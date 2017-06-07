Xtep: 5.5% Dividend Yield While It Continues Its Transition

However, we think that it ignores multiple tailwinds (growth in running sector, improving inventory management and gross margins, e-commerce growth) that Xtep would benefit from after FY17.

We argue that Xtep's share price largely prices in the negatives of its FY16 results and also potential risk of further impairment.

Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1368) and also traded over the US OTC markets (OTCPK:XTEPY), Xtep International Holdings is a leading professional sports brand in China which focuses on the running segment. The firm is primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, sales and marketing, and brand management of sports footwear, apparel, and accessories. Distribution of its products is primarily undertaken by its 40 exclusive distributors, which covers 6,800 stores across 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China.

Xtep's share price has fallen c.28% since June 2016 and is currently trading near its 52-week low price (HK$2.75). The failure of Xtep to meet the market's revenues and net income expectations for FY16 had led to numerous brokers cutting their estimates, and that sent its share price spiraling downwards by c.21% in just three months.

At its current share price, Xtep trades at 9.3x FY17E PE, significantly lower than Li Ning (OTCPK:LNNGF) (24.3x) and Anta (OTC:ANPDF) (21.1x). We believe that its share price has largely priced in the negatives of its FY16 performance but fails to incorporate multiple tailwinds, which the company could benefit from in the next few years. We also flag that FY16 net income fell c.15% YoY primarily due to a CNY222m impairment as part of the ongoing restructuring of its kids products division as part of Xtep's push to become a professional sports brand.

Highlight A: We believe that the running industry will continue to enjoy strong growth in China

The Chinese population's interest in running has experienced a strong growth in the last few years, and we believe that it could accelerate further. The number of participants in marathons and related events in China grew by 67% and 87% YoY in 2015 and 2016, respectively, significantly higher than 31% CAGR from 2011 to 2014. In addition, the interest is not restricted to a particular geography, with events covering 133 cities across 30 provinces, districts, and municipalities.

Despite this, we estimate that only 0.2% of the population is event participants, significantly lower than the 0.5% in the US. In addition, only 328 marathons were held in China in 2016, only c.58% of the 570 marathons held in the US, notwithstanding the fact that the Chinese population is c.3x of the US population. We believe that this indicates the strong growth potential of the running sub-segment in China.

Going forward, we believe that the growth in the running segment will accelerate further. Firstly, the improving economic well-being of the Chinese population has led them to recognize the importance of their physical health and well-being, an area where sports could contribute significantly. In addition, Chinese are increasingly running to let off the stress of their jobs.

Secondly, running usually complements other sports as it strengthens the heart and lungs, thereby improving the body's utilization of oxygen. Therefore, we expect the sector to benefit from both the growing interest in the sport itself (i.e. running) as well as other fast growing sports (e.g. soccer) in China. A survey conducted by Nielsen showed that running is the #1 choice for sports enthusiasts, with 70% of its respondents prefer running to badminton, the old sports staple in China.

Thirdly, the Chinese government plans to select two amateur marathon runners to attend the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Interestingly, in the Qingyuan marathon, the #1 finisher commented that he doesn't like running but nevertheless decided to participate in the event as he likes to compete. We believe that the government's decision could spur the growth of a group of competitive amateurs, who views running as an avenue where they could display their competitive streak.

Highlight B: Xtep has positioned itself well to benefit from the strong growing interest in running in China

Recognizing the rapid growth of the running industry, Xtep began to reposition itself as a professional sports brand with functional products (focusing on running) from a fashion sportswear brand previously. In line with its repositioning efforts, Xtep has taken multiple initiatives.

Xtep has intensified its sponsorship of running events in China, evident from the accelerating increase in number of marathons sponsored. Xtep sponsored 24 marathons in 2016, a 41% YoY increase (highest growth in the past five years). This includes international events such as Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon as well as regional/local events such as Wuhan Marathon and Kunming Marathon. In addition, it also sponsored/organized a series of running events such as the Xtep Happy 10k and Illumi Run. We appreciate such an initiative as it allows Xtep to directly reach out to its core target market, which would support its positioning as a professional running brand. Considering the strong growth momentum of running in China, we believe that Xtep would eventually be able to reach out a wider group of runners in the next two years as more runners signed up for its running events.

