Activision Blizzard: The Pullback Is On Its Way

In the last few months, Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock quickly appreciated in value and could be at the overbought territory. The company's latest earnings report showed that its main growth catalyst in 2017 is going to be the Overwatch franchise that was released less than a year ago and quickly received a warm welcome from the gaming community by selling more than 30 million copies of the game. At the same time, sales of its main series Call of Duty continue to decline and the inability of the company to replace it with some other first person shooter that might improve the situation is going to be a big factor going forward.

In addition, Activision's multiplayer shooter Destiny that was expected to become the company's top franchise didn't achieve its sales goals and the publisher choose to not reveal the numbers. Only later, the public found out the sales numbers, when the former composer of Bungie, the studio that made the game, sued his former boss. The fact that Activision choose not to reveal the sales data in the first place could be considered as a red flag for most of investors, since such a behavior from a public company means that the shareholder is going to be left behind, when important decisions will be decided by the management.

From a financial standpoint, while Activision managed to increase its revenue on an annual basis in the last few years, its net income remains almost the same all of the time. In addition, the company holds a considerable amount of debt, which is greater that its cash and cash equivalents, and as a result its cash to debt ratio is 0.74 in comparison with the global gaming and media industry's average of 9.73. Also, the interest coverage, the ratio that determines how easily a business can pay the interest on its current debt, is only 8.97, which is far lower in comparison with the same industry's average of 95.97. This in our opinion is another reason, why Activision couldn't be viewed as a long-term investment.

Source: gurufocus

We also thought about the dividend play here, since the company has its own dividend policy and rewards its investors annually. However, the opportunity cost is far better, since Activision pays only $0.30 on a share annually with a yield of 0.50%, which is far below tech's average of 1.31%.

Source: Company fillings

Lack of cash, despite growing revenue, and unattractive dividend policy for us are the main reasons, why Activision couldn't be viewed as an investment for a long run. In fact, form a technical standpoint, Activision stock looks like a traditional pump that is going to have a pullback anytime soon, and we decided to play the other side here and opened our short positions in the stock.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

If you follow the gaming industry, you know that summer is a time, when not a lot of moves are happenings, as the majority of publishers are polishing their games and are preparing for the holiday season, where the bulk of sales happens. And since Activision didn't scheduled the release of any AAA title in the upcoming months, we believe that this opens up a great speculative short play for traders, who swing trade stocks for a quick profit in small time frames like 1 to 3 months. At the moment, we don't see any catalysts for growth and will be holding our position at least until the end of August, unless stated otherwise.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.