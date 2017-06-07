Facebook Deals IBM Cloud A Blow

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) are losing ground on Wednesday after it was reported that social media giant Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is moving its WhatsApp messaging service off IBM's public cloud service. With Big Blue already lagging behind other tech giants in the cloud race, shareholders will not be happy with the latest news.

Everyone knows that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is currently the leader in the cloud with its Amazon Web Services, with names like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM, and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a heated race for second place. Earlier this year, Synergy research published the following image showing a comparison of cloud market share and growth rates. While IBM was above the average growth rate in the market, it did trail a number of peers.

(Synergy Research's report discussed in my article on Amazon's path to $1,000 a share; a key level that has recently been topped.)

While IBM has continued to report quarter after quarter of overall revenue declines, its cloud business has been the one bright spot investors have looked at. In the company's first quarter report, cloud as a service revenues showed strong growth, part of IBM's overall cloud progress detailed below:

First-quarter cloud revenues increased 33 percent (up 35 percent adjusting for currency) to $3.5 billion. Cloud revenue over the last 12 months was $14.6 billion. The annual exit run rate for cloud as-a-service revenue increased to $8.6 billion from $5.4 billion in the first quarter of 2016.

WhatsApp was considered a top five client for IBM, and this is definitely a high profile customer loss. While the true financial impact is yet to be determined, as the move isn't expected to officially happen until later this year, it definitely will take a chunk out of IBM's cloud growth story. This is definitely a positive for Facebook as it continues to move more technology in house, and you can see in the chart below how IBM shareholders have responded to the recent news, losing almost $2 from the day's high. IBM shares are getting close to a 4.00% annual dividend yield again, which would be just a few dollars away from its 52-week low.

