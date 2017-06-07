GM: Wait For A Better Entry Point

We wrote an article not too long ago looking at the attractiveness of General Motors (NYSE:GM) as an investment. While the company does indeed look undervalued as we wrote earlier, investors need to be careful because of the cyclical nature of the car industry. In fact, it appears there is compelling case that the industry may be entering a cyclical downturn. If that is the case it would be prudent for investors to wait as a better entry point may appear.

It's no secret that cars sales are expected to start to fall and that the industry is dealing with an inventory glut. For the past few months, just about every business and industry publication has run pieces on the new and used vehicle supply gut. Heck, you can probably go see it for yourself. Just drive by a few of your local car dealerships and look how full the lots are (that is unless they are storing excess inventory offsite). The big question is have auto manufacturers begun "taking their medicine" and reducing production volumes to meet demand.

To start with, let's look at the situation at new car dealers. Dealership contracts with manufacturers give the manufacturer a lot of leeway to cram unwanted inventory down on dealers. We looked at the inventory situation at the six largest publicly traded auto dealerships: Auto Nation (NYSE:AN), Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG).

We looked at a modified version of days sales in inventory (using 90 day sale figures versus whole year) for new car sales only for all dealerships except Penske. At Penske the figures include both new and used vehicles. We don't see a big change in inventory numbers compared to the past year.

In a way this is not surprising, these are all some of the largest dealership chains and probably the least likely to have unwanted new inventory crammed down on them by manufacturers. We also know that dealerships usually resort to sales and promotions to clear excess inventory off the lot. If they are using promotions to clear inventory, it should show up in compressing gross margins. The table below shows the gross margins for those six dealers for the latest quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

When looking at gross margins see a picture closer to what we expect. Most dealers show the falling gross margins we would expect given the reports of heavy discounting of new vehicles. It's also worth noting that GPI benefited from a $4M foreign currency adjustment (30% of its dealerships are overseas, most in the UK) in its latest quarter which had a positive impact on gross margins. Like the previous table the Penske numbers include both new and used sales so the data is a bit murky. But the trend seems clear, margins are falling.

Turning toward the major US auto manufacturers, we don't see a real sign of inventory build and only Ford shows signs of gross margin compression.

According to Ford's 10-Q the drop in margins was primarily attributed to volume, crucially lower inventory build at dealers.

Summary

When looking at the entire automotive supply chain from manufacturer to dealer it appears that, the manufacturers have yet to feel the full brunt of the downturn. It appears that right now the manufacturers are getting by on moving inventory down to the dealer level where it is being discounted to get it sold. As we reach the limits of what dealers can discount and sell we should start seeing production slowdowns (or inventory build) at the auto manufacturers themselves. It appears we are at the beginning of a down cycle in auto sales and the pain has not yet been fully felt at the top of the food chain. We believe that it's highly likely a better entry point for buying into GM, or any other automaker with significant US operations, will appear over the next few years.

