Snap: This Is Not An Investment, It Is A Speculation

Investment Thesis

With so much chat about Snap (NYSE:SNAP), I was eager to research further. I summarize my findings in this article.

This article has the following layout: business overview, interpretation of its financials, valuation, and lastly, I will point out some investment risks.

Business Overview

Snap is a camera company. Its mission statement is that it believes that reinventing the camera represents an opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate.

Its 2017 Q1 results were impressive. Its revenue grew at 286% YoY, which is remarkable. The company was able to increase its Average Revenue Per User, or ARPU from $0.32 to $0.90 as of 2017 Q1. This brings up two key points. Firstly, that there is demand for its product, very strong demand indeed. Secondly, that the company has pricing power. These are similar on the surface but are actually quite different.

Allow me to explain via a brief example. I have a need for a Cloud but I would not pay Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for Google Drive. I would just use one of its competitors for free. Snap, on the other hand was able to increase its ARPU by nearly three times. Which is extraordinary.

Hockey stick graphs

Source: 2017 Q1; 10q

On a superficial analysis of Snap, many shareholders highlight how Snap's ARPU is increasing year over year, which I will concede to be true. But these wonderful hockey stick graphs fail to address the slightly more pertinent information in the table below.

Source: Snap 10-Q

In 2017 Q1, Snap had huge losses of $2.2B. This was primarily because of its stock-based compensation. This amounted to $1.1B and this amount should moderate going forward. Nevertheless, a more significant concern to this author is its recurring expense coming from how it sources its revenue. As it currently stands, its payments to third party partners for hosting its products add up to more than its revenue brings in. Cost of revenue was $163m versus actual revenue which was $150m. So far, I struggle to see a viable economic business model in this IPO.

IPOs

Source: Cityfalcon.com; Yahoo! Finance

I got the figure above from a very interesting article which puts recent IPOs in perspective (I highly recommend the article to readers). It highlights that recent tech IPOs are cheaper in the 6 months post-IPO. Incredible. (Alphabet was the exception).

Additionally, another source that comments on IPO investment failures, backed by statistics, that I recommend to shareholders is the book by renowned value investor, David Dreman, 1998 edition of Contrarian Investment Strategies.

Valuation Relative

Source: morningstar.com

As a value investor, I like to see how a stock trades on a P/Sales ratio relative to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) as a starting point of what my capital could purchase elsewhere. Snap trades at 46 times compared with the S&P 500 which trades at 2 times. This tells me that a lot of optimism is already priced in to Snap. It could double its P/S ratio to 100 times or its revenue could continue to grow at 40% a year for the next several years, which I personally would not wish to bet on either event happening.

DCF Valuation

Obviously, since Snapchat has never generated cash flows, it becomes impossible to forecast future cash flows that Snapchat might eventually generate. From an academic point of view, one can use different financial models to forecast its future FCF, but I personally find these to be unrealistic since the company does not have a track record of generating cash and any assumptions about its future cash flow capabilities are guesswork, at the moment.

Investment Risks

My concern here primarily relates to competitors. How long until another, as of yet unknown company is able to source enough capital to become a serious threat to Snapchat. Or will Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which targets some of the similar markets really quit in its attempts to create a competing app to Snap's? Facebook, after all, does not lack the financial resources to encroach on Snap's market. In the event that a competitor was able to displace some of Snap's current demand, its pricing power would immediately weaken and with it its potential cash flow generation capabilities.

Furthermore, currently Snapchat has very strong market share. However, millennials which the company targets are renown for being fickle. Snapchat to a large extent works off a network effect, whereby more users bring in more users. However, if the company's app loses its appeal, it would stand to lose its market share, and it could also see its revenue growth slowdown (or even fall) and with it its share price.

Conclusion

My expertise lies in valuing cash-generating companies and not speculating on wonderful stories. So I cannot see why anyone would want to pay $23B for a company with no history of generating any cash and huge losses. My hope in writing this article is to add some perspective so that its shareholders might read about a different and objective review of what they own. There are many different ways to invest in the stock market. In this article, I have attempted to highlight the way I think about investing, with some small hope that it will, at least momentarily, make readers think about probably for about 10 seconds.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.