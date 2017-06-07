Intel should fear AMD.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have had a bitter rivalry for decades now though its intensity had waned in recent years as AMD became dysfunctional, uncompetitive, and nearly insolvent. A chart of CPU market share demonstrates this trend:

However, with AMD's comeback underway, it appears as if we're in the midst of a trend reversal for the company. AMD isn't just back, it is resurgent, and this is very bad news for Intel. Intel is now facing competition from its rival on all fronts: server CPU, low-end desktop CPU, and high-end CPU. Most of this competition from AMD will challenge Intel's core money makers.

I'm not claiming that AMD is a shoo-in to bring market share back to Q1 2006 levels, but the company's current market share is so low that it won't take much of an effort to steal away some of Intel's territory. This effect will become more pronounced if AMD's product offerings, which are almost always cheaper than their Intel counterparts, perform better or even on par with Intel's. And because there are only two sellers in this marketplace, their performances will largely have an inverse relationship: if AMD expands, Intel contracts.

It is not difficult to see which of these two companies is the more vulnerable at the moment; Intel has everything to lose while AMD has everything to gain. But being the underdog does not simply guarantee you victory - what else does AMD have to offer? Fiscal year 2017 appears to have the answer to that question, and it should make Intel fear what's coming.

Desktop CPU Market

In the high-end CPU market, AMD has unveiled Threadripper, which is a 16-core 32-thread processor expected to compete with top offerings from Intel. In response, Intel has announced a new line of desktop CPUs called Core X, which includes an updated i9 processor with 18 cores and 36 threads. While Intel's offering is likely to have better performance, it is expected to sell for close to $2,000.

While we don't know where Threadripper will end up in terms of price, there are rumors that it could retail at or below $1,000, which would make it competitive for the high-end market despite the likely lower performance. Intel is also expected to release a 16 core i9 processor, which would be a more direct competitor with Threadripper, but this will retail for about $1,700 so the price argument still stands.

How performance will shake out between the comparable processors remains to be seen, but there is a massive showdown approaching throughout every price range of the CPU market. Ryzen and Core X will each have iterations at similar cores, and though we don't yet have performance or exact price comparisons, we can expect that this will result in some of the fiercest competition between AMD and Intel in many years.

There is one sure winner here and that is, of course, the consumer! Ending Intel's monopoly on the desktop CPU market will reduce prices for buyers and push innovation on behalf of the sellers. But how will this affect the CPU duopoly?

One probable outcome is that Intel will end up suffering reduced margins and market share regardless of how these chips stack up in terms of performance. AMD will likely undercut Intel at every price level and force the latter to price competitively to retain market share. Even if Intel's chips perform better in every way, price is always a cogent selling point.

How exactly this upcoming battle will shake out for Intel remains to be seen due to uncertainties about performance, price, exact release dates, and other unforeseen developments, but I think it's fairly apparent that whatever happens will have a net negative effect on Intel. Their market share is saturated and extremely vulnerable to a competent competitor.

While Intel is likely to be the loser of this desktop processor war, that does not necessarily mean AMD will be a winner. Price cuts and margin pressures cut both ways and AMD and Intel could both end up suffering, which is a situation that would favor Intel in the long -term due to its more stable financial position. However, despite the uncertainties, it is my opinion that AMD will end up winning out from this situation due almost solely to its current market position.

No, AMD's CPUs are not likely to have significantly better specifications than Intel's, and no, AMD will not usurp Intel's throne in the market any time soon, but the company's massive market share disadvantage puts it in a position with high potential upside. And this is assuming Intel decides to engage in a price war with AMD. There is also the possibility that Intel will decide that it values its margins more than its market share and so will concede market share without a Pyrrhic war.

In the short term, this approach by Intel would likely be neutral for Intel and bullish for AMD - Intel would sacrifice market share to retain cushy margins and AMD would gain market share, grow revenue, and boost margins. But over the long term, yielding market share to AMD to maintain margins would likely be a losing strategy.

