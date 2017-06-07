Santander Buys Solid SME Franchise With Nearly EUR40bn Of Bad Loans

On 7 June, Santander (NYSE:SAN) announced that it had acquired Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESF) (OTCPK:BPESY) in an overnight auction for the symbolic price of EUR1. As a part of the deal, Santander plans a EUR7bn rights issue.

For starters, Banco Popular is the sixth-largest banking group in Spain. The bank was hit hard by the 2008 financial crisis and since that it has been struggling to recover from those heavy losses. Despite a 2016 capital raise, Popular's CET1 capital ratio came in at just 7.3% in 1Q17, one of the lowest CET1 ratios among European banks.

Popular has lost more than 50% of its market value since the beginning of June due to liquidity fears and capital concerns. The share price collapse triggered deposit outflows, which made the bank's liquidity situation even worse.

Source: Bloomberg

As a result, on 6 June, the European Central Bank (ECB) issued a statement, in which the regulator said that Popular 'was failing or likely to fail':

The European Central Bank(ECB) determined that Banco Popular Español S.A. was failing or likely to fail in accordance with Article 18 (1) of the Single Resolution Mechanism Regulation. The significant deterioration of the liquidity situation of the bank in recent days led to a determination that the entity would have, in the near future, been unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fell due.

Following the ECB's decision, the Single Resolution Board organized an auction, in which Santander was selected as the successful bidder.

Popular: Solid SME franchise with EUR40bn of NPAs

It is worth noting that the deal looks good on paper. Popular has a very strong position in the Spanish SME (Small&Medium Enterprises) segment. In fact, its SME franchise has been long viewed as the best in the country. Growing its market share in SME is one of the key priorities for Santander, and, as such, the deal fits perfectly into its long-term strategy. In addition, according to Santander's press-release:

The acquisition is expected to generate a return on investment of 13-14% in 2020, and an increase in Earnings Per Share (EPS) in 2019. The combined business will benefit from increased profitability with strong potential for further revenue growth. The expected cost synergies of close to €500 million per year from 2020 will lead to efficiency ratios that are among the best in both Spain and Portugal.

Source: Company data

With that being said, Popular is a sizeable acquisition for Santander to digest and, as such, there will be execution risks. Make no mistake about it, the integration of two large banks will not be a smooth one. More importantly, the elephant in the room remains the balance sheet with nearly EUR40bn of non-performing assets. Given that the deal was completed in such a short period of time, we assume Santander still needs to do a proper due diligence process on Popular. Importantly, these non-performing assets are largely illiquid, and therefore it will be difficult to determine their fair value.

To summarize, Popular's non-performing assets and their real market value are crucial to the final evaluation of the deal.

Little protection against potential headwinds

Although Santander's capital position remains weak compared to its European peers, the bank is well on track to meet a CET1 target of above 11% given its solid organic capital generation of c40bps per annum. In addition, the company's fully-loaded 2019 CET1 SREP requirement has been recently reduced to 9.5% (excluding Pillar 2 Guidance) from 10.5%. Having said that, the acquisition of Popular will deteriorate a risk profile of Santander's balance sheet, and, in our view, SAN's capital position is offering little protection against potential headwinds associated with Popular's non-performing assets. Moreover, stricter regulation requirements still represent a significant tail risk for company's investment case.

Positive for the rest of the sector

The deal was the first major test for the Single Resolution Board, the European Union's new bank rescue agency. We believe the agency passed this test and this should reassure investors of the EU's ability to act swiftly and decisively.

Bottom line

The deal fits perfectly into Santander's long-term strategy. However, it is a sizeable acquisition for Santander to digest and, as such, there will be execution risks. More importantly, the transaction is likely to result in a material deterioration of the bank's risk-profile, given that Popular still has nearly EUR40bn of non-performing assets.

