now, and I can’t get that foul taste out of my mouth. Here is my rundown on the two interesting pieces of the presentation, marketing/brand image and real estate monetization.

Increasing the Pull of Macy’s Brand

Macy’s compared their brand image to that of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Target (NYSE:TGT)… I snickered, too. But they are at least acknowledging their value proposition and fashion preferences are behind the times. The company discussed how they have more than enough customers, but they need to drive higher sales per customer. Out of interest, this is the same position taken by Eddie Lampert at Sears, it HAS NOT driven any sales per customer growth.

Source: Macy’s Investor Day

A common theme that Macy’s discussed during the call was their overreliance on deep mark downs to drive customer sales. “If you love the brand and believe in the market; you won’t want to miss the sale”. They’re reducing number of sales, creating a loyalty card to reward customers for shopping more (pretty much Sear’s Shop Your Way), and doing a deeper push for social media integration.

Source: Macy’s Investor Day

These new marketing strategies will roll out in Q4 2017. If I were running Macy’s marketing, I’d do the exact same things, but only because they’re the only place to run. I don’t think this will necessarily quell the same store sales declines Macy’s is experiencing. There’s no avoiding two realities. Macy’s is heavily tied to malls. I don’t believe in the mall’s long-term prospects and it makes it very difficult for me to have faith in these strategies changing the fact that Macy’s store mix is wrong for the 21st century. Secondly, the US in heavily overstored. My preferred fashion operator, Hudson’s Bay (OTC:HBAYF) has experienced similar same store sales declines in the US but has experienced small same store sales growth in its Canadian and European operations.

Real Estate Potential

Now we’re talking! Commercial real estate is my background and I love finding retailers with real estate potential baked in. If you read my article on Hudson’s Bay, I spoke the value of the real estate assets the company holds. It gives HBC significant flexibility. On top of that a REIT IPO is coming, and with real estate worth 2-3x what the company trades at it’s made enough of a draw for me to buy some. Hudson’s Bay considered buying out Macy’s a few months ago for just this reason. Macy’s is very, very cheap when you consider the real estate portfolio. The problem with Macy’s for me is how they’ve monetized it thus far, they really haven’t. Brookfield has partnered with Macy’s to manage the real estate. This is very good news for Macy’s shareholders. Brookfield is the premiere commercial real estate developer in the world. Brookfield is looking to monetize VCOs (value creation opportunities) by either buying real estate from or partnering with Macy’s. This would include ideas like building Starbucks or apartments on Macy’s parking lots. Macy’s even talked about demolishing Macy’s locations in downtown cores for redevelopment. Hudson’s Bay is definitely a few years ahead of Macy’s in terms of monetizing their real estate portfolio, but Macy’s has more profitable retail… It’s a trade off

What’s The Bull Case for a $22 Macy’s?

There’s no argument that Macy’s trades incredibly cheap. It trades at around 6x the midrange of 2017 earnings. The 7% yield is well covered by earnings. Macy’s closing its weakest stores will make it a leaner, stronger firm. I want to see two things and I will consider buying shares. I need to see the promotional changes in effect and working. JC Penney uprooted its sales model and it crippled the company. Secondly, I want to see the revenues start flowing from VCOs. Once these two things pan out (and thus the company proves to me it is no SHLD), I will be the first one to buy shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBAYF, TGT, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short:SHLD