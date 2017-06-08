Model The Growth Of Dividend (Re)Investing

More features will be added in future parts such as tracking actuals vs. plan, integrating Google Sheets data and much more.

Run through different scenarios with multiple parameters such as dividend growth, dividend yield and tax rates.

It has now been almost one year (two weeks short to be precise) since my inaugural article here on Seeking Alpha. Starting with zero expectations, I am still amazed at what has all happened since then. 2,244 followers and 58 articles are numbers I could have only dreamed about, but the real enjoyment boils down to all the content that has been produced and all the input and feedback I have received in return.

This article introduces an Excel-based long-term dividend projection calculator whose principal methodology is taken from everywhere available DRIP calculators. It incorporates multiple parameters and allows users to run various scenarios of their future dividend journey.

This first article focuses on the projection itself with a basic set of parameters whereas future articles in this series, provided it resonates well, will incorporate the import of data from Google Sheets, integration with my Ex-Dividend & Payment calendar and generally more parameters and functionalities.

The value

With this tool, I see two principal use cases and one beneficial side effect for investors:

1) Project your long-term dividend journey to financial independence

Investors can insert their current portfolio value and important parameters such as dividend growth, current yield and their expected/envisioned future capital contributions to their portfolio and run various scenarios as to how this can play out. This allows to get a better understanding about what amounts of income you can achieve in the future, how long you have to wait to reach potential milestones (e.g. an average of $1,000 in passive income in x years) and also help in tracking your actual progress vs. your initial or subsequent/updated projections.

2) Compare the effects of high-yield low-dividend growth stocks with lower yielding but simultaneously higher dividend growth stocks

By setting the initial investment amount for a stock (e.g. 20 shares of Altria (NYSE:MO) at $75 each) and subsequent parameters such as starting yield and expected long-term dividend growth, investors can make informed decisions as to how long it takes for a dividend stock with slower growth but higher yield to get overtaken by a lower yielding but faster growing dividend stock. This allows to compare the long-term income effects across different stocks and provide an additional source of decision-making depending on the investor's preferences and investment horizon.

3) Fostering understanding of key drivers to reach financial independence

By being able to easily model different scenarios, investors, especially those new to dividend investing, will better understand how the individual settings affect overall income production and how even tiny regular and recurring capital contributions will stack up over the long term. Investors can also see what benefits they can expect if they are able to shave off another $100 or so from their current expenses and instead invest into their long-term dividend portfolio.

The output

You can download the tool for free here: Download me!

Suppose you have an initial investment amount of $10,000 with a gross dividend yield of 3%, expected dividend growth of 3%, monthly investments of $2,000 and a standard 15% tax rate. Over a 25-year horizon this is what it looks like in terms of annual dividends:

You can drill down on a monthly basis and view projected average monthly net dividends over that long horizon:

To achieve these outputs, users can input various parameters on the "P1" (Projection 1) sheet, which I will explain shortly:

1) Start Date marks the beginning of the projection. The model does not differentiate between different days during a month but just uses the date to extract the month for the calculation. Birthday allows you to not only to see future dividends by year but by your individual year of age. To me, this is more tangible and helpful to see than just the year 2034.

2) Initial investment, here you enter the initial amount of capital you have either already invested or are planning to invest.

3) Label your current calculation with a scenario name as for future releases you will be able to compare and monitor different scenarios.

4) Here you can choose between different intervals of recurring investment amounts. Quarterly investments will be factored into the calculation by end of quarter and yearly investments by the end of year.

5) Over the entire projection horizon, you can set by how much % you want to increase those recurring contributions per year. For instance, if you input a recurring monthly investment of $2,000 and then want to increase that amount by 5% every year, you simply input 5% next to the "per month" field.

6) You can choose between different dividend frequency options and whether to reinvest dividends. Again, whatever you set here applies to the entire 25-year horizon, at least currently. Future parts should add that functionality.

7) Stock price appreciation indicates by how much your portfolio appreciates on average, although that has no effect on the dividend projection of course.

8) The core parameters gross dividend yield and dividend yield increase are at the heart of the dividend projection and allow you to tinker around with different settings in order to truly assess the impact on the projection.

9) Finally, the tax settings to calculate net dividends in a very simple way, i.e. no IRAs or tax-sheltered effects are not considered here.

Finally...

So setting this up is very simple in its current form, and I hope you like it. I am looking forward to your feedback. What is it that you like or dislike? What should be added for the future?

Personally, I have thoroughly enjoyed doing all the work and I am very happy to be able to release it here for everybody. I do sincerely hope that you find this as useful as I do. This is only the beginning as I see a lot of potential for substantial added value when integrating this with my former work with Google Sheets and with the Dividend Payment Calendar! Stay tuned for more.

Again, please let me know in the comments section if you find this helpful or encountered any difficulties with the tool.

PS: Please feel free to share this with others but please refer them back to this article in this case. Thanks a lot!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.