What Intel will ultimately decide to do is uncertain, but I think AMD will reap benefits either way while Intel faces a lose-lose situation. On the whole, I view the desktop CPU market as a key point of contention between Intel and AMD, and I expect the upcoming war between Core X and Ryzen to favor AMD due to its "nothing to lose, everything to gain" market position.

Server CPU Market

The second main battlefield where we are likely to see conflict between AMD and Intel is in the server CPU market, which Intel has also dominated for years. Just like in the desktop CPU market, AMD is challenging Intel's dominant market position with its first truly competitive server processor in quite some time: Epyc. Epyc, a 32-core processor, is expected to release on June 20th. AMD CEO Lisa Su is planning a slow production ramp for the CPU and set a general goal to retake 10% of the data center market from Intel.

Is this achievable? Like with desktop CPUs, it is hard to tell how successful AMD will be in competing with Intel's offerings, but one can make the argument that the same logic applies in the server CPU market that applies in the desktop CPU market - Intel has everything to lose while AMD has everything to gain.

While that argument holds true, I think there's more at play in the server processor market. One notable difference between AMD's Epyc and Intel's server chips is AMD's approach to single-socket servers and the advantages they have over some dual-socket server machines like most Xeon E5 servers from Intel. AMD will offer single-socket and dual-socket Epyc servers to compete with Intel's lower-performing and higher-performing servers respectively, which will allow it to compete based on cost and efficiency on the lower end and on cost and overall performance at the higher end.

In general, AMD's Epyc seems like it will outperform Intel's current server offerings, but we will have to await Intel's response before we know how long such a performance advantage will last.

Another important point not strictly related to Epyc's performance is that AMD's GPU business and technology allows it an inherent advantage over Intel in the server space. Graphics cards are necessary for server applications like virtualized desktops, supercomputing, and general cloud processing which are areas where AMD will have a significant competitive advantage over Intel. AMD could offer integrated solutions to customers with little competition.

Beyond these two advantages, AMD of course has the advantage of room to grow. The company's server offerings have been subpar for years and it stands to reason that it won't lose the market share it already held with those subpar products. That leaves only one direction: up. AMD's attractive pricing for its products and comparable performance to Intel's offerings will likely allow it to gain market share at the expense of Intel.

Investor Takeaway

As I think has been fairly evident throughout this article, I find AMD a much more attractive play right now than Intel. At best, Intel will retain its current market share with a hit to margins, and at worst the company could find itself in a full-fledged price war with AMD with no noticeable performance advantages product-wise. That's a nightmare scenario for Intel investors.

For AMD, I think at worst, we could see market share gains come at the expense of reduced profit margins, which will hurt the company's share price and narrative, and at best, we could see AMD gain market share while maintaining profit margins with superior product offerings.

I think the most likely scenario is that Intel will suffer hits to its margins due to competition from AMD, which will lead to a stagnating share price, and that AMD will see market share gains in both the desktop CPU and server CPU markets, which will boost its stock price higher. We are on the verge of a new war for the CPU market, and it's shaping up to favor the little guy.

And it's not just competition from AMD in the CPU markets that is threatening Intel's future - it's the shift of processing duties from CPUs to GPUs. Very few calculations nowadays are actually done by the CPU because GPUs are much more powerful processors and are relatively cheap compared to the capabilities they have relative to the CPU. The latter has been reduced to the role of conductor while the GPUs are the trains that do the actual work, which will bring down the price, relevancy, and usefulness of CPUs moving forward.

It's for this reason that Intel has to worry about AMD on two fronts: direct CPU competition and indirect GPU competition. In my opinion, it's apparent that Intel has a weak positioning right now considering the trends of computer processing. Long term, the GPU is set to usurp the processing throne, which of course benefits AMD (and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)) over Intel.

Considering the upcoming competition from AMD directly opposite Intel's CPU offerings and the shift towards GPUs and away from CPUs long term, I find it a tough sell that Intel stock is worth buying right now. On the other hand, AMD looks poised to regain market share through its competition with Intel in the CPU markets, and will benefit from the shifting popularity to GPUs from CPUs for things like cloud computing, machine learning, AI, and a multitude of other rising markets.

Intel should fear AMD.

