Carvana: Disguised As 'Disruption' In The Used Car Sales Business Backed By Unethical Management

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is an online platform for buying and selling used cars. The company was spun out of DriveTime, an used car dealership and subprime lender known as the Buy Here Pay Here model. DriveTime, headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, is owned and operated by Ernest Garcia II and Raymond Fidel. Garcia II and Fidel have a history of unethical business practices including guilty convictions of bank fraud and securities fraud, respectively, in the infamous Lincoln L&S scandal in the 90s. (See Bloomberg article "Cars in Vending Machine, a Fading IPO, and Ex-Con Owner)

Garcia II's son, Garcia III worked as the Treasurer at DriveTime. Armed with a degree from Stanford, Garcia III launched Carvana as an online subsidary of DriveTimem and has received various operational benefits. Carvana bought its first set of inventory from DriveTime, which is convenient for DriveTime as the secondary car market on the brink of collapsing. Garcia II funds Garcia III through equity and debt. They also raised equity money from a novice VC investor, Georgiana Ventures, and a line of credit from Ally Bank, formerly known as GMAC, the largest subprime lender before the financial crisis.

Caravan competitors includes the now defunct and former-unicorn, Beepi. I would argue this that Carvana has a better fate because of their capital markets manoevers. Using the IPO proceeds, they pay back Garcia II's loan at 12% interest. I would argue that CVNA is not necessarily a traditional publicly-traded company but a vehicle for the Garcias to get liquidity. I believe that they will dilute public shareholders leaving the capital markets to hold the bag, consisting of depreciating used cars in one of the worst downturn of the used car market and structures dubbed vending machines for cars.

CVNA just finalized their first quarter 2017 earnings. Unfortunately, management did not update on key metrics on inventory stock and inventory days. Additionally, sycophantic equity research analysts know that CVNA will need to raise equity very soon so are painting a rosy picture for selling this train wreck. Mike Levin asked a great question around their guided long-term EBITDA margins at +7-11% and how that is achieveable when their GPUs are currently at $3000 with EBITDA at negative 21%. CarMax by comparison has a EBITDA of 7.8% and GPU of $1000. Of course, this answer was not properly answered by management.

Deciphiring what is going on...

I'm unsure as to why anyone who skimmed through the S-1 would agree to such terms to play the role of the greater fool. To be fair, it took me two business degrees, investment banking training at a bulge bracket bank, and many Googling hours to understand the convoluted structure and fully understand the obfuscated truth.

1. Poor corporate structure leading to governance abuse

CVNA raised $210M in the IPO (15M of A Shares), which will purchase units in the Carvana LLC, equivalent to 11% of the LLC company. Let's look at the use of proceeds:

Up to $50M of the loan from Garcia II ("Verde Credit Facility")

Pay bankers $5.5M in underwriting fees )

Pay Garcia II what is equivalent of ~210K shares

Issued what is equivalent of ~950K shares for employees (unclear the split for Garcia III and other employees because of not having to disclose as an Emerging Growth Company)

General corporate uses, which is not well defined and flagged by the SEC

Source: CVNA S-1 Amendment

This convoluted corporate structure (pg. 8, CVNA S-1) reflecting the Up-C structure is what I'm still trying to grasp my head around. Feel free to comment on it or ask me follow up questions in the comment section. The important parts of this structure are as follows:

Shareholders own only 1% of voting rights. (similar to SNAP, a $20Bn+ market-cap company with large institutional investors and backers without dubious backgrounds)

In the case of bankruptcy, the LLC structure at the holding company shelters the liability, leaving shareholders at Carvana Co limited liquidiation interest

The Garcias own most of the holding company through LLC Units. The LLC units can convert to the publicly traded A Shares at at 1:1.25 ratio, causing dilution to the publicly traded equity

CVNA further abuses corporate governance through the Emerging Growth Company status under JOBS Act. The Emerging Growth Company status allows for CVNA to have lighter disclosures, specifically around executive compensation. Basically, the Garcias can use their 97% vote to pay through executive compensation the entire cash balance. The investors will have no say about this, and they will not have clarity on the latter due to minimal disclosures and no vote being necessary.

One must question the management motives as Carvana management to grow the company as they paid a special dividend of $33.5M dividend in 2015, while the company was still very far from profitable.

