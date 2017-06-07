Tesla's Energy Storage Potential: An Underestimated Asset

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is well placed to reap the benefits of rapid moves towards energy storage in a new renewables environment. The Trump Administration's withdrawal for the Paris Accords is effectively being ignored by the rest of the world.

My article in March outlined the company's potential strengths and opportunities. Since then Tesla's offerings have started to be ramped up by the company. There is little doubt about the potential but also little doubt that this will be a competitive market. For instance a similarly vertically integrated company, BYD Co Ltd (OTCPK:BYDDY), is already making inroads in this area and other Chinese companies may be fierce competitors.

Developments in the US

It is no coincidence that at the Stockholders Meeting this week, Elon Musk focused on the total energy storage offering.

As he referred in his address:

"The beginning of the transition of Tesla to a fully integrated sustainable energy company where you have solar creating energy, then the stationary battery pack, the "Powerwall" and "Powerpack"storing the energy and then that energy being used in the electric vehicle."

All these applications can be linked together now for the consumer by a mobile phone app.

Doubters have considered that there will not be demand for homeowners to install big expensive batteries in their residences. In the past net metering had meant this was largely the case. If a homeowner saved energy during the day through, say, solar panels, this could be sent back to the grid and therefore there was no point in storing it via an expensive battery.

However utilities in the US are now starting to offer deals to compensate for energy storage. Batteries will start to be used not just for back-up power but will allow for integration with utilities.

Rental is one way this may happen. In a recent deal, Tesla partnered with Green Mountain Power in Vermont. The Tesla "Powerwall" battery will be rented rather than bought outright. The Tesla "Powerpacks" will be installed on the utility's land and provide an effective back-up to consumers in a process Tesla call "aggregation." Various other combined services will be offered by Green Mountain Power and Tesla. The network of batteries is aimed to deliver capacity when it is needed, and make the grid more stable. This will lower costs for customers.

Another new development for Tesla was announced in May. This involves a partnership with major agribusiness supplier Limoneira. Tesla's battery storage systems will be put on trial at Limoneira's six solar installations.

One problem with the system in the US has been the lack of co-operation between the approximately 3,000 utilities around the country. These have been focused just on their own customers. Connecting regional grids to iron out surpluses or shortages would need a federal lead which is lacking.

In 2016 the US built about 260MW of energy storage. That figure is expected to increase to 478 MW in 2017.

Other companies such as Sunpower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are working on similar ideas to Tesla. They are predicting that solar panels together with battery storage systems will become commonplace. There is little doubt that public opinion is behind this. A recent survey by Pew Research as below illustrates this:

As one might expect younger Americans, the home owners of the future, feel most strongly about this.

When Tesla's Gigafactory in Nevada in partnership with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) is completed, the company will be the world's second largest manufacturer of lithium ion batteries after LG Chem (OTC:LGCEY).

The residential market in the US is also heating up. For instance in May, the Mercedes Benz home energy storage system was officially launched in the country. This is a joint venture between Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF).

An indication of the way the wind is blowing has just been announced by Tucson Electric. It has signed a solar-plus-storage agreement which will allow for a cheaper kWh price than even natural gas at its current low price. Increasingly, U.S. states are moving ahead with renewable energy and energy storage initiatives. They are doing this not just on environmental grounds but also on a commercial basis.

Developments Worldwide

The trend towards Renewables everywhere becoming a higher proportion of energy production is unstoppable. In the EU most countries do not have particularly high rates of daily sunshine. However the EU is predicting that renewables will provide 50% of their energy needs by 2030. In a previous article I provided some detail on this country-by-country.

Renewables are in fact having the effect of driving down prices of energy. At the same time the cost of battery prices is falling rapidly, while their efficiency is rising.

In May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel broke ground on a huge new factory being built for Daimler AG in Germany. Costing 500 million euros, this will provide batteries for both the company's auto and storage ambitions. Other large battery plants are under construction in Sweden, Hungary and Poland. Italian utility Enel SpA has recently announced new plans for battery storage off the grid.

World battery production is forecast to double by 2021 as per the graph below:

Much of this production will be concentrated in Asia as the graph below shows:

Prices will fall rapidly. Below is one forecast of how they will go:

In fact Bloomberg New Energy predicts that there will be 25 GW of energy storage installed in the next 12 years. To put that into context, there is less than 1 GW today. They base that prediction on prices falling to US$120 per kWh by 2030. Forecasts are forecasts but prices are certainly going down rapidly today. Tesla is believed to be at about US$190 and to be one of the most competitive on the market.

There are other ideas for energy storage apart from batteries. These tend to center around carbon capture and sequestration. However neither of these alternatives look viable in the foreseeable future.

