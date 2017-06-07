Retiring With A 120% Yield On Cost

When we make conservative assumptions about the future Altria still would be a great long term investment.

My most recent investment in Altria (NYSE:MO) has the potential to generate a 120% yield on cost by the time I am in my mid sixties, due to the immense growth one can anticipate when reinvesting dividends over a long period of time. Altria thus is a key holding for my portfolio.

I am a relatively young investor, about four decades away from retirement. Due to the ever growing impact compounding can have on one's investment, starting young to save and invest can be a very valuable decision in the long run. Altria's business model, which has delivered outsized returns and dividend growth over the last decades, should be able to allow for significant dividend growth going forward as well, which, in turn, makes Altria a great long term investment.

MO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

From 1985 to 2005 (before the spin-offs Altria made) the company increased its revenues by 440% and its EPS by 1,300%, which amounts to an annual growth rate of 8.8% and 14.1%, respectively.

MO EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

After the company spun off some of its businesses about ten years ago (i.e. Philip Morris (NYSE:PM)), the company has generated another revenue increase of 4% annually and an EPS growth rate of 9% annually over the last seven years. The growth rate has come down, but is still remarkable when we consider the fact that Altria is active in a declining market -- after all smoking rates have declined for decades:

Per capita consumption has declined to about 25% of the peak level, and yet Altria has been performing very well over the last decades -- the reason is based in the company's business model.

We can look at the company's FY 2016 results to find the reasons for the very strong performance:

Cigarette shipments are declining (down 2.5% in 2016), but that is more than made up by higher prices per cigarette shipped. Since demand for cigarettes is very inelastic -- according to this study demand for cigarettes drops by just 0.25% for every 1% price increase -- Altria can raise the price per pack of cigarettes at a pace that is much higher than the overall rate of inflation. This allowed for a revenue increase of 1.4% in 2016, despite volumes falling continuously. The really good part is that higher prices per package go along with higher margins, as production costs and overall operating expenses do not increase -- they actually decrease, since Altria can close down production facilities that are not needed any more. This allowed for operating income growth of 5.3% for the smokeable products category.

Altria thus is able to turn volume declines into mid single digit operating income growth, but the story does not end there. Adding in an increasing contribution from smokeless products, Altria's wine business, Altria's equity stake in AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) and the impact of a shrinking share count and we get to an earnings per share growth rate of 8.2% in 2016 -- almost exactly as high as the forecasted growth rate for the current year (Altria's management expects an 8.5% increase).

Since the business model should work in the future as well we could expect the high single digit growth rate to continue, but let's be really conservative and lower our expectations:

Cause Impact (annual) Volume declines -2.5% Price increases +4% Sales +1.5%

When we exclude the impact of Altria's other businesses and look at the smokeable products only, we can still assume a revenue growth rate of 1.5%.

Cause Impact (annual) Sales +1.5% Margin increases +3% Net income +4.5% Share count -1% EPS +5.5%

Even in this worst case scenario, where Altria's other ventures are not having any positive impact at all, Altria would be able to generate mid single digit EPS growth, which, as long as Altria keeps its dividend payout ratio around 80%, would mean dividend growth of 5.5% annually as well.

If Altria grows its EPS by 5.5% annually from the $3.03 it earned in 2016, the company earns $25.80 per share in 2056 -- with a payout ratio of 80% this would mean an annual dividend payout of $20.64.

This doesn't get us to a 100% yield on cost yet, but we have forgotten to add in one key factor -- dividend reinvestment.

Let's say someone has bought 100 shares of Altria at $70 in May (at a yield of 3.5%), and let's further assume that this investor reinvests all his dividend proceeds at an average yield of 3.5%:

100 shares, compounding at an average yield of 3.5% for four decades turns into 410 shares of Altria in 2057 -- multiplying that amount with per share dividends of $20.64 gets us to a total payout of $8,500.

Based on an initial investment of $7,000 (100 shares at $70 each) this means a yield on cost of a whopping 120%!

We see that a yield on cost of more than 100% is definitely possible for investors with a very long term horizon, even if Altria performs much worse than over the last decades.

I expect to hold the shares of Altria I own right now and to reinvest dividends along the way for decades -- at least if nothing unforeseen happens.

Making reasonable, even conservative, assumptions, I can expect to generate a 120% yield on cost on my Altria investment by the time I will retire.

That is why dividend growth investing is such a powerful investment method and why reliable dividend growers such as Altria are great long term investments.

