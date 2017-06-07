How A 4.3% Unemployment Rate Masks A Darker Reality

Will the Fed raise rates next week? I still say "No."

If Fed pulls apart the jobs report the same way, it clearly knows the health of the jobs market is not what it appears to be.

Thus, the economy isn't nearly as strong as you you've been lead to believe.

But dig inside the numbers and you see the fundamental crisis America struggles with: An abundance of low-wage jobs.

Truth and reality would seem to be one in the same. In fact, they are separate - divided by a thin band of perspective.

Truth: The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the U.S. unemployment rate in May fell to 4.3%, the lowest level since the early days of George Bush's presidency in 2001.

Reality: While America has created an abundance of jobs, the jobs she is creating are largely low-wage jobs in service-sector industries that do not a middle class make.

See? It's all about perspective.

From the outside, the house is beautiful - just the sort of place anyone would want to live. On the inside, it's a termite-riddled money pit one inspection away from condemnation.

So it is, then, that I bring you a different perspective on the May jobs report. And I urge you not to buy into the current claptrap about the health of the U.S. economy. Nor should you blindly believe that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, despite the outrageously high probability of a rate hike.

The facts are that inflation remains tepid here in the States, while the unemployment rate, as I will show you in a moment, hides deeper, structural problems within the American economy. The Fed can cheerlead all it wants in talking about "transitory" impacts of overt economic weakness, but these "transitory" impacts have been transiting the economy for the last decade now, which, in my book, kinda makes them permanent.

But on with the show…

A Breakdown of Every Job Category

Every month I generally spend a bit of time pulling apart the jobs data. I worked in the financial media long enough to know that headline information, while great for moving markets, is usually a half-truth at best. And, so, it is just about every month with the jobs data. We get headline numbers like the 4.3% unemployment rate for May, and we get news outlets telling us in breathless tones that it marks the lowest rate in 16 years - leaving those who just glance at headlines with the impression that the American economy is rocking and rolling.

Yes, 4.3% is the lowest rate in 16 years. But that's like saying Pop-Tarts are the healthiest breakfast you can have - a fact that's true if the other options are limited to a bowl of lard and a bottle of scotch.

To put the unemployment rate into meaningful economic perspective, we must deconstruct it and look at where the jobs are occurring in America. After all, if you wish to rebuild a healthy middle class, do you want tens of thousands of new jobs flipping burgers and cleaning bedpans … or tens of thousands of new jobs in manufacturing and bespoke business services?

Obviously, the latter.

Alas, we're getting much too much of the former. And therein lies America's structural weakness.

To illustrate my point that the internal workings of our jobs market is fakakta, I'm going to show you the top-level job-category breakdowns, and show you where in those categories we're gaining - or losing - jobs. All of the data below come directly from the BLS, so I won't fill the page with a bunch of links to the same report over and over again.

To start with, the U.S. economy added 138,000 total, non-farm jobs in May. That's the seasonally adjusted number, and I won't tell you how screwy seasonal adjustments are - that's an entirely different level of lie I haven't the tolerance to delve into at the moment. So we're just going to assume that all the data are on the up and up since, you know, it comes from the government - and if you can't trust the government, then who can you trust? Right?

Right?

Anyway, about those 138,000 new jobs…

Category: Mining and logging

Gained: 6,000 jobs.

Of those jobs gained, 7,900 were in support activities, which can mean anything from a maid earning about $23,000, according to BLS data, to a C-suite exec earning hundreds of thousands. Which ones the industry generated are hard to know.

And, yes, the numbers are correct: The industry saw the creation of more jobs on the support side than it saw overall -- which means the industry lost jobs in the higher-paying segments, mainly inside the mines.

Category: Construction

Gained: 11,000 jobs

Most of the gains came in the construction of buildings, in heavy/civil engineering construction, and in residential specialty trade contractors. These tend to be better-paying jobs, though there are a lot of low-pay trainee/apprentice jobs here, too. The key takeaway, however, is that these jobs tend to be much more transitory and economically sensitive. The first sign of changing winds in the economy and lots of these people are first in the unemployment lines.

Category: Manufacturing

Lost: 1,000 jobs

Durable-goods manufacturers (think: cars and machinery and such) added 2,000 jobs, while nondurable-goods manufacturers (food processing, apparel makers and the like) shed 3,000.

These are largely, good-paying jobs that support the middle class.

The truth is, though, the U.S. simply isn't a ginormous base of manufacturing anymore. There are but 12 million manufacturing jobs in the country, about 8% of the total job base. This is an entirely different subject I won't dive into here, but the reality is that these jobs simply are not coming back in any meaningful, despite what choke-hold Donald Trump thinks he can exert. Technology has forever erased many of those jobs, and lower cost-structures overseas means many of the others simply will not return until wages and standards of living either decrease in America or rise overseas.

Category: Wholesale trade

Lost: 2,100 jobs

Not much to say here. This is a relatively small part of the economy with less than six million jobs. Average wage here is about $67,000 annually.

Category: Retail trade

Lost: 6,100 jobs

We're getting into a bigger category here with nearly 16 million workers, representing nearly 11% of the US workforce. Jobs were gained and lost all over this category, but what stands out is that general and miscellaneous store retailers lost 7,500 jobs, the internal impact of the all those retailer bankruptcies you have, no doubt, been reading or hearing about. Food and beverage stores lost an additional 5,300 jobs.

