Risk Arbitrage Today: Dissecting Rite Aid's Letter

Rite Aid

The Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)-Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) merger continues to drag on. The extended deadline is July 31 and the FTC deadline is July 7. Everything that can be said about this proposed deal has been said. How many stores must be divested? Is Fred's enough of a qualified buyer? Is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) a competitor to Walgreens? Would Fred's run the Rite Aid stores better than Rite Aid? Will Walgreens go to court if the FTC blocks? Will Walgreens win in court if they elect to fight?

Rite Aid sent a letter to its employees on Monday. Is it possible to read deeper into the letter to get a take on the FTC outcome? It seems like many on the street have been trying. You decide:

Dear Rite Aid Team, Today we wanted to provide you with an update regarding our pending merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance and the proposed sale of certain Rite Aid stores to Fred's. The Federal Trade Commission's review of our proposed merger has taken longer than expected, which has had a negative impact on our results. As a management team, we regret that this has created uncertainty and a challenging work environment for all of us at Rite Aid. We greatly appreciate the dedication you've displayed during this time and your tremendous efforts to serve our customers and support our fellow Rite Aid associates. We remain actively engaged in discussions with the FTC to attempt to gain regulatory approval and there can be no guarantee that the merger will be approved. However, we expect a decision sometime soon. At the same time, we also continue to work diligently in reviewing our strategy and making necessary changes to improve our performance. Our Rite Aid team has worked hard over the past few years to develop a robust health and wellness platform that is both strong and unique in the retail drugstore space. We will continue to build from this strong foundation as we also focus on operational efficiency, investing in growth opportunities and delivering a consistently outstanding experience to our customers and patients. We will provide updates regarding the merger as we can. As we near a resolution, we want to again thank you for your outstanding efforts. We have a tremendous team here at Rite Aid, and your patience, professionalism and dedication during this regulatory review period has been exceptional. Thanks for your continued commitment to doing great work and for all you do to make Rite Aid a trusted health and wellness destination in the communities we serve-John Standley, Rite Aid CEO and Ken Martindale, CEO Rite Aid Stores.

Reading between the lines

The letter seems a bit defeatist/defensive. There is a full paragraph devoted to standalone Rite Aid. I note the following words from the letter to or about Rite Aid employees: appreciate, dedication, thank you, tremendous team, outstanding efforts, professionalism, exceptional, commitment, and great work.

BUT

This wasn't Rite Aid managment's first letter of 2017 to employees.

Here's one from January 30. And one from April 25.

The three letters are very similiar. The one notable exception is the line in the current letter about there being no guarantee that the deal will receive FTC approval. No kidding. And the April letter wasn't glass half full or empty concerning FTC approval anyway.

Ultimately, the letters and hundreds of other things will not determine this deal's fate. I have been surprised that this deal wasn't approved months ago. I don't know what the FTC will do but feel that RAD would have a strong chance of winning in court, if it came to that.

RAD data by YCharts

Alere

Alere is in the process of being acquired by Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) for a revised price of $51. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2017.

On Monday Alere (NYSE:ALR) filed its long awaited annual report or 10K. And the news wasn't as bad as it could have been. Alere had conducted an investigation, that consisted of a review of revenue recognition in South Korea and Japan, as well as the review of financial statements and inappropriate conduct in South Korea.

Based on the review, Alere determined that it had incorrectly recorded certain revenue transactions in South Korea. The Review also identified a revenue adjustment related to a transaction in Japan. In addition, Alere made corrections for certain other misstatements.

The misstatements identified in the Review did not impact the total amount of revenue recognized relating to any transaction. However, the misstatements did require adjustments to the period in which certain revenues were recognized so that such revenues are recognized in the period in which title and risk of loss had transferred to the buyer, as required by U.S. GAAP revenue recognition standards and our accounting policy related to revenue recognition-Alere 10K

The deal still needs shareholder and regulatory approval. On Tuesday Alere set July 7 as the date to vote on its revised acquisition. The company still hasn't filed its 1Q-2017 report. Approvals from the FTC from regulatory authorities in Canada and South Korea are needed.

We currently expect to obtain all antitrust and other regulatory approvals that are required for the consummation of the merger-Alere Definitive Proxy Statement

Covisint Corporation

Covisint Corporation (NASDAQ:COVS) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) for approximately $103 million or $2.45 per share in cash.

The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of the year, subject to approval by Covisint's shareholders.

Albany Molecular Research

On Tuesday, Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by The Carlyle Group for $21.75 per share in cash.

Closing of the transaction is subject to the affirmative vote in favor of the transaction by holders of a majority of AMRI's stock and HSR approval. The companies are guiding to a 3Q close.

AMRI data by YCharts

JA Solar

What a difference two years make. In June, 2015 JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) CEO Baofang Jin offered $9.69 per ADS to take the company private. Fast forward two years to this Monday and the CEO sent a revised non-binding proposal letter to the board of directors. How much did he raise the bid by? Not exactly.

CEO Baofang Jin and a company directed by Baofang offered a revised $6.80 per ADS. The special committee of the board formed to consider the original proposal by the buyer group, intends to evaluate this revised proposal.

JASO data by YCharts

Tuesday's Pre-Arbs

Each week, we will highlight a stock or two that have been rumored to be bought. Likely, it will be companies that have been exploring strategic alternatives. We keep a database of these pre-arb deals, with the trick being compartmentalizing which ones will end in deals and which won't. Today, let's look at Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO).

Software company Gigamon is exploring a sale, according to Reuters citing sources. Last month, Elliot Management pushed the software company to explore strategic alternatives and now Reuters says that Gigamon has hired Goldman Sachs as an adviser. Last month, Elliott said they had a 15.3% stake in Gigamon.

Needham & Company raised its price target on Gigamon to $50 while maintaining a Buy rating following reports of Gigamon's review of its strategic options.

GIMO data by YCharts

Follow! If you enjoy merger arbitrage, tender offers, exchange offers, spin-offs, liquidations and odd lots, please consider following me by clicking on the "Follow" button on top of this page.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections. I am not a licensed investment adviser. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD, ALR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.