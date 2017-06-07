Natural Gas Production Is Declining In 2017

Current forecasts for normal summer temperatures may keep natural gas storage above the five-year average heading into the winter. However, storage levels should remain below last year's record storage high.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) is reporting that natural gas production has declined in the first quarter of 2017 vs. the first quarter of 2016.

The EIA has recently released the official monthly natural gas production report for March, 2017. The report shows natural gas production declined in the first quarter of 2017 versus the first quarter of 2016. The decline trend was first documented hear last year. Below is a look at the actual data reported by the EIA on natural gas production:

Dry gas production is shown in column 4 above. It shows natural gas production rolled over for good in May of 2016. Production last May was 50 Bcf less than it was in 2015. In the first three months of 2017, natural gas production declined by an average of 2.35 Bcf per day compared to the first quarter of 2016. Remember that February of 2016's data needs to be adjusted to account for the extra day in the Leap Year.

Net imports have also declined significantly in the first quarter of 2017 versus the first quarter of 2016. In fact, according to the EIA, net imports have dropped by 2.38 Bcf per day so far in 2017 versus 2016. This is primarily due to LNG exports out of Louisiana, and also the continuing growth in exports to Mexico. Combined, natural gas supply is down approximately 4 1/2 Bcf per day in 2017 versus 2016.

Unusually warm winter weather in February of 2017 has masked the impact of reduced supply on natural gas storage. The most recent EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report shows natural gas remains 225 Bcf above the five-year average as of May 26, 2017. The need for more supply may not materialize until the weather cooperates with a warm summer, or especially with a cold winter.

Right now the forecast for this summer does not call for above normal warmth in most of the population centers of the country. For example, below is a look at the long-range forecast by AccuWeather for this upcoming summer:

For the two areas of the country with above normal heat forecasted, only the Southeast coast contains a large population. Most of the population in Texas lives in the Eastern half of the State. Should this forecast prove inaccurate and above normal heat make its way into the Midwest and the Northeast, then natural gas storage could fall below the five-year average due to the decline in supply.

The market remains bearish on natural gas prices. But weather is the reason for excess storage at this point, not excess supply. We may have reached the inflection point where weather-normalized natural gas demand is outstripping supply. If so, then it is only a matter of time before natural gas prices rise to encourage an increase in supply.

Investors looking to profit from a potential rise in natural gas future prices could consider doing their own due diligence on large natural gas producers like Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), or Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC). The stock price for these companies could outperform natural gas futures. But the price of oil and their own debt issues may cause them to underperform a natural gas price spike. Investors looking for a direct correlation with natural gas futures prices should consider an ETF.

ETFs To Which Natural Gas Fundamentals Are Relevant:

The United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ)

VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.