BlackBerry Is A Buy: Regardless Of Infotainment

In my first ever article on BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY), I concluded that QNX did not need infotainment applications to be at the centre of the intelligent vehicle revolution. This upset both longs and shorts who follow BlackBerry. While QNX is not the only valuable asset BlackBerry has, it is the jewel in the software crown. So that begs two questions: Firstly, is it inevitable QNX will lose the infotainment battle? Secondly, what does the future look like if it does? In short, regardless of BlackBerry losing infotainment customers, future growth avenues look significantly stronger than anything previously seen for QNX.

A short background on QNX

If you'd like a more in depth dive into BlackBerry as an entity, I'd encourage you to read my previous article on the name, "BlackBerry is Firing On All Cylinders". QNX could be summarized as BlackBerry's secure OS. It was acquired from Harman International (OTC:SSNLF) in 2010 and was previously deployed as PlayBook OS and BB10 for mobile. With BlackBerry exiting the phone OS game you'd think the OS' prospects would be bleak. Far from it. QNX is a market leader in IoT applications for modern vehicles.

In Vehicle Infotainment

QNX has been the de facto OS for car infotainment systems since they were popularized. Why? Because it works. It's reliable and relatively lightweight. Operating systems running in cars must meet strict standards, and BlackBerry is currently far and away the market leader, with QNX software powering over 60 million cars. Recently, Toyota (OTCPK:TOYOF) decided to part ways with BlackBerry in favour of AGL (Automotive Grade Linux). QNX will have a difficult time facing this for a couple reasons. Firstly, AGL is open source and free. BlackBerry merely offers an OS for a licensing fee. It's very similar when comparing Windows and Linux on the PC. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a one time fee to capture revenues, while Linux is open source, free and created by a consortium (it's more complex than that, but is irrelevant to the discussion at hand).

What're the outcomes for QNX in infotainment? There are a couple of scenarios. Let's call "A" the long scenario, and "B" the short.

A: Car companies remain with QNX. The system is tried and true and costs a paltry $3-$5 per licence. Savings by switching to the open-source albeit untested AGL aren't worth the risk. Even if AGL competes, its development time will give BlackBerry precious time to build a moat.

B: QNX is dead in the water. The allure of an open source ecosystem with dozens of partners makes an impossible foe for QNX.

Now I have no special insight into this (frankly nor does any other author), but I find it unlikely QNX wins this battle… Really unlikely. Something I've learned when following software for the past decades is that when the Linux foundation makes a move, people listen. I'd actually agree with the shorter's notion that QNX (in regards to infotainment), is to AGL/Android Auto as BB7 is to IOS. So for the rest of the article let's assume scenario B is what unfolds.

But, Security

QNX is by no means dead without infotainment, no shorts would even argue that. The question comes down to what revenues will BlackBerry derive without their current bread and butter. Infotainment is where it is the least competitive. What differentiates BlackBerry and by extension, QNX? Its security. Infotainment systems are not mission critical to a vehicle's function. Should the system crash and or be hacked, it is not life threatening. Android Auto and AGL are not ISO 26262 compliant and at this point cannot even compete with BlackBerry in safety critical systems. Systems such as echo cancellation, assisted and autonomous drive, etc.

So what do revenues look like without infotainment? BlackBerry doesn't break down revenues the way I'd like to see (I've emailed IR about this and will update the article if and when I hear back), but let's make some safe assumptions. BlackBerry is not particularly interested in milking licence fees, they'd rather pursue an offering that provides monthly recurring revenues. To quote CEO John Chen:

And if you stack these modules together, the ARPU should be 4, 5 times of that number. Now of course, now you have to do discount it, and you've got the volume wise it and then the new product that's got coming out. So, I mean it's just a normal type of business where you continue to enhance the offering, and each of the offering is a module, and you get royalty on that and then - and one of the thing that I think is exciting for us is not that we're done there, by the way. I just want to make sure that everybody understands. When I talk about a portal, a vehicle portal management, it's kind of the next things that we're focusing on is to generally recurring monthly revenue and all from these kind of the world of connected cars and the need to have enhanced security or constant monitoring of security and anti-hacking and malware. So, all the stuff that I talk about, all have a common theme in how we grow our business and our revenue. So rather than getting a set amount of dollars per car when we roll it out the manufacturing line, we want that too. We want that, and we want a higher ARPU of that, and we want a service component of that on a monthly basis.

So let's be very conservative in our calculations. (3 licences per car)*($2.50/licence) =$7.50 per car. So we're on the low end of the number of modules (I'm assuming John counts infotainment as a module, I don't) and actually went below what BlackBerry sells licences for, and we've doubled revenue per vehicle versus what they earn now.

This is peanuts, literally immaterial compared to what revenues could be derived from monthly revenues in relation to vehicle anti-hacking software. BlackBerry is currently testing with Jaguar Land-Rover a system that, when launched, is targeting $10 a month. I think it is far too early to gauge if this system will have wide ranging appeal, but BlackBerry makes about $150 million on QNX licensing a year right now. BlackBerry would need 1.25 million vehicles running it's anti hacking software to generate what it does now. BlackBerry's current QNX powered vehicle fleet is well above 60 million… It's not hard to see how real time security revenues paired with safety critical system licences could multiply QNX revenues in the coming years.

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Paulo Santos has essentially yielded QNX is more secure than AGL and Android Auto, yet considers it irrelevant.

Here, some will say "but security." That's a non-starter. It's a certainty whatever security standard is deemed necessary by automakers will be in place to their satisfaction - for all relevant alternatives (QNX, Android Automotive, AGL, Linux). That doesn't mean ultimately one system cannot prove itself to be superior to others in terms of security - it just means that it won't be an impediment to the adoption of any of those systems. It's a bit like Android vs iOS. iOS as implemented in the iPhone is more secure. That, though, wasn't an impediment to Android taking an estimated 85% of the world's smartphone market. Neither will it be with cars.

This is wrong. To somehow equate the possibility of a hack that locks you out of your email to one that can kill you… those are two very different things. Security IS the reason QNX is currently a market leader in vehicles… I also reject the notion that Android is inherently less secure than IOS (as I type on my KeyOne). As with any open source OS: execution is key. This discussion doesn't matter much anyways; Android Auto and AGL can't compete regardless of whether or not people "care" about safety. They don't have certification.

I frankly do not understand the pessimism in regards to QNX. A space in which QNX has owned for a decade is facing competition, this is no surprise. Where investors should be look is where BlackBerry already is focusing. BlackBerry is investing hundreds of millions into it's AVIC (Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Centre) and, as I discussed previously, it may very well receive government subsidy. Ignoring any other BlackBerry initiative, QNX alone makes the stock an interesting investment. You get a phenomenal balance sheet and an autonomous drive ready OS that competes with those from the likes of Google, Apple, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a company with a market cap of $5 billion.

