Small Caps Are Lagging Behind The Broader Market - Here's How To Trade Them

There may be opportunities in bottoming individual small caps. But small cap ETF investors should wait for the trading range to complete.

The markets have been rising well over the past few weeks. The Nasdaq, in particular, has done extremely well thanks to the strong performance of technology stocks. But small caps, for the most part, have been lagging behind this year. That makes it harder for small cap investors to find good trading candidates. It's been especially hard on investors that like small cap ETFs. There are still opportunities in small caps though, if you know where to look for them.

The Major Indexes Have Made New Highs

Take the Nasdaq index for example. That index has trended up strongly over the past few months since technology stocks have been on a tear. This index seems to make a new high every week, and sometimes every day. And it's not showing any signs of slowing down.

Figure 1: Weekly chart of the Nasdaq Composite Index. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

The Dow and S&P 500 have also performed well this year, though not as well as the Nasdaq index. The Dow has risen about 5.7% while the S&P 500 has risen about 7.3%. Both were stuck in a bit of a trading range from March to April but now appear to be breaking out.

Figure 2: Weekly chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

Figure 3: Weekly chart of the S&P 500 index. Chart provided by FreeStockCharts.com.

Small Caps Continue to Lag

But the Russell 2000 index has not performed as well as these other indexes. In fact, the chart shows that Russell 2000 has been stuck in a trading range since last December.

Figure 4: Weekly Chart of the Russell 2000 index. Chart provided by TradingView.com.

Small caps benefited greatly from the Trump rally that started last November. The Russell 2000 ran up about 19% from its short-term bottom in early November to the peak of its trading range in early December. But then it shifted into a trading range and has remained range-bound for all of 2017. It's likely that this index was heavily speculated during the early days of the Trump rally, as investors expected tax reform and regulatory reform to benefit smaller companies.

But, unfortunately, those reforms haven't come to pass yet. Although there have been some efforts to reduce regulations by the Trump administration, Congress hasn't made substantial progress. Congress hasn't taken up tax reform yet either. In fact, Congress hasn't even been able to pass comprehensive healthcare reform. The Russia scandal also continues to distract Congress from its job of passing laws. So the Russia investigation and the delay in passing healthcare reform is pushing back other priorities.

So it seems that small caps were speculatively bought on expectations of what might happen this year, and driven up beyond their fundamental values. As a result, the Russell 2000's value has been inflated since those reforms failed to materialize.

What this Means for Small Cap Investors

Small cap investors will have to take more care in selecting their investments for at least the near term. The good news is that the trading range helps to pattern out the speculation by allowing fundamentals to catch up to the stock values. So at some point, the Russell 2000 should break out of its trading range barring any unexpected catastrophes. In the meantime, there are a few ways that small cap investors can trade.

Look for bottoming stocks. A trading range means that sentiment is splintered. Some stocks are starting to move up out of bottoms while others are turning at their highs. That means it's higher risk to invest in small caps at all time highs right now. Bottoming small caps, however, offer lower risk and good profit potential even during a trading range. But these individuals stocks need to have improving quarter over quarter fundamentals to fuel their rise. Or wait for the Russell 2000 to move beyond the highs of its trading range before investing in any small cap ETFs. That includes ETFs such as IWM, IJR, and VB among others. The Russell 2000's trading range will end when it can sustain above 1411. There's no telling, however, how long the trading range will continue. But according to the Thomson Reuters flow of funds report from last week, money may be starting to flow back into small caps. That's because IWM saw net inflows for the first time in several weeks to the tune of $464 million.

Conclusion

For now, the Russell 2000 remains range-bound and is stuck moving sideways. So small cap ETF investors should wait until this index breaks out of its trading range before opening new positions. There may be opportunities in bottoming small caps however that have improving fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.