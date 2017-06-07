Tesla Shareholder Meeting: Ten To Twenty Gigafactories Worldwide

Tesla's annual shareholder meeting contained several important revelations. The most significant: Tesla plans to build 10 to 20 Gigafactories worldwide.

The big picture: Tesla's ambition is to become a giant global vertically integrated energy company, capitalizing on both the automotive and energy markets.

More details about the Model Y and the Tesla Semi were revealed. Both are expected to begin production in 2019.

Autopilot for Hardware 2 cars will exceed the functionality of Autopilot for Hardware 1 cars as early as next week. Development will continue "very rapidly" from that point on.

Tesla is taking steps to address some of its worst problems, including most notably factory safety.