Throughout Asia countries such as China, India and Japan are betting big on renewables. Governments in the region have re-confirmed this trend since Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Accords. The US is out on a limb as regards government policy. Already though various U.S. states have come out with agreements with countries overseas. For instance, just this week California Governor Jerry Brown signed just such an agreement with Chinese Government Ministers.

China is investing hugely in ultra high voltage direct current connectors (UHVDC) connecters. These can bring about a no-carbon grid. A sum of US$88 billion is being spent on this project up to 2020.

China sees no turning back from its efforts to overcome its pollution problems. Eight large-scale new battery plants are currently under construction in the country. When and if Tesla will proceed with a factory in China is uncertain. Elon Musk did meet with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang in April in Beijing. No doubt this was discussed, but for Tesla there are capital constraints at present in such a venture. At the Stockholders Meeting this week Trump did however predict he would have "thousands" of retail outlets in the country. The rumors about a second Gigafactory to be located in China continue, but with no hard news.

Asia and Europe will drive the renewables revolution, and not the US it would seem. Japan is already the world's second largest renewable energy market. China is the country with the largest amount of solar installed capacity in the world.

One country in the region seeing rapid change is Australia. The rate of increase in solar power generation is probably the fastest anywhere. My previous article gave a lot of detail on the needs of the State of South Australia following wide-scale black-outs last summer. Solar already is less expensive than coal, which is the country's traditional source of energy generation. Tesla have been bidding on big contracts there. It remains to be seen if they are as competitive as they claim.

BYD, the world's largest supplier of rechargeable batteries as well as the largest supplier of electric vehicles, is already very active in Australia. They see Australia as their best market for energy storage in the coming year.

One reason for this is the change in utilities operations. For instance, in the most populous state of New South Wales, residents are losing their feed-in tariff. They now receive around A$0.06 per kilowatt hour to sell solar power generated energy back into the grid. At present prices, a solar system, inverter and battery pack would have about an eight-year payback. The viability of installing something like a"Powerwall" system depends upon a sufficient spread between the local utility's peak electrical rate and its off-peak rate.

A second reason is that Australia is seen to be hit by climate change more than most. The increase in summer temperatures in recent years has led to increased use of air conditioning systems with the resultant pressure on utilities.

Tesla Offering

The Tesla "Powerwall" residential and "Powerpack" commercial products did encounter some delays. There have been problems with the new products coming out and with matching supply with demand. There have been complaints about a lack of customer service as the portfolio of products becomes available. In Q1 the company installed 60 MWh of energy storage. Now it appears this is full speed ahead, although time will tell.

At the Q1 2017 conference call Elon Musk referred to "significant backlog in "powerwall" demand." He predicted that stationary storage output would see a dramatic increase and grow more rapidly than auto volumes for the company. He expected a "really dramatic ramp in storage deployment" by the end of the year.

Colleague Jonathan McNeill stated:

"We do still have a significant backlog in "Powerwall" demand, and we're building capacity to address that and ramping it.... we're seeing our production rates improve week on week."

As Musk emphasized at the Stockholders Meeting, the company's vertical integration across energy storage, autos and solar panels give it an advantage over most of its rivals. Over the course of the year for instance the company will be putting dedicated energy sales people into their retail stores. At that Stockholder's Meeting, Musk predicted Tesla would have 660 retail stores in the US (one for every half a million people) and literally thousands of stores in China alone.

Tesla seems very confident that they can be competitive in this business. My previous article cited some independent research which backed up these claims so I will not repeat that here. As Musk stated, it is not just the batteries themselves:

"You have the cell cost and then you have to turn the cell into a module. You have all the cooling systems, the control systems, the safety stuff which prevents cell run away, the enclosure, the modem to communicate the data and power electronics."

It is now easy to go on the Tesla website to see the full range, the options, download the app and see the options and cost.

Conclusion

Tesla is confident its constantly evolving new energy storage offering will lower the cost and improve the efficiency of grid services around the world. They are confident they have the right suite of products and that in retail in particular the potential is huge. As Elon Musk stated at the earnings call:

"We are confident that the "Powerwall" is the highest quality product and actually at the lowest cost of anything on the market."

There is little doubt that home energy storage will grow rapidly in the next few years and costs will fall substantially. The future huge market potential seems assured. Tesla's place in it is a matter of conjecture of course.

"Powerwall" and "Powerpack" are just part of a comprehensive suite of energy products. The stock price continues to rise as people start to appreciate this huge non-auto potential. A very competitive product in what appears to be a fast-growing and potentially huge new market should be a driver for further stock price increases.