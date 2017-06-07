Pigs Get Fat, Hogs Get Slaughtered And Bears Win Awards

You know what they say about "pigs getting fat" and "hogs getting slaughtered.".

Meanwhile, the OECD just compared US equities to the dot-com bubble.

Wall Street's biggest bear just won his 14th straight analyst award. If he's right, I'd expect he'll be celebrating number 15 this time next year.

So this morning, SocGen's incorrigible yet exceedingly affable permabear Albert Edwards took a few minutes to have a laugh at the expense of the folks who deride his macro research.

See, there are a lot of people who have enjoyed making fun of Edwards as global equities move inexorably higher.

But when it came time to vote in the Extel Survey of analysts, a whole lot of those folks made it clear what they really think. The 2017 results were released on Wednesday and (surprise, surprise) Albert won in the Global Strategy category.

That would be his 14th consecutive win. That's not just a record for the Global Strategy category, it's a record for any category.

You can chalk that up to "fear sells" or whatever else, but Albert (who, incidentally, is a really nice guy based on my own interactions with him), thinks it's pretty funny. Here's what he said in a Wednesday note:

You have to have a thick skin in this business, especially when our press office forwards our online press cuttings. Some of the reader abuse can get very, very personal. How do they know this stuff about me? The comments surely can'tall be from my former partner! So it is particularly gratifying that clients still seem to highly value our thoughts, especially during these cyclical intermissions in the Ice Age, when equities outperform government bonds.

Getting back to markets, he also reminds you that while "the current QE-inflated, cyclical equity bull market may have gone on way longer than we expected, equities have only just managed to catch back up with global 10y+ government bonds":

(SocGen)

"The secular equity bear market," Edwards says, "will inevitably reassert itself and that performance chasm will open up again."

You can read more excerpts from the note (which goes back over Albert's "Ice Age" thesis) here, but suffice to say this is his conclusion:

The counter-argument to the Ice Age thesis is not just the unusual longevity of the current equity bull market. The key is that equity yields have re-coupled with declining bond yields (see chart below). If this is, as we strongly believe, an aberration and the equity yield reconnects with the red dotted arrow, then investors should be petrified of the next equity bear market.

Yes, you should be "petrified."

And while I'm not entirely sure you can call the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development "petrified," I am sure that the OECD just joined the chorus of folks who think you need to think really, really hard about what it is you're getting into when it comes to US stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Consider these excerpts from the OECD's latest global outlook:

In the United States, S&P500 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, based on expected earnings, now significantly exceed the 30-year average. High growth in expected earnings may exaggerate the expected benefits of possible policy initiatives, including corporate tax cuts. The rise in a widely-used metric of market valuation - the Shiller cyclically-adjusted P/E ratio which discounts recent earnings developments - to its highest level since the dot-com boom is also a worrying development. Equity prices are vulnerable to downward revisions in earnings expectations, a faster-than-expected rise in government bond yields and investor sentiment shifts. A big correction in equity prices could weigh on economic activity via wealth effects and the financial conditions for firms (though such effects appear to have weakened in recent years). Heightened financial market volatility could also spill over to other assets and countries, with negative feedback loops. In the United States, perceived risks of a significant decline in S&P500 equity prices one-month ahead, as measured by the SKEW index, have recently risen to a record high (Figure 1.22).

Now as usual, you're free to completely ignore that, but I think it is entirely fair to say at this point that the multifarious nature of these warnings seems to undercut the notion that cautionary assessments emanate solely from a tight-knit group of people with ulterior motives.

In fact, the opposite seems to be the case.

We've almost undoubtedly reached the point when that old saying about "pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered" applies.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but if this does go horribly awry sometime in the not-so-distant future, there are going to be a whole lot of people asking themselves the following question: "what in the world was I thinking?"