The gains that did happen occurred with auto-dealers, an addition of 1,100 jobs, though wages here are below the U.S. median household income of roughly $56,000. This is also a category that, like construction, is intimately tied to the economic cycle. Non-store retailers added 2,900 jobs, as well. These are basically the online retailers and vending-machine operators, and most of the jobs in this segment pay between $32,000 and $45,000 per year.

So, while gains are happening here, they're not helping to create a strong middle class.

Category: Transportation and warehousing

Gained: 3,600 jobs

Most of the job gains here happened in air transport, as well as transit and ground passenger transportation. Those two categories alone added 6,500 (which means lots of little losses allover the rest of this job category).

In air transport, roughly one quarter of the employment is in the "flight attendant" sector, where average income, at about $51,000, is just below the national median.

With transit and ground passenger transportation, we're talking about employment mainly as bus driver, dispatchers and protective-service workers such a security guards and transit police. Pay: $27,000 to $33,000 annually, on average.

Category: Utilities

Lost: 1,300 jobs.

Nothing much to say here, since the government data break out nothing other than that single data point. The industry is really small - about half a million workers - but the pay is well-above average in the $75,000 range.

Category: Information

Lost 2,000 jobs

Motion pictures and sound recording, telecom and broadcast other than Internet all lost jobs. Though the sector is relatively small - just 2.7 million jobs - most of the employment in those three sectors are above-average, and often way above average. The largest sub-sector of employment in motion pictures and sound recording offers annual average wages exceeding $87,000.

Data processing and information services added jobs in this category and both offer well-above average wages. But again, the jobs gains here were quite tiny.

Category: Finance Activities

Gained: 11,000

Most of that growth - 8,200 jobs - happened in two sectors:

Credit intermediation and related activities, with a gain of 4,700 jobs, where more than half of those jobs are in office and administrative support staff paying about $36,000 a year, well beneath the median. Rental and leasing services, with a gain of 3,500 jobs - and a sector where the median income across all job categories (about $41,600) is, also, well below the national average.

Category: Professional and business services

Gain: 38,000

Now we're getting into the meat of the American workforce. With 20.6 million overall jobs, this category is home to more than 14% of the jobs in America.

The winners include:

Management and technical consulting, where the bulk of jobs pay well above average - meaning up near $80,000 annually. But this was only 6,400 jobs. Administrative and support services, which, at $37,500, pays well-below the median income. I should note that this sector represented 25,200 of those 38,000 net jobs … and making it slightly worse, more than half of those 25,200 job gains were in temporary help services, some of the most transitory jobs in the country. Services to buildings and dwellings, 6,400 jobs, where, again, average income at $30,500, is deeply below the national median.

Category: Education and health services

Gained: 47,000 jobs.

Here, we're looking at nearly 16% of the U.S. workforce.

The big gains came in:

Education services, 14,700 jobs, which pay right at the national median income. Ambulatory health care services, 12,600 jobs, that pay slightly above the national median. Hospital, 7,400 jobs, also paying slightly above the median. Nursing and residential care facilities, 4,300 jobs, paying well below the median. And social assistance, 8,000 jobs, paying substantially below the median.

Category: Leisure and hospitality

Gained 31,000 jobs

One again, a fairly large category of jobs, representing nearly 11% of the workforce. Accommodation and food services is really the only important sector in this category, given that it created 33,000 jobs (meaning small losses and smaller gains elsewhere). The bad news: The vast bulk of those jobs - in food prep, cashiers, building services, etc. - pay half or less than the national median.

Category: Other Services

Gained: 12,000 jobs

This is a grab-bag of jobs, ranging from repair and maintenance work to laundry services.

Two sectors accounted for pretty much everything.

Personal and laundry services added 4,000 jobs as a average wage of less than $31,000 a year. Membership associations and organizations added 7,400 jobs, at an average wage of slightly below the national median.

Government, for what it's worth, lost 9,000 jobs, mainly at the state and local levels.

What it all means and why the Fed probably won't raise rates

To the cheerleader and who those who peddle fluorescent lights as sunshine, May's jobs 4.3% unemployment rate is all the proof you need that the U.S. economy is sailing along on glassine seas, a brisk wind in her sail, not a care in the world.

To those of us who actually root around inside the belly of the beast, a different reality emerges. While America is certainly creating some well-paying jobs, the bulk of our job-creation efforts are turning up jobs that pay below the median average. To be perfectly clear, I am not belittling any of those jobs. All are honest work. I simply make the point that no one should confuse job growth and a low unemployment rate in America with a whiz-bang economy.

Investors who are relying on 4.3% unemployment as proof of a strong economy and, thus, fodder for higher stock prices, should seriously rethink their rationale.

Maybe a better gauge of reality hides in plain view in the bond market, where yields have been tanking all year because the smartest guys in the room - the bond jockeys - see what the rest of the market willfully overlooks: that if the U.S. economy is, indeed, a locomotive of global growth, it's certainly not a big honking Norfolk Southern engine ripping down the tracks. Rather, it's a little switcher engine used to move some box cars around the train yard.

These kinds of jobs numbers tell you why income in America is rising at such a tepid pace. They tell you why the U.S. consumer is in increasingly dire straits, as I've been pointing out for a while.

And they are fundamental part of the reason I stand by my expectation that the Fed won't raise rates next week. Maybe I will be proven wrong. Maybe the Fed will disregard all proof to the contrary and determine the U.S. economy is worthy of a rate hike. If so, then you can bet these jobs numbers will only get worse as the consumer retreats even more, pinching the economy in the months to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.