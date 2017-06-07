Buy This Safe, Market-Beating 6.9% Dividend Yield

Thesis

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) is an excellent choice for investors looking for exposure in the oil markets. Many investors are rightfully concerned regarding the safety of the dividends. The company is part of the beaten down oil industry. And while things were looking optimistic when OPEC reached a production cut deal in November, fear has returned as inventories have not drawn down as much as analysts and investors would like. Consequently, oil is trading at around $50 a barrel and analyst are not anticipating more than $60 a barrel in 2018. The question here is: when would the dividend be in danger?

Introduction

RDS.A is one of the few companies that is resilient enough to whether the storm. This is in large part due to management's perspective. Management is not only concerned with "surviving the oil glut". It is also focused on transforming the company. Don't take my word for it:

"2016 was a transition year and 2017 is the year in which we will follow through on the delivery. This is not just about managing the down cycle, this is about transforming Shell through the reshaping of the portfolio and a structural change in our culture and ways of working. We want Shell to be more competitive and resilient through the cycle."

$50 per barrel is safe

Now, it would appear that the company is producing enough free cash flow to pay its dividends. The company earned $5.2 billion in 1Q17 and paid $2.7 billion in dividends, leaving $2.5 billion for discretionary spending like debt reduction or capex. The story going forward is a bit different. The company's 2016 capex was $21.1 billion, while the company is expecting capex to be a whopping $25 billion this year. Now, keep in mind that this is all part of the strategy:

"Following the successful integration of BG, we are pushing ahead to transform Shell rapidly at all layers through a consistent and disciplined execution of our strategy. This includes investing some $25 billion this year in the delivery of new projects."

Strategy or not, it does have consequences for the company's dividend. The company is spending a big portion of its discretionary free cash flow on additional projects. The added $4.9 billion in capex will reduce the annual discretionary free cash flow from $10 billion to $5.1 billion. This is making some investors nervous especially considering the increased volatility we have seen lately in the oil markets.

So when should investors really be nervous?

Most oil investors will remember 1Q16 as one of the most perilous oil quarter in recent memory because oil dropped below $30 a barrel. When we look at RDS.A's free cash flow in that quarter, we see that the company had a negative free cash flow of $4.7 billion. This was before paying $2.3 billion in dividends. In other words, the company lost $7 billion in a quarter due to its operational results and dividend policy. Let's presume that this is a worst case scenario. Could the company still pay its dividend if this happened for a full year instead of just one quarter? In other words, does the company has $24 billion to burn? And, if not, can it raise the deficit?

Of course, the first place to start is the cash balance. The company had $19.6 billion in cash in the first quarter of 2017. Just because the company has a cash pile of $19 billion does not mean it can just spend it all. There are financial realities that we need to consider, like working capital for example. The company has $15 billion in excess of working capital. In other words, they could burn through $15 billion and still be able to finance its operations. Although, this is a very dangerous game to play as you are essentially relying on timing of sales, payables and inventory with little room for mistakes. But, we're theorizing about a doomsday scenario here and assuming that Shell will maintain its dividend. This means that the company could allocate $13 billion of its cash balance in order to help cover its operational expenses plus dividend. The company would still have $2 billion in excess of working capital so this situation wouldn't be all that dangerous. Obviously, we're not there yet as we are still about $14 billion short of our dooms day number.

The next possibility is the selling of assets.



Source: company presentation

This will generate another $12.45 to $13.25 billion for the company. Of course, we have to consider that this will also reduce the company's earnings potential. If we assume that the assets are valued at 1.5x sales and that these assets produce a free cash flow yield of 7% of revenues, we can estimate an additional annual free cash flow loss of $580 million to $618 million. This brings the total net cash proceeds to $11.87 to $12.63 billion. And if we subtract that from $11 billion, we are left with a small excess of $870 million to $263 million in cash. Clearly, should it ever come down to it, the company would be able to survive a doomsday scenario and still pay its dividends.

Conclusion

Shell could survive a doomsday. Luckily, an oil price of $30 a barrel for a whole year does not seem to be realistic at all. Therefore, Shell's dividends can be concerned safe. This can't be said about many 6.9% dividend yield stocks.