Complementing its running events sponsorship is the Xtep running club, which has seen its members' growth accelerate in the past few years as well. Via Xtep running club, the company has been able to leverage on social media influencers to reach out to the runner community. Xtep's runner club members are frequent runners, and many participate in multiple full marathons annually. The active involvement of these runners in the sport has boosted their sphere of influence in the running community, and they have legions of followers on WeChat and Weibo, amongst the largest social media platforms in China. More importantly for Xtep, these runners share their product experiences with their followers and also provide feedback on Xtep's products prior to their launch. Via this group of influencers, Xtep is able to further entrench itself within the running community, thereby growing its brand equity.

Lastly, Xtep sponsors sports celebrities who are aligned with its focus on the running industry. The company has continued its sponsorship with Xie Zhenye (part of China's 4x100 Olympic relay team in 2016) and Chen Ding (first Chinese gold medalist of the 20km race walk event at the 2012 Olympic). Besides sportsmen sponsorship, Xtep also sponsors multiple television programs in China which incorporate sports and athleticism. The above allows Xtep to reach out to a wider group of national audience via events that could potentially spark their interest in running.

We believe that Xtep's initiatives are slowly bearing fruit, as growth in footwear sales accelerated in FY16 to 8% YoY. Gross margins have also improved. Going forward, we think that growth in footwear sales could further accelerate as Xtep starts to reap the harvest of its investments in the running sector for the past two years.

Highlight C: Ongoing improvements in retail channel management to sustain/improve gross margins in the future

Xtep has streamlined its distribution channels in order to enable the firm to improve its response time to changes in market conditions and consumers' preference.

In addition to cutting down the tiers of distributors, Xtep sets detailed inventory control and product pricing (which is based on real-time data gathered through its in-house resource planning system) guidelines. The system covers >90% of stores and feeds data to allow retail staff to monitor and swiftly react to changes that could improve sales efficiency (e.g. stocking up on a particular product type in view of an upcoming event that could trigger demand).

The above standardizes the Xtep's retail channel outlets and allows for a more consistent branding across the 31 provinces. In addition, it allows Xtep's retailers and distributors to react to the rapidly changing consumers' demands faster via the usage of the resource planning system as well as the flatter distribution channels. This has improved channel inventory management, which serves to improve gross margins as less out-of-season discounts have to be offered. Inventory days have fallen 71 days in FY14 to 51 days in FY16, while blended gross margins have also improved from 40.7% to 43.2% during the same period. We believe that Xtep will be able to sustain its inventory days level and consequently should contribute to supporting its increased gross margins levels.

Highlight D: E-commerce remains a fast growing channel for Xtep

While e-commerce allows the Chinese consumer to buy foreign brands sportswear at attractive prices, Xtep's products remain competitively priced. It continues to be among the top selling sports footwear brands on both Tmall (owned by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)) and JD (NASDAQ:JD). We view that Xtep's competitive pricing, coupled with its brand awareness exercises, allows it to reach out to the wider Chinese market (including tier-3 and tier-4 cities) rather than the tier-1 and tier-2 cities, which foreign brands usually focus on with their premium pricing. We also do not think that the threat from e-commerce-only sports brands will be significant as Xtep continues to enjoy strong brand equity as a result of its large investments in event sponsorships. Hence, we believe that Xtep will continue to benefit from the growth of the e-commerce market in China.