2. The over-indebtedness and weak balance sheet will require massive dilution:

Pro-forma for the pay-down of Garcia II's loan, CVNA has ~$200M in liabilities. Most of the debt is from Ally's credit facility, which matures December 2017. I'd imagine the bankers that helped underwrite this deal will be pitching to the company to raise convertible debt, which coincidentially has high fees. On the plus side, the convertible debt market is wide open and there is demand for it. On the negative side, there is bankruptcy risk and also massive dilution associated with a convertible debt offering.

From a capitalization standpoint pro-forma for the IPO, CVNA only has ~$200M of cash remaining as of the deal. They owe Ally Bank $165M. They burned ~$300M last year in 2016 with only 23 markets. I'm not too optimistic at their ability to receive additional lifelines while enriching themselves in the future with as the capital markets become more aware of what is going on.

3. Business model unsustainable as car prices decline and inventory days remain above industry average

An important metric dealerships need to pay close attention to is 'Average-Days-to-Sales'. You are running up against G&A for the storage of the vehicle and depreciation of $10 a day it sits on your lot. CVNA has a inventory days number unseen before in the industry at 89 days. Industry experts usually recommend keeping days to sales at 45 days for used cars and the rule of thumb is that profits accrue at 60 days or less and wholesale losses rise after 60. CarMax (NYSE:KMX) by comparison is at 54 days. With the opening of new markets, I'd expect this number to stay way above the 60 Days as they need to build inventory for operations in the new markets. Any decline in the value of used cars will be disastrous for CVNA as they will need to consider writing down inventory. (See #5 on automotive expert Dan Ruiz predicting 50% decline in value)

Source: CVNA SEC filings with author's own calculations for number of car sales per market

Note: CVNA issued preliminary earnings on 4/28/17, full earnings on 6/6/17. I am waiting for the 10-K to update these numbers as inventory days and inventory stock was not provided on earnings call.

While the overall growth for sales is impressive, one must note that the growth is off of a small base. When looking at number of car sales per market (a proxy for same store sales), the growth rates are from modest to negative. Also to note that CVNA is opening in new markets, increasing the inventory in each market and therefore total inventory.

As CVNA needs to procure more inventory, they will run into the same problem as Beepi, an used car marketplace that raised $150M and shut down. The sellers would only sell to CVNA if they are getting a better deal than other avenues, which means likely a higher price than the estimation on Kelly Blue Book ("KBB"). The buyers would only buy on CVNA if they are getting a good deal, which is an advertised average of $1400 less than KBB prices. CVNA is unable to achieve the pricing advantage traditional used car dealerships in selling are able to because traditional used car dealers do not advertise a savings of $1400 below KBB to buyers. They also need to win inventory and offer a higher price than traditional dealers. Essentially, CVNA will need to buy at prices higher than KBB , incur losses of $10 a day while the car is sitting on the lot, and then sell at prices lower than KBB.

So why does CVNA exist? It is essentially a company selling user interface and customer service in a very challenged industry. I am familiar with Beepi as they bought my 8 month-old, 6K miles Audi Q5. I was VERY satisfied with the experience as a seller. Beepi had stellar reviews from both buyers and sellers raving about their experience. However, I was surprised to find that CVNA, for a company selling the superior customer experience, have bad reviews around the process, customer service, stated car condition vs. actual, rusted car, delivery issues, deceptive financing practices, problems claiming the 7 day satisfaction guarantee, and paperwork issues. Of course, this is not out of the ordinary for any used-car dealership (see reviews on DriveTime). However, my point is that CVNA does not actually improve the buying/selling experience and is not disrupting the used car business.

CVNA boasts its car vending machine experience as something that people like and can organically market on social media. However, I believe that a company's competitive advantage should not be based on the amount of social media hype it has received. Additionally, people who are used to e-commerce is used to getting a product delivered at their house. Beepi provided this for their sellers and buyers and provided excellent customer experience. CVNA customers have complained about having to drive a long way to pick up the car they purchased online.

4. Management plead guilty to fraud and has a history of shady business ethics

Some people take caution when management is vain and like to appear in magazines (See Marissa Mayer of YHOO and Evan Spiegel of SNAP). Garcia II is a step further. Garcia II and Ray Fidel (CEO of Drivetime) pled guilty and convicted of fraud in securing lines of credit and embezzling $1 million in the Lincoln L&S scandal. They were sentenced to 3 years of probation for cooperating in taking down Charles Keating and reduced to misdemeanor in the Arizona courts.

