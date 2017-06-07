Stock Market Performance: Index Funds And Federal Reserve Policy

This has not been due to "efficient markets" as many who support index investing contend but has been due to "adaptive markets" that have adjusted to the Fed's post-recession strategy.

This support has created an investment "environment" that has been very beneficial to investors that placed their money in index funds that have performed better than actively managed funds.

During the economic recovery from the Great Recession, the Federal Reserve has been very vocal in its support of the stock market and its desire to see stock prices increase.

Yesterday, I posted my view that since the end of the Great Recession, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy has been a major factor in the soaring stock market during the current economic recovery and that the Fed's influence on the stock market has changed the environment for investors.

In that post, I argued that former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke wanted to stimulate an increase in stock prices so as to create a wealth effect that would spur on consumer spending and help generate rising economic growth.

The thrust of this policy resulted created an environment for investment that emphasized the strategy of "following the Fed" and "don't fight the Fed" that, as it turned out was extremely successful.

I further argued in the post "'Following the Fed' was a good investment policy during this time period. It can be argued that this is one really good reason why "passive" investment strategies have worked so well in recent years, as opposed to strategies that focus on individual opportunities."

At the time I wrote this article, I was unaware that the economist Burton Malkiel, popularizer of the "random walk" theory of stock market behavior, had an op-ed piece in Tuesday morning's Wall Street Journal. The title of the article is "Index Funds Still Beat 'Active' Portfolio Management."

In the article, Mr. Malkiel presents some of the following information. "During 2016, two-thirds of active managers of large capitalization U. S. stocks underperformed the S&P 500 large-capital index."

This performance also extended to small-cap stocks: "More that 90 percent of active managers underperformed their benchmark indexes over a 15-year period."

Solid proof, in Mr. Malkiel's mind, that indexing far exceeds the results that can be attained by "active" portfolio management.

Mr. Malkiel then goes through the explanation why index investing will outperform active stock picking.

Let me be clear, I am not questioning the results that Mr. Malkiel presents. What I do question is Mr. Malkiel's reliance on the efficient market model of stock market performance. Mr. Malkiel's whole explanation of the random walk theory of stock market behavior is built upon the foundation of the efficient market hypothesis.

The use of the efficient market hypothesis may have been more appropriate at another time, market environments do change, and with the change in market environments, different strategies become more appropriate and more successful.

Andrew Lo presents this explanation in his new book "Adaptive Markets." He argues, for example, that:

"...from the mid-1930s to the mid 2000s, a period of relatively stable financial markets and regulations, the assumptions (of the efficient market hypothesis) offered reasonable approximation of U. S. financial markets."

This quote and those that follow are found on page 254 of Mr. Lo's book. Mr. Lo's theory:

"the Adaptive Markets Hypothesis, however, tells us that long periods of market efficiency and stability are not guaranteed: They depend on the stability of the overall environment. When there are big changes that have significant impact on that environment-including political, economic, social, or cultural shifts-markets are going to reflect those changes."

Mr. Lo goes on:

"In the case of the U. S. stock market, our environment has changed so much in the past two decades that the errors from assuming stationarity and rationality have greatly increased…."

Indeed, things have changed during this time period, and one of those things has been the support the Federal Reserve has given the U.S. stock market. First, in the 1990s, there was the "Greenspan put," named after former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan. Then, there has been the "put" established first under the guidance of Mr. Bernanke and carried on by current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, which included three rounds of quantitative easing but also an explicit effort to err on the side of monetary ease during the period of economic recovery so as not to accidentally deflect the recovery.

This approach to monetary policy is what I tried to exposit in yesterday's post. The changes to the conduct of monetary policy over the past 20 years or so have, in Mr. Lo's terms, had a "significant impact on the environment." Investors have had to change their investment strategies.

The winner in this changed environment has been "index investing" or "passive investing."

Two recent articles provide empirical support for this change in investment strategy. The first by Ben Eisen in the Wall Street Journal where he writes:

"Technology giants may grab all the headlines, but the market rally of 2017 has been spread across a wide range of stocks..." "Gauges of how broad-based the rally has been, known in the technical lingo as breadth, show that stocks are gaining across the board this year. More than 70 percent of the shares in the S&P 500 were trading above their respective 200-day moving averages at Monday's close."

Ben Eisen and Min Zeng followed up this article with another on the same subject dominating the front page of today's Wall Street Journal with the headline in the paper edition reading "Markets Rise in Lockstep".

To me, the evidence that investor attitudes toward Federal Reserve policy was strongly exhibited as the stock indexes rose to new historical highs following the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee two weeks ago when it became apparent to investors that the Fed was going to continue to keep policy accommodative, even through the Fed might raise its policy rate again at the June meeting of the FOMC and will probably begin to cautiously start to reduce the Fed's balance sheet sometime later this year.

This, to me, is the "environment" that investors are now working in, and they are very comfortable with the investing approach that is consistent with a "follow the Fed" mantra. The investors that have taken this approach have done very well over the past seven or eight years as the Fed has underwritten more and more new historical highs.

What we need to be aware of is that this "environment" could change. This is what Mr. Lo has presented us with in his theory of "adaptive markets." A regime continues - until the regime changes. Then, as Mr. Lo argues, the change in regime can bring about a change in the "environment." And, if there is a change in the "environment," a new investment strategy will need to be defined.