In 2016, Xtep launched O2O (i.e. the inventory sharing with its distributors), allowing its distributors to utilize the online platform as another sales channel for products they have ordered for offline sales. While this may raise concerns of sales cannibalization, we believe that the concern could be unwarranted. Xtep's distributors would sell its products online even without the formal launch of this program. From our checks on Taobao, it shows that there are >100 online vendors available selling Xtep's products. When we sorted the results based on sales volumes as well as pricing, Xtep's online shop did not feature near the top of the search results. Faced with the significant number of vendors, online consumers may potentially just buy from the well-rated vendors which appear near the top of their filtered search results.

In fact, we believe that the launch of O2O allows distributors to leverage on the e-commerce platform to sell their offline inventory. It also allows Xtep to work with its distributors better for inventory management and pricing. In effect, the distributors' online presence serves as an extension to Xtep's e-commerce operations. This allows for Xtep's products to be sold in a shorter period of time and thus lowers the risk that the company has to sell its out-of-season products at discounted prices. The results of this initiative have been evident, as it partially contributes to the fall in inventory days. Going forward, we believe that e-commerce will support Xtep's revenue growth and its O2O initiatives could improve gross margins via lowering the frequency of out-of-season discounts.

Highlight E: We find Xtep's valuation attractive, considering its exposure to the fast-growing running sub-segment in China as well as its strong FCF generation ability

Xtep trades at 9.3x FY17E PE, significantly lower than Li Ning (24.3x) and Anta (21.1x). Furthermore, FY16 net cash position accounts for c.49% of its market capitalization. If we strip out the net cash position, FY17E PE stands at only c.5x. We believe that this underprices Xtep's middle-term growth prospects as it continues to benefit from the popularity of running in China.

In addition, Xtep continues to reward its shareholders with a 5.5% dividend yield even as it continues its restructuring plans in the meanwhile. We also note that dividend payments have been supported by its positive FCFFs, and it has also reduced its borrowings by CNY337m in the last two years. Hence, we are optimistic of the sustainability of its dividends.

Select Risks

Risk A: Slowdown in the Chinese running sector

Considering the significant importance of the Chinese running sector to Xtep's revenue growth, any slowdown in growth will hurt revenues outlooks and will also likely trigger a further slide in Xtep's share price. However, we think that the risk is mitigated by the increasing organization of running events (expected to be >400 in 2017E). The extensive marketing should continue to support the growing interest in the sport. Furthermore, the running will benefit from the strong support from the Chinese government, who has identified sports to be a key developmental area. In view of the above, we believe that the growth could be sustained in 2017.

Risk B: Further impairment as a result of the restructuring

As discussed above, Xtep suffered a CNY222m impairment loss due to the restructuring of its kids division. We acknowledge that there is a risk of further impairments, but we argue that this has largely been priced in, considering Xtep's 9.5x FY17E PE (c.5x if we exclude cash holdings).

Risk C: Intensification of competition

An intensification of competition from peers Anta and Li Ning would affect Xtep growth outlook. However, we believe that the rapid growth of the Chinese sports industry (in running and other sports) will allow these major players to enjoy healthy revenue growth and minimizes the need for them to engage in destructive competition such as significant discounts. We also note that inventory management has been improving across all 3 players, which mitigates the risks of price competition.

Conclusion

We believe that Xtep's current valuation has largely priced in the negatives of its FY16 performance as well as fears of further impairment losses due to the current restructuring. However, as discussed above, we see tailwinds (on both the revenue and margins front) which will benefit Xtep in the next two years. Meanwhile, we remain contented as Xtep continues to reward its shareholders with a 5.5% dividend yield whilst it improves its operations fundamentally to position itself for the middle-term future.

We also think that there is healthy upside in Xtep's share price once it gets re-rated. Assuming an FY17E PE of 11.3x (a hefty 50% discount to the average FY17E PE of Anta and Li Ning, which is 22.7x) and an FY17E EPS of HK$0.31 (consensus FY17E EPS estimate), we obtain a share price of HK$3.52, c.22% higher than its current share price.

Accordingly, we believe that Xtep warrants a further look by investors who are keen to benefit from the growth in the Chinese running industry.