There are examples of other unethical management practices. DriveTime was sued by KMX through the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for giving kickbacks to KMX salespeople for referring them to DriveTime. The U.S. Government through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau levied a $8M penalty to DriveTime for its unsavory debt collection practices.

Also, Garcia II has taken a company public before. DriveTime was formerly known as the publicly traded company Ugly Duckling, (NYSE: UGLY). The company went under and the equity crashed, and Garcia II tendered it back the shares at all time lows. Yes, they have done this before with almost an identical business model, this time selling the 'tech startup' aspect to unknowing investors. (See SEC filing for UGLY)

Source: Forbes

One can argue that Garcia III should not have to bear the burden of his father, largest investor, and partner. However, on the Carvana Wikipedia page, it looks like someone from Carvana (Carvana Anthony) intentionally tried to remove associations with DriveTime on August 17, 2016. Thanks to Jytdog, the Wikipedia police, this was added back on.

Also, looking at the ownership, Garcia II (the ex-convict, not the Stanford grad) owns the majority of the voting power and the company. Please feel free to comment on this 13D as it isn't super clear to me which shares this reflects.

5. The upcoming used car market train wreck

There have been endless news articles and investors coming raising red flags on the auto loan and used car market. Daniel Ruiz of Blinders Off, LLC believes that used car value may fall as much as 50% from current values. There are other articles that explains the upcoming cliff in the automotive market including mainstream new media, which will informing consumers that better deals are coming in the used car markets.(USA Today, Edmunds, Cars.com, KellyBlueBook)

Ride sharing gaining traction and becoming a viable alternative to car ownership. Anecdotally, I met a waitress in Los Angeles that sold her car and uses Uber to get to work (costs her $10 a day). In large and dense cities such as SF, NY, Chicago, people are choosing not to own a car.

gaining traction and becoming a viable alternative to car ownership. Anecdotally, I met a waitress in Los Angeles that sold her car and uses Uber to get to work (costs her $10 a day). In large and dense cities such as SF, NY, Chicago, people are choosing not to own a car. Outstanding auto loans have surged to more than $1.2Tr in 2016, having even the New York Fed worried. Subprime auto loans defaults are at levels we have seen in 2008/2009.

have surged to more than $1.2Tr in 2016, having even the New York Fed worried. Subprime auto loans defaults are at levels we have seen in 2008/2009. Used car price falling with more supply coming online as leases roll-off and inventory builds in the new car market as well as used car market. Cash to clunkers in 2009 proped up the car prices and created a cylicality effect to the automotive market.

Smart investors are looking to capitalize on this secular theme including Hedge Fund Managers shorting car loan ABS (limited opportunities as no counterparties are that stupid), Carl Icahn investing into Precision Auto Care and Lyft, and Jim Chanos (my namesake) shorting KMX to play the used car market and auto loans bubble.

are looking to capitalize on this secular theme including Hedge Fund Managers shorting car loan ABS (limited opportunities as no counterparties are that stupid), Carl Icahn investing into Precision Auto Care and Lyft, and Jim Chanos (my namesake) shorting KMX to play the used car market and auto loans bubble. Limited exit options: Due to the very public and very ugly failure of the Silicon Valley unicorn Beepi, CVNA will have limited bail out options. Even hot Chinese money, corporate VC arm of Chinese automaker SAIC Ventures, took a public humiliation for investing into Beepi. Consolidation is not likely as KMX and AN are facing simliar secular issues.

5. Diogenes as a social justice warrior

The best way to describe how I feel is through Steve Carell's character in the Big Short, the movie. Sure CVNA is a different company from DriveTime but supporting CVNA through the capital markets means bailing out DriveTime and the Garcias, who take advantage of less-privileged consumers. Market forces should have put the Garcias out of business but they bundled off their subprime loans and sold off their inventory through this shell of a 'tech company.' I recommend this John Oliver video to understand how crooked this market is.

Conclusion:

There are risks to shorting CVNA due to the small float. There are also high shorting costs associated with CVNA as borrow is difficult to find. Due to the high short interest, this is subject to short squeezes. I believe that this company could be an eventual 0 in the long-run but how you trade it is important. At the least, in my opinion, more dilution will come as the employees and Garcias convert their LLC units to A shares for liquidity.